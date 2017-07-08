Submit documents by September 22, traders with provisional GST ID told

To bookmark you need to sign in

Traders with Provisional Identity for Registration (PID) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system should submit the required documents by September 22 to get certificates of registration, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

"Persons who have PID may submit the required documents on GSTN for getting the certificates of registration. A period of three months has been allowed to complete this procedure, i.e., the formalities can be completed on or before September 22," a ministry statement said here.

In the interim, they can issue the tax invoice using the allotted PID, it said.

The ministry said persons with PID and who opted for the composition scheme should submit intimation of option in the prescribed form on GSTN on or before July 21.

The Rules relating to registration and composition scheme have been notified on June 19 and brought into effect from June 22.

"The intent of notifying these Rules is to start the process of issuance of registration certificates, called Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN), to taxpayers who have already been issued PID, as well as to the new taxpayers," it said.

A person seeking fresh registration can apply for registration within 30 days from the date on which he becomes liable for registration.

"They can also opt for composition scheme at the time of filing of registration form."

The applicant for grant of new registration can issue a bill for goods or services supplied between the date of liability to obtain registration and the date of issuance of registration certificate, if he has applied for registration within 30 days from the date he becomes liable for registration.

On grant of the certificate of registration, he can issue revised tax invoices for the supplies made during this period.

Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.