Students learn the ropes on online safety and security
Tanvi Shetty
Calling technology a great leveller, Yogesh Sapkale, Director for Projects at Moneylife Foundation and Deputy Editor of Moneylife, shared some tips and tricks with students to stay safe online. He was speaking at a summer special seminar organised by Moneylife Foundation in Mumbai.
 
Dividing digital transactions into five segments -- mobile banking, net banking, cards and e-wallets, online shopping and digital security-- Mr Sapkale explained safety and security practices to keep money and privacy safe. Most importantly, he advised youngsters never to use free Wi-Fi, especially for financial transactions, as on public networks, as there is always the danger that someone might steal the data. 
 
One interesting observation he shared was on how people often get fooled because they are unaware of the difference between a ‘URL’ and a ‘domain name’. For instance,  http://en.wikipedia.org/ was a URL whereas ‘Wikipedia.org’ was the domain name. “There is a message spreading on WhatsApp that offers Redmi Note 4 mobile for just Rs499 with a link http://amazon.note4-499rs-sale.in. However, in this link, the domain is ‘note4-499rs-sale.in’ and not ‘amazon.com’ or ‘amazon.in’, which people most often fail to notice and fall prey to spams or spurious sales. This domain is nowhere related with Amazon. By the way, note4-499rs-sale.in is registered by one Rahul Kumar from Delhi,” he added. 
 
 
He urged students to follow three simple steps before opening any mail received from an unknown sender- ‘Stop, Think and Click (maybe)’. However these steps change while dealing with ‘Scareware’ (pop-ups that either state that your system is performing slowly or your computer is attacked by a virus) - Stop, Think, and Do not Click. 
 
For the security of one’s personal computer Mr Sapkale advised everyone to install anti-virus and anti-malware software. “Keep updating all software and preferably keep them on auto download mode as this will ensure the security of your device. Avoid clicking on any link or 'submit' button on screen, unless you have initiated the session, especially for financial transactions,” he added.
 
“In case of online shopping, shop only on reputed websites and make sure you do not fall prey to deals that are too good to be true. Moreover, opt for cash on delivery (COD) and open the package in the presence of the delivery person to check if it is same as you ordered. Preserve all communications with the website which will come handy in case there is some issue with the product or service,” he advised. 
 
Talking about protecting personal identification number (PIN) for ATM-debit or credit card, Mr Sapkale told the group never to share it with anyone, including the bank itself. He says, “Change the PIN regularly and enable bank SMS alert on your mobile phone. Also, be aware of your surroundings and cover your keypad while entering the PIN in an ATM. Do not let your card out of your sight.  In case of any mishaps report the same to the bank as well as the bank manager. If no action is taken then escalate the case to the nodal officer of the bank and then to the Banking Ombudsmen. Cyber Act Court under the IT Act and the State IT secretary is in charge and he will hear your case if it is regarding financial frauds”, he added. 
 
Mr Sapkale also explained the difference between plastic cards, one with a magnetic stripe and other with Euro, MasterCard Visa (EMV) chip cards. He told the youngster to opt for chip-based plastic cards as it stores your personal data in a more secure and hard to copy manner, compared with magnetic stripe, where data can be easily copied using a skimmer device. 
 
 
Mr Sapkale then explained the most important part in one’s digital life -- the password. “Never share your passwords with anyone. Create passwords using memorable phrases; mix it with numbers, special characters. Never use a word from a dictionary, either as base or password. Feel free to mix languages. For financial transactions, I would suggest a password with a length of at least 13 characters. For debit or credit card PIN’s, use the keypad of old mobiles to create a new combination," he advised. 
 
Using some popular words from Mahabharata and Indian films, he demonstrated online, how unusual words can be used to create strong password when mixed with special characters and numbers. He also showed the eager audience thee estimated time taken to crack passwords of different length. 
 
“Some people say technology is evil, but I do not agree. If I manage it well and make good use of it, it will only make my life better. Digital technology is a huge boon;  however the road to using it is full of pitfalls. All you need to learn is to navigate to avoid mishaps,” Mr Sapkale concluded.
 

