BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Taxation
Economy & Nation
Submit documents by September 22, traders with provisional GST ID told
IANS
08 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Traders with Provisional Identity for Registration (PID) under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system should submit the required documents by September 22 to get certificates of registration, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.
 
"Persons who have PID may submit the required documents on GSTN for getting the certificates of registration. A period of three months has been allowed to complete this procedure, i.e., the formalities can be completed on or before September 22," a ministry statement said here. 
 
In the interim, they can issue the tax invoice using the allotted PID, it said.
 
The ministry said persons with PID and who opted for the composition scheme should submit intimation of option in the prescribed form on GSTN on or before July 21.
 
The Rules relating to registration and composition scheme have been notified on June 19 and brought into effect from June 22. 
 
"The intent of notifying these Rules is to start the process of issuance of registration certificates, called Goods and Services Tax Identification Number (GSTIN), to taxpayers who have already been issued PID, as well as to the new taxpayers," it said.
 
A person seeking fresh registration can apply for registration within 30 days from the date on which he becomes liable for registration. 
 
"They can also opt for composition scheme at the time of filing of registration form."
 
The applicant for grant of new registration can issue a bill for goods or services supplied between the date of liability to obtain registration and the date of issuance of registration certificate, if he has applied for registration within 30 days from the date he becomes liable for registration. 
 
On grant of the certificate of registration, he can issue revised tax invoices for the supplies made during this period.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
ED conducts raid at Misa Bharti's places
IANS
08 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at three different places owned by RJD chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti in connection with an over Rs 1,000-crore benami (proxy) land deals case.
 
"We have conducted raids at three places including Sainik Farms and Bijwasan belonging to Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar," an ED official said. 
 
On May 22, the ED arrested a chartered accountant, Rajesh Kumar Agrawal, allegedly linked to Bharti, from Delhi. 
 
On June 21, Income Tax (IT) officials interrogated Bharti for five hours in connection with the case.
 
Bharti's appearance before the IT officials came a day after the department attached over 12 properties of her relatives, including husband Shailesh Kumar, brothers Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav under the Benami Transactions Act, 1988.
 
The IT Department had attached two assets of Lalu Prasad's kin in Delhi and several properties in Bihar after the department issued a provisional order under the 1988 act, which came into force on November 1, 2016.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Consumer Interest
Print new, old MRP or face jail term: Paswan to manufacturers
IANS
08 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday asked manufacturers to print revised maximum retail price (MRP) along with the old one on their products after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) roll-out or face fine/jail sentence.
 
Addressing a press conference here, Paswan said people are facing some trouble which will last for some days.
 
"As prices of products have changed after implementation of GST, revised MRP will have to be displayed along with the old one. Those who do not follow it will face strict action," he told reporters here.
 
At the same conference, a Ministry official said that the violators will be fined Rs 10,000 and additional penalty according to the nature of product. There is a provision of jail sentence as well, he said. 
 
The dual MRP will be applicable till September 30. 
 
He also said that anyone can make inquiry or complaint regarding GST on the Ministry's helpline.
 
"We are setting up proper redressal mechanism. In addition to our ministry's helpline, we are planning to launch helplines at zonal level. We have asked the Finance Ministry to provide us with one or two experts to deal with GST-related issues. We have written to the Chief Ministers as well," the official said. 
 
He also said that the manufacturers have been asked to display product details in bigger font size. 
 
"Consumers should be able to easily read the details, be it manufacturer's name, date of manufacturing, import date, MRP, expiry date. It will applicable to e-commerce companies as well," he said.
 
He added that medical equipment under PCA (patient-controlled analgesia) will have to be sold with MRP printed on them.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More