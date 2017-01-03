BUY
Tata-Mistry War: Case for a Rethink on Role of Independent Directors
Sucheta Dalal
03 January 2017
In a casino, the house always wins. It is apparently the same with corporate managements. The sacking of Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of Tata Sons, and the intrigues and machinations that followed, show us that good governance cannot be ensured with mere legislation and that the independence of directors in listed companies is a myth. 
 
In the first week of 2017, Tata Sons would have all but won. A few defamation cases will drag on in courts. Tata Sons has already issued a victorious advertisement on 28th December, thanking shareholders of Tata companies for helping it throw out Nusli Wadia (one of its oldest directors and someone who probably had refused JRD Tata’s offer to make him head of Tata Sons) and Cyrus Mistry from key group companies. 
 
At the time of going to print, Tata Sons was on the verge of delivering the final blow to its former chairman. It has served him a legal notice, accusing him of “breach of confidentiality and making sensitive documents, minutes of board meetings and financial information public” and “reckless failure” in discharging his “fiduciary, legal and contractual duties.” It has also called an urgent board meeting on 4th January which, say sources, may use the excuse of leaking sensitive documents to eject Mr Mistry from the board of directors. If that happens, the single largest shareholder of Tata Sons (Shapoorji Pallonji group holds 18.5% stake) would have lost all representation in the group, not merely the holding company. 
 
Interestingly, it is not as though Mr Mistry leaked these ‘confidential and sensitive documents’ to the media; they happen to be a part of his petition before the national company law tribunal (NCLT). The same NCLT which responded to his petition by asking why he had been silent until his ouster on 24th October and did not grant him any interim relief saying that he had “filed no evidence so far backing his allegations of oppression of minority shareholders and other charges levelled against Tata Sons and Ratan Tata.”
 
The NCLT bench, which plans to decide Mr Mistry’s petition expeditiously, also remarked that this is “not just about the reputation of the Tata Group but the reputation of the country is at stake.” This is true. The sordid saga played out at Tata Sons and the absence of adequate justification for the humiliation heaped on Mr Mistry has damaged the credibility of corporate India. There is never a discussion on the Tata-Mistry saga without a snigger or a lament that goes: “If this can happen at India’s most ethical group, imagine what happens at other companies.” 
 
But Ratan Tata knows, from previous fights with larger-than-life satraps like Russi Modi, Darbari Seth and Ajit Kerkar, that public memory is short. Media memory can be easily erased or suppressed with expensive public relations (PR), the power of group advertising budgets and sponsorships. Tata trusts’ donations to charities and NGOs also work to win over activists. The Tata-Mistry war will soon drop out of media headlines; but one hopes that some of the issues that it has raised will not vanish as quickly, especially the debate on the role of independent directors in ensuring good governance. 
 
One of the bright spots in the whole mess is that some corporate leaders emerged taller. Deepak Parekh, Keki Dadiseth, Nusli Wadia, Nadir Godrej and Analjit Singh stood their ground and went against Tata Sons to stand by Mr Mistry. They did this knowing full well that their stand may cost them, personally in terms of a strained relationship, or business and other benefits flowing from this large corporate group to the companies they are associated with. 
 
 
 
At the other end of the spectrum, Nitin Nohria, dean of Harvard Business School, has embarrassed himself, and the prestigious institution he heads, by acting as a hatchet man for Ratan Tata. The minutes of the meeting, which are part of Mr Mistry’s submission to the NCLT, also expose how Mr Nohria’s brother-in-law Amit Chandra of Bain Capital, along with leading industrialists Ajay Piramal and Venu Srinivasan, who had joined the Tata Sons board only in August (and attended only one, introductory board meeting before 24th October), appear to have played a well-orchestrated role in the removal of Mr Mistry, with Mr Chandra being particularly aggressive. 
 
The reason for Nusli Wadia’s removal is even flimsier. His decision to support Cyrus Mistry seems to have enraged Ratan Tata who ensured that Tata Sons requisitioned extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) in quick succession to ensure his exit from the group. This raises serious questions about the true ‘independence’ of directors who have onerous responsibilities cast on them by the law. 
 
