Tata Chemicals' shareholders oust Wadia as Director
IANS
24 December 2016
Tata Chemicals on Saturday said that a majority of its shareholders at its extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) on Friday voted to remove Industrialist Nusli Wadia as an Independent Director of the company.
 
According to a Tata Chemicals' regulatory filing, over 58 per cent of total shareholders of the company voted during Friday's EGM.
 
Of the total number of shareholders who voted -- 945 or 75.67 per cent of votes -- favoured the resolution to remove Wadia from the Board of Directors.
 
In contrast, 318 shareholders, or 24.33 per cent of votes cast were opposed to the resolution to remove Wadia.
 
"Wadia was not present and as per his request, his letter dated December 22, 2016 addressed to the members was read out by the Company Secretary," the company said in its regulatory filing.
 
"On an invitation by the Chairman, lshaat Hussain representing the requisitionist, Tata Sons spoke at the meeting clarifying certain issues raised by Wadia."
 
Tata Sons Interim Chairman Ratan Tata also spoke at the EGM. He said that attempts have been made to damage his and Tata Group's reputation.
 
"Over the last two months there has been a definite move to damage my personal reputation and the reputation of this great group," Tata said in his address to the EGM.
 
"And these days are very lonely because the newspapers are full of attacks, most of them unsubstantiated but nevertheless very painful. And coming here this week with all the shareholders, I have been so moved emotionally and deeply touched by the warmth, support and affection that they have shown," he said, adding he could not leave without "expressing my deepest gratitude" to the shareholders for their "overwhelming and remarkable" support.
 
Tata said that the group has been based on governance and fair play and he was confident the truth will prevail "however painful it may be".
 
The EGM was convened to decide whether or not to remove industrialist Wadia, an Independent Director of the company, from the Board.
 
The original agenda was to take shareholders' approval for the removal of Tata Sons' ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry and Walia but the former had voluntarily quit on Monday.
 
Tata Sons' board had ousted Mistry on October 24 and appointed Ratan Tata as the Interim Chairman.
 
Wadia's support for Mistry has led several Tata Group companies to call for their respective EGMs to decide whether or not to remove him from their respective Boards.
 
Earlier in the day, Wadia had made an impassioned appeal to the company's shareholders to vote with their "conscience" during the firm's EGM, adding that he has chosen not to attend the company's EGM, as the recent meetings of other Tata companies have been "inappropriately and shamefully stage managed".
 
"What is at stake now is not whether I am removed or not but the fate of the very institution of the Independent Director that has been created in law and by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders," he said.
 
The development comes after Wadia was removed from Tata Motors' Board of Directors.
 
Tata Motors' in a regulatory filing made on Friday to the BSE said that over 69 per cent of total shareholders of the company voted during Thursday's EGM, and out of them, 1,517 or 71.20 per cent of votes favoured the resolution to remove Wadia while 1,037 shareholders, or 28.80 per cent, were opposed.
 
In response, the Wadia Group in a statement said that non-promoter shareholders had backed Wadia.
 
Wadia, meanwhile, on Friday filed a criminal defamation suit against Tata Sons, Ratan Tata and its Directors, barely a week after he filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 3,000 crore as damages from the Tata Group and others.
 
Wadia had approached the Bombay High Court, which on December 16 declined relief to minority shareholders of three Tata Group companies, who had sought restraint on promoters from voting at EGMs on the resolution to remove him as an Independent Director.
 
However, the court has barred Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals from filling up the vacancy on the Board of Directors till further orders.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Nusli Wadia files criminal defamation complaint against Tata Sons, directors
Moneylife Digital Team
23 December 2016
Nusli Wadia, Chairman of the Wadia Group, has filed a criminal defamation case against Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group and all its directors, including Ratan Tata. 
 
Mr Wadia, in a complaint filed before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, says, "...the defamatory and offending contents of the Special Notices have caused severe prejudice to the reputation and good will of the Complainant (Mr Wadia) as also affected his status as an independent director not only in the Tata Group companies, but as a Director in various other companies; and will continue to have a cascading effect on the Complainant’s reputation and goodwill in business circles within India and abroad. By making false and baseless innuendos and allegations against the Complainant, the Accused have caused distress, hurt and humiliation, as well as pecuniary loss, social disadvantages, injury to feelings, mental pain and suffering to the Complainant."
 
The complaint is filed against Mr Tata, Ajay Piramal, Amit Chandra, Ishaat Hussain, Nitin Nihria, Ranendra Sen, Vijay Singh, Venu Srinivasan, Ralf Speth, N Chandrasekaran, and FN Subedar. 
 
