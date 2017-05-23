BUY
Tata Motors revenue, profit down
IANS
23 May 2017
Indian automobile major Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 77,272 crore (net of excise) for the fourth quarter of last fiscal -- down from Rs 79,549 crore posted during the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said.
 
In a statement issued here, Tata Motors said the consolidated revenues for the quarter were lower by Rs 9,032 crore due to translation impact from British pound to Indian rupee.
 
Consolidated profit before tax for the quarter was Rs 5,166 crore, against Rs 5,888 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.
 
The company declared a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 4,336 crore for the quarter under review as against Rs 5,211 crore posted during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
 
For the year ended March 31, 2017, the consolidated revenue (net of excise) was Rs 2,69,850 crore against Rs 2,73,111 crore for the last year.
 
Consolidated profit after tax for the year ended March 31, 2017 was Rs 7,557 crore, as against Rs 11,678 crore for the previous year.
 
Consolidated revenues and consolidated profit after tax for the year were lower by Rs 27,686 crore and Rs 1,074 crore, due to translation impact from GBP to INR.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Court seizes Tytler's passport, directs CBI to take action
IANS
23 May 2017
A court on Tuesday seized the passport of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler and directed the CBI to take action against him for giving false information that no criminal case is pending against him.
 
Special Judge Bharat Parashar gave Tytler's passport to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), asking the probe agency to take appropriate action as he gave wrong information to the passport office while seeking renewal of his passport.
 
While renewing the passport, Tytler submitted false information that "no criminal case is pending against him".
 
However, Tytler's counsel told court it was a bona fide mistake. He said the wrong information was furnished by his clerk who checked the wrong box on the form by mistake.
 
CBI officials told the court that action should be initiated because rules have been violated as the passport was renewed without clearance from court.
 
The court expressed its opinion that a First Information Report (FIR) should be registered against Tytler for furnishing false information and renewing the passport without getting clearance but did not pass any order.
 
The court was hearing Tytler's plea seeking to travel abroad from May 25 to June 2.
 
The case was filed on a complaint of the then Minister of State for Home Ajay Maken, that a forged letter on his letterhead was written to the Prime Minister by businessman Abhishek Verma seeking easing of business visa norms in 2009.
 
Tytler and Verma were chargesheeted under the IPC in the case for the offence of attempting to cheat and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
 
The CBI has alleged that Tytler had "actively connived" with Verma to cheat a Chinese telecom firm and the Congress leader had first shown a "fake and forged" letter to the company's officials, claiming it was written by Maken to the Prime Minister.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex in a minor downtrend – Tuesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
23 May 2017

We had mentioned in Monday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were vulnerable to adverse news. The major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a correction on Tuesday and closed with losses of 0.55%-0.70% over Monday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:

Equity benchmark indices started of the day on a flat note tracking muted global cues. The indices extended losses in early trades on selling pressure from traders. Depreciation of Indian rupee against US dollar in initial trades also pressured the equity market sentiments, according to market analysts. On the NSE, on Tuesday, there were 223 advances, 1,253 declines and 31 unchanged. On the BSE, on Tuesday, there were 605 advances, 2,113 declines and 158 unchanged. Overall, on Tuesday, the market trends were bearish.
 
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) will lead to lower tax burden in several commodities, including packaged cement, medicaments, smartphones and medical devices, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday. There will be lesser tax burden in case of medicaments, including Ayurvedic, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathic or Bio-chemic systems also. Medicaments, in general, attract 6% central excise duty and 5% VAT. Further, CST, octroi, entry tax, etc. are also applicable in general. At these rates, the present total tax incidence works out to more than 13%. As against this, the proposed GST rate on medicines, including ayurvedic medicines, is 12%. The S & P BSE Healthcare Index closed at 14,216.70 down 2.72% on the BSE, on Tuesday.
 
State-run gas utility Gail India (GAIL) has declared a 69% fall in net profit at Rs260 crore for the fourth quarter ended March on account of an impairment charge on an investment, as compared to a net profit of Rs832 crore in the same period a year ago. Following the results announced after market hours on Monday, GAIL stock was trading lower by 4.22% at Rs374.65 a share on the BSE at 11.10 am on Tuesday. The company's net income, however, rose by 16% to Rs13,674 crore, from Rs11,802.40 crore in the fourth quarter of 2015-16, as revenue from petrochemicals rose by 57% to Rs1,766 crore and natural gas marketing by 12.7% to Rs10,370.56 crore. GAIL, in a stock exchange filing, said the fall in net profit was due to accounting of impairment of investments in Ratnagiri Gas and Power Ltd (RGPPL) of Rs783 crore in the fourth quarter. The net profit without the impact of impairment rose 25% to Rs1,043 crore in the quarter in question over the fourth quarter of 2015-16. The GAIL board of directors recommended the payment of final dividend of Rs2.7 per share for the year ended March 31, 2017. The company’s shares closed at Rs380.45, down 2.74% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