Life
Beware of risky financial products, keep your money safe, Sucheta Dalal advises youngsters
Ria Nisar
“When it encounters physical danger the body acts on its own accord by producing reflex actions to save itself. But there is no such in-built mechanism to tackle financial danger and thus it becomes important to be educated in financial literacy,” said Sucheta Dalal, Founder-Trustee of Moneylife Foundation. She was speaking to a batch of 40 youngsters at a summer special seminar. She explained to the students why it was essential to look at money differently and understand risks.
 
Explaining the difference between consumer products and financial instruments, she said since there are demonstrations or test-drives for the former but not the latter, it becomes important to be cautious before purchasing a financial product. “Most of the important and relevant information about what could pose a threat in the future is lost in the fine print of scheme documents or consumers are manipulated to buy low yielding products as they are constantly bombarded by heavy ad campaigns featuring celebrities,” Ms Dalal said. 
 
 
According to research, high achieving professionals are the most likely to be defrauded, she said. 
 
Citing examples of how about 23-24 people trapped in the Sharda Scam committed suicide when they did not receive even 15% of the money invested, she described how mentally and financially ill a person can become after being cheated. Scamsters are four steps ahead of the authorities.
 
Talking about phishing and vishing practices prevailing, she said it was important to remain debt free on your credit card usage. “Everything you do is being tracked”, she said. She pointed out that four credit rating agencies maintaining your credit score will be notified in case of a default. Social media posts are being tracked and HR agencies read one’s blog post and assess one’s behaviour.
 
Showing a video of the Marshmallow Experiment by Walter Mischel, she says, “Life is about being able to say no to temptations. If you learn to say no, only then you get higher returns.”
 
The students were also shown the 17 features of the new Rs2,000 note and taken through a tour of the earlier currency in India and some fun facts about it. 
 
In case of any confusion regarding financial instruments, she asked participants to contact the National Consumer Helpline or lodge a query with the Government's PG Portal, http://pgportal.gov.in
 

Economy & Nation
Trump withdraws US from Paris accord, targets India
IANS
The US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the US is withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement due to the "draconian financial and economic burdens" the agreement imposes on his country.
 
"As of today, the US will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord, and the draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes on our country," he said in an address in the White House Rose Garden.
 
With the move, the US joins Nicaragua and Syria as the only other non participants to the accord, inked by 195 nations, including Washington, in Paris in December 2015, to fight climate change.
 
Trump said the accord "disadvantages the US to the exclusive betterment of other countries", and targeted India specifically.
 
"India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions of dollars in foreign aid," he said.
 
Trump said according to the Paris Climate deal terms, China will be allowed many coal plants, and India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020, but not the US.
 
He said the US will begin negotiations to reenter the Paris Agreement "on terms that are fair to the United States".
 
"We will be environmentally friendly, but we're not going to put our businesses out of work... We're going to grow rapidly," he said.
 
He said that under the accord, China can steadily grow its carbon footprint until 2030. "They can do whatever they want in 13 years, but not us".
 
He said the deal "hamstrings" America by giving foreign nations an "economic edge", adding, "that's not going to happen".
 
"Compliance to the deal could cost 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025," Trump said, adding "Believe me, this is not what we need".
 
Trump said withdrawing from the Paris Agreement "protects the United States from future intrusions on the United States' sovereignty"
 
Former President Barack Obama, whose administration played a key role in negotiating the deal, accused Trump of "rejecting the future" by pulling out of the Paris climate deal.
 
In a statement, Obama said those nations that remained signed up to the accord would "reap the benefits in jobs and industries created".
 
He added: "This Administration joins a small handful of nations that reject the future."
 
Obama said the US "should be at the front of the pack" when it came to lowering emissions and developing green technology.
 
"For the nations that committed themselves to that future, the Paris Agreement opened the floodgates for businesses, scientists, and engineers to unleash high-tech, low-carbon investment and innovation on an unprecedented scale," he said.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

COMMENTS

Mohan Krishnan

11 hours ago

As such US was mollycoddled to join Paris Conference in Dec. 2015. At their insistence, it was made a nonbinding agreement.
Despite that if US wants even more, it is better to go without them.
As far as India is concerned, elites in India are more interested in commissions they will get in importing Solar, Wind and Nuclear equipments and saddle the Indian poor with more loan in the name of clean energy.
India does not have any worthwhile clean energy product which can compete in the World market and earn from the funds allocated for this Global initiative.

