BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Taxation
Economy & Nation
Tally says e-way bill process in GST a dampener for business
Moneylife Digital Team
24 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  3

Terming the procedure to create e-way Bill under the goods and services tax (GST) cumbersome, Tally Solutions Pvt Ltd has expressed concerns about multi-layer declaration of details and verification during the process, which it feels may defeat the core design of GST.

"While the proposed e-way bill sounds good, this multi-layer process will make the transport of goods very cumbersome and cause delay in movement of goods. The current format is quite cumbersome and involves creating e-Way bills even though invoices are already uploaded - making it a multi-step process," the business management software product company says.

Tally is one of the most used accounting software by businesses across India.

"Simplification is definitely required here," Tally Solutions says, adding, "There is too much reliance on technology in every step of the transportation process, which small transporters will struggle with. When suggestions were sorted for the proposed e-way bills, there were overwhelming objections and suggestions from across industries. However, given the urgency of implementation, it has to be seen how much of stakeholders' recommendations are taken into consideration."

Here is what the GST Bill says on treatment of e-way bill and subsequent comment from Tally Solutions...
Rule 1 (1) Every registered person who causes movement of goods of consignment value exceeding fifty thousand rupees —
(i) in relation to a supply; or
(ii) for reasons other than supply; or
(iii) due to inward supply from an unregistered person,

shall, before commencement of movement, furnish information relating to the said goods in Part A of FORM GST INS-01, electronically, on the common portal and

(a) where the goods are transported by the registered person as a consignor or the recipient of supply as the consignee, whether in his own conveyance or a hired one, the said person or the recipient may generate the e-way bill in FORM GST INS-1 electronically on the common portal after furnishing information in Part B of FORM GST INS-01; or

(b) where the e-way bill is not generated under clause (a) and the goods are handed over to a transporter, the registered person shall furnish the information relating to the transporter in Part B of FORM GST INS-01 on the common portal and the e-way bill shall be generated by the transporter on the said portal on the basis of the information furnished by the registered person in Part A of FORM GST INS-01:

Provided that the registered person or, as the case may be, the transporter may, at his option, generate and carry the e-way bill even if the value of the consignment is less than fifty thousand rupees.

Provided further that where the movement is caused by an unregistered person either in his own conveyance or a hired one or through a transporter, he or the transporter may, at their option, generate the e-way bill in FORM GST INS-01 on the common portal in the manner prescribed in this rule.

Explanation – For the purposes of this sub-rule, where the goods are supplied by an unregistered supplier to a recipient who is registered, the movement shall be said to be caused by such recipient if the recipient is known at the time of commencement of movement of goods.

Tally Solutions says, there is a need to enhance the threshold limit of Rs50,000  for generation of e-way bills and B to C purchases should be excluded from generation of e-way bills. Alternatively higher threshold limit to be fixed (iPhone is today sold at Rs80,000).

Law Rule 1 (3) Any transporter transferring goods from one conveyance to another in the course of transit shall, before such transfer and further movement of goods, generate a new e-way bill on the common portal in FORM GST INS-01 specifying therein the mode of transport.

Tally Solutions feels it would be difficult to follow this provision practically. "When a parcel is booked by a courier company, their branch or booking counter generate an e-way bill for shipment he booked. Then he moves it to branch near to him. Again, that branch (where multiple booking counter consolidate their load) generate an e-way bill to transfer it to their hub. The hub will also generate an e-way bill for connection to airlines, or train or road transport. And then again one e-way bill will be created for co-loader to airlines or train or road transport. Same process for destination till the end recipient. This is practically impossible," it added.

Rule 1 (8) The details of e-way bill generated under sub-rule (1) shall be made available to the recipient, if registered, on the common portal, who shall communicate his acceptance or rejection of the consignment covered by the e-way bill.

Tally Solutions feels this provision requires clarity for cases where the recipient is rejecting the e-way bill and what could be the consequence for that shipment. Will it lead to stopping supply and accordingly issuing of invoice, the company asks.

Law Rule 3 (1) The Commissioner or an officer empowered by him in this behalf may authorise the proper officer to intercept any conveyance to verify the e-way bill or the e-way bill number in physical form for all inter-State and intra-State movement of goods

Tally Solution says, "The authorised officer’s right to intercept any conveyance to verify or inspect the e-way bill will be leading to transportation delays and also bring back the check post Raj."

According to Tally Solutions, small transporters and small businesses are not yet GST-ready and aberrations like these will further widen the preparedness gap. "GST is expected to create free environment for businesses and smoother movement of goods, but the multi-layer declaration of details and verification under E-way bill may defeat the core design of GST - a Technology Driven compliance system," it concluded.

User

COMMENTS

Rashmi Gala

4 hours ago

Whenever logistics is discussed, India has higher cost and lesser efficiency compare to many countries. In new regime we should have taken care of it. But it seems few such things as this is against achieving the time and cost efficiency.

