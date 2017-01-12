BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Technology
Life
Tata Sky Mobile: Run your TV with the mobile
Yazdi Tantra
12 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Tata Sky Mobile App comes with a Tata Sky DTH connection. Download it from the Play Store and get the convenience of the remote on your phone. You can control your Tata Sky+ HD box directly from your phone with full functionality of the original remote.
 
There’s more. If you wish to record a programme, the app allows you to do just that, even if you are not at home. Say, you are travelling and you remember that you need to record something interesting on your HD set-top box, or some breaking news is being broadcast live, go to the app and set your system to record any programme remotely. Options for live TV stream are also available on select handsets. For more information on the app, visit: http://www.tatasky.com/tata-sky-mobile, to see the options and limitations for your phone.
 
With the transfer service, you can also stream and transfer your recorded content from the Tata Sky+ transfer set-top box. Take your TV with you, everywhere you go!
 
 
 

User

Public Interest
Angry Sushma asks Amazon to withdraw Tricolour themed doormats
IANS
12 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday said Amazon must tender an unconditional apology and withdraw all products insulting the Tricolour, otherwise no Amazon official will get an Indian visa.
 
"Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately," the External Affairs Minister said in a tweet.
 
"If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier," she said.
 
Doormats featuring the Indian flag were made available on Amazon Canada site by two vendors -- Mayers Flag Doormats and XLYL.
 
An image of the products was tweeted to the Minister, after which she asked the Indian High Commission in Canada to raise the issue with Amazon.
 
"Indian High Commission in Canada: This is unacceptable. Please take this up with Amazon at the highest level," the Minister tweeted.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
SC seeks Mallya's response on banks plea on transfer of $40 mn to his children
IANS
12 January 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya to respond to the allegation by a consortium of banks led by the SBI that he had transferred $40 million to his children in violation of the orders by the Debt Recovery Tribunal and the Karnataka High Court.
 
The bench of Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice A.M.Khanwilkar sought response from Mallya after senior counsel Shyam Divan told the court of the development.
 
Divan told the court that Mallya has to pay Rs 9,000 crore to the consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India, that were loaned to his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines and instead of repaying the money, Mallya transferred it to his children.
 
Mallya had received $40 million as part of a $75 million settlement with Diageo to step down as Chairman of the Diageo-controlled United Spirits. 
 
Divan argued that $40 million should have come to banks.
 
Asking Mallya to file a response, the court fixed the next hearing on February 2.
 
In the course of the last hearings of the matter on October 25, the top court had lashed out on Mallya for failing to make full disclosure of his assets including the details of the $40 million he got in February 2016 from British liquor major Diageo.
 
Observing that "We are not happy the way disclosure was made," the court had said it was "prima facie of the view that Vijay Mallya has not made proper disclosure in terms of the order of April 7, 2016".
 
Besides SBI, other banks on the consortium are the State Bank of Baroda, State Bank of Mysore, Axis Bank, Corporation Bank, Federal Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank and United Bank of India.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More