Ironically, the Tata group has had issues with truly independent directors even earlier. In the 1990s, the late SS Tinaikar, a firebrand former municipal commissioner who was on the board of Voltas Limited, had dared to question some shady decisions of its then chairman AH Tobaccowala. When he did not get proper support from Ratan Tata (even though Mr Tata wanted Mr Tobaccowala ousted too), he went public about the goings-on at Voltas at a press conference. Soon enough, the powerful Mr Tobaccowala isolated him on the board and he was forced to resign. No company ever invited him to be a director again. 
 
There have been extensive changes since the 1990s, at least on paper. Today, the Companies Act 2013 and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) have made independent directors responsible for ensuring good governance. They have also cut the benefits and remuneration they can earn from companies, in order to preserve their ‘independence’. But Mr Wadia’s example shows that the law provides no protection to independent directors against recalcitrant or vindictive management. Mr Wadia has correctly said, “What is at stake is not whether I am removed or not, but the fate of the very institution of independent director that has been created in law and by SEBI to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders. If independent directors can be removed at the whim and fancy of a promoter, then their role will be reduced to that of ‘yes men’.” He goes on to say that the ability of a promoter to remove an independent director through the brute force of its shareholding, by an ordinary resolution on which it can vote, is a serious and major dichotomy and the contradiction needs to be, and must be addressed, urgently.  
 
The SEBI and MCA (ministry of corporate affairs) cannot remain silent on this issue. They could well decide that since ‘promoters’ have the right to choose their board of directors, they should also be allowed to remove those in whom they have lost confidence. Whether this should be done through a special resolution, with the promoters prevented from voting, is an issue that can be debated. But it is safe to bet that corporate India will strongly, but covertly, resist any regulation/statutory amendment that prevents them from removing an independent director. 
 
In that case, the very concept of ‘independent directors’ must be scrapped and the SEBI regulations and Companies Act amended accordingly. It is unfair to cast onerous responsibilities on independent directors, if their independence is not protected by law. And, if they are not independent, it is wrong to fool ordinary investors into believing that they are capable of questioning management and ensuring good governance and ethical behaviour.
 
Another important issue emerging from the Tata imbroglio is how much of the board proceedings are recorded, documented and minuted. We learn from Mr Mistry and Mr Wadia that they had red-flagged several serious issues at Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Indian Hotels and Tata Tele and Tata Power. However, it is not clear how much of these were documented or simply debated orally. The answer to this will be crucial to Mr Mistry’s case before the NCLT as well as Mr Wadia’s legal action. Unfortunately, independent directors still do not insist on a formal recording of issues that are likely to upset promoters. This makes their efficacy as independent monitors of management, as envisaged under the Companies Act and SEBI regulations, rather questionable. 

User

Public Interest
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial: No Feasibility Report, No Technical Estimate, reveals RTI
Moneylife Digital Team
02 January 2017
The project of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea is without any feasibility report, not there any technical estimation done, reveals a reply received under the Right to Information Act. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 24 December 2016 laid the foundation for the Memorial of the Maratha warrior King.
 
Pune-based RTI activist Sanjay Shirodkar had filed the RTI asking copies of feasibility report, technical estimate, environmental clearance and approval given by the Maharashtra government of the Project, estimated to cost about Rs3,600 crore. The Memorial includes a proposed 192-meter tall statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, will be built off the coast of Mumbai by reclaiming land from the Arabian Sea.
 
Replying to the RTI, VG Jethra, Public Information Officer (PIO) and Deputy Engineer of CMSM Project Division, says, "The Feasibility Report of the said project is not prepared. Being an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract, the Technical Estimate of this Memorial Project is not prepared."
 
Shirodkar says, "Feasibility report is the base of every infrastructure project. How this was not prepared for this mega project? In EPC, the Contractor is made responsible for activities from EPC to Commissioning and hand over to end user or Owner. Again Government should prepare a Technical Estimate of any infrastructure project. In this case if this happens then who will control the Cost Escalation?"
 
Here is the reply received by Shirodkar under the RTI... 
  

User

COMMENTS

Dahyabhai S Patel

13 hours ago

BRTS is Bus Rapid Transit System. BRTS Delhi was a failure and AAP Government had to scrap it spending Rs. 36 crores. BRTS Ahmedabad also is failure but useful to politicians like a Modi and a Gadkari getting financial and positional benefits!

