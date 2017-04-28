BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Fixed Income
Investor Interest
Take Care While Claiming HRA Exemption
Raj Pradhan
28 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The Mumbai income-tax appellate tribunal (ITAT) recently disallowed tax exemption on house...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex may give up some gains - Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
27 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We have mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex to push higher. The equity markets indices ended with minor loses, holding tight above the 30,000 and 9,300 marks. The trends of the
major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Profit booking after three-day gains pushed the key benchmark indices modestly lower after scaling record highs in intraday trade. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 103.61 points or 0.34% to settle at 30,029.74. The Nifty 50 index fell 9.70 points or 0.10% to settle at 9,342.15. The Sensex ended a tad above the psychologically important 30,000 mark after briefly sliding below that level in late trade. Selling in index pivotals, ITC and HDFC weighed on indices as domestic bourses remained in negative zone for most part of the day.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank rose 1.58% to Rs914.55 after net profit rose 40.34% to Rs976.48 crore on 9.85% rise in total income to Rs5434.65 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. Kotak Mahindra Bank's non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs3578.61 crore as on 31 March 2017 as against Rs3177.88 crore as on 30 December 2016 and Rs2838.11 crore as on 31 March 2016. The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances rose to 2.59% as on 31 March 2017 as against 2.42% as on 31 December 2016 and 2.36% as on 31 March 2016. The ratio of net NPAs to net advances increased to 1.26% as on 31 March 2017 as against 1.07% as on 31 December 2016 and 1.06% as on 31 March 2016.
 
Maruti Suzuki India fell 0.56% to Rs6,371.15. The company's net profit rose 15.8% to Rs1709 crore and net sales grew by 20.3% to Rs18005.20 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. Growth in volumes, increase in share of the company's higher segment models, benefits due to full capacity utilization and cost reduction efforts contributed to increase in profits. This was partially offset by increase in commodity prices and adverse forex movement.
 
IT major Infosys was up 1.08% at Rs923.95 after the company announced that it has launched Infosys Nia-the next generation integrated artificial intelligence platform. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 26 April 2017. The product was launched building on the success of the company's first-generation AI platform, Infosys Mana, and its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution, AssistEdge. Together, both these products have amassed 50 plus clients and 150 plus engagements across all industry sectors, within a year of operations.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Overseas, European stocks fell for the first session in nearly a week as investors reacted to a mixed set of regional corporate earnings and prepared for what could be a pivotal policy meeting from the European Central Bank later in the session. Asian shares ended on a mixed note. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) raised its economic forecasts at its policy meeting outcome today, 27 April 2017, but it kept policy steady, as was widely expected. The BOJ raised its economic assessment. It increased its real gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the 2017-18 fiscal year to 1.6% from the 1.5% projected in January. But it lowered its core consumer price index (CPI) growth forecast to 1.4% from 1.5% in the same period.
 
In US, stocks ended lower as investors analysed details of US President Donald Trump's highly-anticipated tax reform plans.
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

User

Economy & Nation
Indian firms expect moderate economic expansion in 2017: Survey
IANS
27 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, Driven by positive economic sentiment, more than three-fourths (77 per cent) of senior finance executives of Indian companies expect moderate to substantial economic expansion in 2017, a survey said here on Thursday.
 
The survey - Global Business & Spending Outlook - commissioned by American Express and conducted by Institutional Investor Custom Research Lab, states that Indian companies are expected to increase their spending and investment in the market place with 67 per cent of Indian companies looking at focusing on spending and investment to support top-line growth while improving profitability this year. 
 
The survey further revealed that about 37 per cent Indian finance executives expect their company's level of spending and investment to increase by over 10 per cent as compared to only 24 per cent global executives, pointing towards Indian executives' better preparedness at increasing their spending and investment as compared to their global counterparts.
 
"Indian companies are expected to increase their spending and investment this year which is backed by positive economic sentiment. With focus on optimising resources and efficiently managing spends across categories, India Inc. is headed towards a conducive growth chart," said Saru Kaushal, Vice President and General Manager, Global Corporate Payments, American Express.
 
Indian executives are twice as likely to cite hardware and infrastructure as their top IT priority, compared with their global counterparts. According to 30 per cent of executives from India, compared to 13 per cent global and 14 per cent executives in Asia and Australia, hardware and infrastructure will be top most priority for companies. 
 
According to the survey, nearly half (47 per cent) of the Indian executives expect exports to become important for their company's growth in 2017.
 
The survey revealed that according to 67 per cent financial executives from India, pressure on their company to compete on the quality of its customer service has increased substantially. India leads when compared to the responses gathered from global (50 per cent) and Asia and Australia (44 per cent) markets for the same parameter.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More