"The Special Notices have been sent on the letter head of Tata Sons and have been signed by FN Subedar, COO and Company Secretary of Tata Sons. The Accused are thus liable for printing, publishing and circulating the said per se defamatory material. Accused are persons who are on the board of directors of Tata Sons and they are responsible for the contents of the notices which are defamatory and which contents are so printed, published and circulated by Tata Sons and FN Subedar on the instructions of the Board of Directors of Tata sons (excluding Cyrus Mistry and Farida Khambatta). It is thus clear that Tata Sons is the principal offender who has committed the offence of defamation along with FN Subedar, while the Board Members of Tata Sons, excluding Mr Mistry and Ms Khambatta, have shared common intention and or abetted the offence by actively participating in the same after a prior concert and have thus committed offences under Section 500 and Section 500 read with Section 109, and or Section 500, read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The Accused are thus liable to be prosecuted and punished for the said offences committed by them," the complaint by Mr Wadia states.
 
According to Mr Wadia, he was an independent director on Tata Steel Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd, which are three operating companies of the Tata Group. He said, "Within hours of the Tata Chemicals Board meeting (on 10 November 2016), the Board of Directors of Tata Sons and its Directors through a circular resolution, inter alia, resolved to submit a requisition to the three operating companies for convening an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of their shareholders for the purpose of passing resolutions for the removal of the Nusli Wadia and Mr Mistry as Directors of the three operating companies. Shortly thereafter, Mr Subedar signed and issued at the behest of Tata Sons and its Directors the three Special Notices dated 10 November 2016 addressed to the Boards of Tata Steel, Tata Motors and Tata Chemicals."
 
Mr Wadia claims that on 11 November 2016, at a meeting of independent directors of Tata Steel, he first learnt about the special notice issued by Tata Sons seeking his removal from the company board. On the same day, he says, he received three separate forwarded emails from Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals and Tata Motors, which was the special notice issued by Tata Sons. 
 
The complaint filed by the Wadia group chief named eight eminent people as witness to the complaint. The witnesses include, AM Naik (Group Executive Chairman of Larsen & Toubro Ltd), Subhodh Bhargava (Chairman of Tata Communications Ltd and Independent Director of Tata Motors Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd), Vinesh Jairath (Non-Executive, Independent Director of Tata Motors Ltd), Tanya Godrej–Dubash (Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer of the Godrej Group), Darius Udwadia (Senior Partner at Udwadia, Udeshi & Argus), Rajesh Batra (Chairman of Batra Group. Founder of Proline, an Indian Apparel and Sportswear brand), Dr MJ Jassawalla (Renowned Gynaecology and Obstetrics specialist) and Dr Behroze Deputy (a Shareholder of National Peroxide Ltd).
 
In his complaint, Mr Wadia is seeking simple imprisonment for up to two years and fine to Tata Sons and its directors for defamation, abetment and criminal act with common intention, as well as compensation as per provisions of Section 357 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
 

User

COMMENTS

Suketu Shah

7 hours ago

Mr Wadia wl easily win this case.Wadia over Rotten wl be good over evil.Well done Mr Wadia.

REPLY

Kumar Swamy

10 hours ago

Speaking towards the end of the Tata Chemicals shareholders' meeting that had been called to remove his once close friend Nusli Wadia from the board, Tata said, "These days are very lonely because the newspapers are full of attacks, most of them unsubstantiated but nevertheless very painful." Why has "monelife" joined in these attacks? Shame.

REPLY

Kumar Swamy

12 hours ago

Directorship is not an entitlement. Ask him to see a psychiatrist instead of wasting time in courts.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
SC refuses urgent hearing on IT exemption for political donations
IANS
23 December 2016
The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing of a PIL challenging a provision of the Income Tax Act exempting political parties from disclosing the identity of the doners contributing upto Rs 20,000.
 
Directing the listing of the PIL on January 11, a vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice L. Nageswara Rao querried petitioner, lawyer M.L. Sharma about the urgency as the provision has been part of the Income Tax Act since 1961.
 
As Sharma pressed for an urgent hearing, contending that political parties were taking advantage of demonetisation and large deposits of upto Rs 20,000 were being made in their accounts, the bench said that the law is in operation for last 50 years and what was happening was that only deposits are being made.
 
Not persuaded by Sharma's plea that political party would withdrew the money so deposited, the bench directed the listing of the matter on January 11, declining the plea for a hearing on January 3.
 
Sharma has sought the quashing of Section 13A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Section 29 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 as being illegal, unconstitutional, mala fide and against the national interest.
 
His plea has also sought issuance of directions to Central Bureau of Investigation to register a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and probe the funding of the political parties and the alleged swelling of their coffers in the wake of demonetisation.
 
Sharma has also urged the court to monitor the probe by the investigating agencies.
 
He contended that this was a clear case of violation of the Constitution's Article 14 (equality before law) as it amounted to double standards by the the central government vis-a-vis common man when it comes to unearthing black money.
 
While the common men is supposed to "bare it all, answer questions, face harassment even if his money is legitimate but politician enjoys a God-given immunity", he said in his PIL.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

21 hours ago

I am of the opinion that the PIL is appropriate to the prevailing situation in our Country. Hope his plea succeeds, as the government is of the people, for the people and by the people.

REPLY