REPLY

Sudhir Jatar

15 hours ago

In Maharashtra, pre-feasibility and feasibility reports, inception reports and detailed project report are generally not prepared. A stark example is that of BRTS in Pune for which over Rs. 20 crores have been spent and much more earmarked. So, it is not a surprise at all.

REPLY

Shirish Sadanand Shanbhag

In Reply to Sudhir Jatar 14 hours ago

What is BRTS in Pune, Sir?
Kindly explain.
Thank you.

REPLY

Shirish Sadanand Shanbhag

15 hours ago

With the same cost at least ten jetties along the coast of Maharashtra state can be constructed. This will give solace to the soul of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who gave importance to navy and navigation in his empire.
This statue in the middle of the Arabian Sea very close to the Mumbai Port will require lot of security measures, and yearly maintenance of entire artificial island and the huge statue. It will require at least 500 to 600 crore rupees every year to maintain this statue.

REPLY

Fairy gada

16 hours ago

It is so difficult to understand what is going on with these politicians. Are they doing good to the society or not.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
InGovern questions sudden departure of Infosys' Chief Compliance Officer and his severance package
Moneylife Digital Team
02 January 2017
Proxy advisory and corporate governance advisory firm InGovern Research Services Pvt Ltd (InGovern) has said that the sudden departure of David Kennedy, the General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of Infosys Ltd, raises a serious questions about whether his departure was triggered by an event that may have material consequences on the company. 
 
On 1 January 2017, Infosys notified the stock exchanges that Mr Kennedy has left the company after a mutual separation agreement between him and the company. The proxy advisory firm points out that Mr Kennedy was in an important position as General Counsel and it is imperative for Infosys to inform whether he resigned voluntarily or his services were terminated.  
 
Mr Kennedy was appointed as the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Infosys on 5 November 2014. He was based at Palo Alto in California. 
 
As a part of the separation as well as his employment agreements, Mr Kennedy will receive severance payments of $868,250 plus reimbursements for Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) (insurance) continuation coverage over a period of 12 months. Other details of the separation agreement are not disclosed.
 
InGovern says, "If an employee voluntarily resigns from the company, there is no logic of paying a severance package by the company. Also, in such cases the employee has to serve a notice period before leaving the company. Mr Kennedy is being paid a severance pay and is also not serving any notice period in the company, which makes it clear that his service has been terminated by Infosys."
 
On 13 October 2016, he was included as one of the 'Key Managerial Personnel' (KMP) of the company by the Audit Committee of Infosys. Further, his remuneration was also revised to $1,030,000 per annum including a fixed salary of $557,500 and variable salary of $472,500.
 
"His departure, only within two months of being given a revision in pay, is surprising," InGovern says, adding, "No reasons of his departure have been provided by the company. Also, the basis of calculating the amount of severance pay has not been disclosed to the shareholders. Infosys, in its annual report has stated that apart from Vishal Sikka, its Managing Director, no other directors are eligible for any severance pay. However, no such disclosure has been made regarding KMPs and other senior employees of the company."
 
As a good governance practice, InGovern says it recommends that Infosys and other companies make it as a policy to disclose the employment agreements of its KMPs as well as its Managing or Executive Directors to shareholders. The employment agreements should also contain details of severance pays, if any. Companies should also provide the basis for calculation of severance packages. Since these severance pays are significant amounts, shareholders should be notified of such employment clauses at the time of appointment of directors and KMPs.
 
InGovern has asked shareholders of Infosys to raise concerns and ask the company to provide clarification on four points, which include...
 
1. Whether Mr Kennedy voluntarily resigned or the company terminated his services?
2. If it was a resignation by Mr Kennedy, why is he being paid a severance pay and not asked to serve a notice period?
3. If he was dismissed, why has the company not provided exact reasons for his dismissal to the shareholders?
4. The basis of calculating the severance pay amount to Mr Kennedy, given that he has served only 2.2 years in this capacity in Infosys?

 

User

COMMENTS

Sudhir Jatar

15 hours ago

This appears to be a "riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma" as Sir Winston said!

REPLY

K.R.Srivarahan -

15 hours ago

The company should be transparent about this crucial development. Otherwise, market rumours will bleed the company's market capitalisation.

REPLY