REPLY

Mahendra Patankar

6 hours ago

this will lead to hassles in smoother/ faster goods movement.

REPLY

Mahendra Patankar

6 hours ago

At present, there are many states where waybill is not required such as Maharashtra. ( say import of goods from Gujrat to Maharashtra) . Post GST rollout, for transaction value >50k, e way bill would be mandatory. As rightly pointed above, this will create lead to hassles in smooth movement of goods.

REPLY
Investor Interest
Nifty may find support at 9,400 – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
24 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were in a minor downtrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Wednesday and closed with minor losses over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

The Indian equity markets traded on a flat-to-negative note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday on the back of mixed global cues, skirmishes on the Indo-Pak border. Heavy selling pressure was seen in metal, healthcare and capital goods stocks. Besides, a flat rupee, coupled with caution ahead of derivatives expiry, capped gains. On the NSE, on Wednesday, there were 277 advances, 1,231 declines and 52 unchanged. On the BSE, on Wednesday, there were 685 advances, 2,037 declines and 147 unchanged. Overall, the market was bearish but there was resistance to a sell-off and falling indices. Oil-gas and aviation sector stocks were firm. Banking stocks traded with mixed sentiments on short covering, observed market analysts. 
 
China has received a downgrade on its credit rating, on worries about the future state of its economy from credit rating agency Moody's. Moody's brought down China's long-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings by one notch to A1 from Aa3. It also changed its outlook to stable from negative. Moody's said China's economy-wide debt levels were expected to increase further in the years ahead, with reforms only likely to slow the growth rate, a CNBC report added. The credit rating agency estimated the Chinese government debt burden to rise toward 40% of its GDP by 2018. With slowing GDP growth, the Chinese stock markets are likely to be less bullish in the medium term.
 
Software major Infosys Ltd has joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance for using Blockchain database across verticals, said the IT firm on Wednesday. "The alliance connects Fortune 500 enterprises, start-ups, academics and technology vendors with Ethereum, a decentralised platform that runs smart contracts," said the city-based company in a statement. Applications on the Ethereum platform run as programmed without downtime, censorship, fraud or third party interference. "The alliance will enable us to adopt Blockchain in enterprises across industries, including insurance, pharma, retail, energy, utilities and services sectors," said the company. As a distributed database, Blockchain maintains records in the form of blocks, which are secured from tampering and revision. Each block contains a timestamp and a link to a previous block.
 
The India-Pakistan dispute over Kashmir is a matter of concern, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor may create further tension between the two countries and ignite political instability in the South Asia region, a UN report has said. The report released by the UN's Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap) on Tuesday said instability in Afghanistan could limit the potential benefits of transit corridors to population centres near Kabul or Kandahar, Dawn online reported. This is one more input to analysts who have been closely watching the deteriorating India-Pakistan relations and its impact on the Indian stock markets. A bad relationship could imply a sharp correction in the major indices in the Indian stock markets.
 
Reliance Infrastructure (RInfra) on Wednesday said that RInfra InvIT has received the final approval from securities market regulator SEBI to float its Rs2,500 crore plus Initial Public Offering (IPO). Sources told IANS that the proposed IPO is expected to be launched in two weeks' time. "RInfra InvIT has received the final observation letter from SEBI for its proposed IPO of units representing an undivided beneficial interest in the Trust. The proposed issue size is Rs25,000 million with an option to retain over subscription up to 25% of the issue size," the company said in a statement. Reliance Infrastructure’s shares closed at Rs493.55, down 6.46% on the BSE.
 
The central government's ambitious crop insurance scheme for farmers -- Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana -- has put pressure on states even though it succeeded in expanding the farm insurance coverage 50% in a year since its launch. A senior Agriculture Ministry official said some of the states have complained they have ended up paying up to half of their budgetary allocations for agriculture sector for premiums to insurance companies, creating a pressure on the coffers and existing infrastructure. Under PMFBY, launched in January 2016, farmers have to pay just 2% of the sum insured for Kharif crops, 1.5% for Rabi crops and 5% for horticulture and commercial crops, while the central and state government pay the remaining amount equally.  "Last year, about 20% of farmers in the country had opted for crop insurance. However, PMFBY has led to the coverage to increase to 30%. The Centre paid Rs13,500 this year. As states have to share 50% of government share, they had to divert major share of agriculture funds to pay premium for PMFBY," said the official, requesting anonymity. Also, India stood eighth till last year in terms of volume of crop insurance. However, the country jumped to third position after PMFBY. These measures could again increase aggregate demand in the Indian economy from the greater purchasing power of farmers, and the Indian stock markets could be selectively bullish in the medium term.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

User

Personal Finance
Life Insurance: IRDAI Approves First POS Product, Saral Nivesh
Raj Pradhan
24 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has approved first POS (point...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More