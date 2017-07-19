Supreme Industries: Expanding Operations

Nifty, Sensex trading in a narrow range – Wednesday closing report

The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Wednesday and closed with gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

A day after a steep fall, Indian equity markets recovered and traded with appreciable gains in the mid-afternoon session on Wednesday on the back of positive Asian markets and buying in healthcare, metal and banking stocks. On the NSE, there were 1,114 advances, 516 declines and 330 unchanged.

Equity benchmarks continued to trade higher in the morning, with the Sensex rising over 100 points, backed by ITC, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. Top gainers in the NSE were Aurobindo Pharma, Hindalco and Zee, while top losers were UltraTech Cement, ACC and Infosys.

Reliance Home Finance Ltd on Wednesday said it closed the first quarter of the current fiscal with a 58% increase in its total income. In a statement issued here, the company said it closed the first quarter with a total income of Rs374 crore logging a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 58%. Reliance Home Finance is a subsidiary of Reliance Capital Ltd. According to Reliance Home Finance, the before tax profit for the period under review were Rs45 crore, a 50% YoY growth. The disbursements were Rs2,655 crore during the period under review and the assets under management as on June 30, 2017 stood at Rs13,022 crore. The gross non-performing assets ratio was at 0.8% as on June 30, 2017. Reliance Home Finance said it is on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges within the next few months. As part of the listing proposal, nearly one million shareholders of Reliance Capital will be allotted one Share free of cost in Reliance Home Finance for every one share held in Reliance Capital. Reliance Capital will hold a 51% stake in Reliance Home Finance, and the company will be adequately capitalised to grow the lending book multi-fold in the next 18 months. Reliance Capital shares closed at Rs658.50, down 1.57% on the BSE.

India witnessed 22.5% growth in foreign tourist arrival (FTA) in June 2017 over June 2016, an official statement said. "The number of FTAs in June 2017 was 6.70 lakh as compared to FTAs of 5.47 lakh in June 2016 and 5.12 lakh in June 2015.”The growth rate in FTAs in June, 2017 over June, 2016 is 22.5% compared to 6.8% in June, 2016 over June, 2015," said the Tourism Ministry statement. The Tourism Ministry compiles monthly estimates of FTAs and FTAs on e-tourist visa on the basis of nationality-wise and port-wise data received from Bureau of Immigration. This is a sign of political stability and overall prosperity in the Indian economy. The S & P BSE Infrastructure Index closed at 222.94, up 0.76% on the BSE.

Aditya Birla group company UltraTech Cement reported a rise of 15% in its consolidated net profit for the April-June quarter of 2017-18. According to the company, its net profit rose to Rs897 crore from Rs780 crore reported for the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. Besides, the company's consolidated net sales rose to Rs6,938 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs6,535 crore earned during the corresponding period of the previous year. "This quarter also witnessed increasing cost trends, primarily attributable to energy and logistics cost on account of increase in fuel prices," UltraTech Cement said in a statement. "The company completed the acquisition of the cement plants of Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Cement Corporation...with a capacity of 21.2 million tons. With this acquisition the cement capacity of the company stands at 93 mtpa." The company’s shares closed at Rs4,206.95, down 2.51% on the BSE.

Passenger car manufacturer Honda Cars India (HCIL) on Tuesday introduced the 2017 'Privilege Edition' of its sedan Honda Amaze. "The Privilege Edition will be available at Rs648,888 for petrol and Rs773,631 for diesel (ex-showroom New Delhi)," the company said in a statement. "The Privilege Edition comes enriched with advanced infotainment system, enhanced exterior and safety features." The S & P BSE Auto Index closed at 24,493.34, up 0.59% on the BSE.

BSE said it will increase surveillance on the stocks of 28 companies with effect from Thursday. According to the BSE, securities of companies such as ABC Bearings, Lotus Eye Care Hospital, Orient Beverages, Sahara One Media and Entertainment and Shriram Asset Management Co among others will be shifted to group "T/XT". As per the nomenclature, the "T" Group represents securities which are settled on a trade-to-trade basis as a surveillance measure. At the time of review, any securities falling in trade-for-trade segment ('DT' or 'T' groups) are classified under "XT" sub-segment. Further, the BSE said the securities which will continue to remain in "T/XT/ST/P/Z/ZP" group would attract a circuit filter of 5%, or lower, as applicable. The filter mechanism is used to curb excessive volatility in markets by fixing maximum fluctuation in stock price. The BSE said the criteria for shifting securities to and from settlement on trade to trade basis was decided in consultation with Sebi and applied uniformly across the stock exchanges and reviewed periodically. Increased regulation is likely to favour long term bullish investors the most in the stock markets.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: