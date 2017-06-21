BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Students as customers in management institutes
Chandraprabha Venkatagiri
21 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
A director of a well-known management institution in Mumbai was a man who believed in discipline. Nothing wrong with that. However, he treated the faculty members in such a condescending manner that attrition became severe in a couple of years. One of my students who returned to India after completing his doctorate from Cornell and had joined this institute, recalled with horror – “This man was over 60 and had a strong hold with the management. The promoter of the institution allowed the subjugation of all his responsibilities to this senior citizen turned director who got completely corrupted by power. His rules of discipline differed depending on the rapport that he shared with the faculty members. The ones who showed lot of promise and were perceived to be a threat to him were removed unceremoniously.” 
 
This director had a different set of disciplinary rules for himself and his personal staff. So much was the mental torture that was faced by faculty members that till today they curse him for his misdemeanours. Eventually the institute realised that they were losing precious human capital with this man at the helm of the affairs and within no time, he was replaced. This shows two things – first- how power corrupts people and makes them lash their harsh tongue at unsuspecting employees and – second – how management institutes that teach subjects like human resources (HR) behave in a contrarian manner with its own employees.
 
Some of the other activities of this director were peeping through the glass windows of the lecture halls when the session was going on, indulging in loose talk with almost everyone, boring everyone to death with his past achievements and abusing the teaching fraternity. As if all this was not enough, this man once flew into a rage when he realised that all the faculty members were rated well by his students. “There is something fishy in this,” he muttered to all and sundry and he then decided that he would investigate this matter. In no time, the institute lost its prestigious status and along with it student numbers also fell drastically. The promoter, who was in sleep mode all the while, woke up far too late. Today this college’s ranking has slipped abysmally.
 
I was a visiting faculty in a management college in Pune. Though this institution charged hefty fees from students, the infrastructure was not up to the mark. Dirty toilets, unhygienic canteens and classrooms full of dirt aggravated the poor impression. So long as the going was good, everything was fine. But students started complaining and their pleas fell on deaf ears. Word was soon out and the enrolments started dipping slowly and steadily. It was unbelievable that the dean or Head of Department (HoD) did not find it appropriate to sound off the management about the pathetic state of affairs. Their apathy resulted from the fact that any reductions in cost highlighted by them were rewarded by the management. So, in case they showed that costs had reduced by 20% from the previous year, the dean and the HoD got a sizeable cut. But this was more of a near-sighted approach. This cost the institution by way of students preferring to join other management institutes or universities.
 
A cousin of mine works in a management college in Central Bengaluru. Their Master in Business Administration (MBA) program is affiliated to Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU). The chairman runs the show literally though they have a full time director. Micro management is to such an extent that even attendance records are not spared. Chairman’s relatives enrol their children in the school. If the students are rebuked for a genuine reason, then the next day the faculty member gets a termination notice. If students do not study and fail the examination, the faculty member is sacked. If a faculty member tries to discipline the students, the next day the faculty member is shown the door. No wonder – the attrition in this institute is about 80%. I wonder how the Ministry of Human Resource Development would react to this sort of attitude by management institutes.
 
With their only aim to make money and more money, most management institutes hire senior citizens who come cheap. These people, who have little training on human resource practices, use their sepia-tainted procedures and policies in the Internet era. Poor faculty members have to bear with this nonsense or bid goodbye to academics. As if to add insult to injury, most institutes do not pay salaries as per Sixth Pay Commission. Is Prakash Javadekar, the Minister of HRD, listening?
 
When students become customers and acquire the power to make teachers lose their jobs at the slightest provocation that is the end of the road. Students will pass out and go but it is the faculty, who will stay with an institution through thick and thin. Such a hire and fire policy in management institutes will not yield any strategic benefits for the institution. By the time the promoter wakes up from sleep, it would be too late. If word spreads around, then no faculty member would join such institutes. Yes, it is true that faculty members need to be rated on performance. But student rating should be only one part of such assessment. Student assessment of the teacher cannot be the sole means of rating a teacher. If we are to follow this American model, the day is not far when no one would be willing to join academia.
 
Ironically, the management institutes that teach motivational theories to students have people at the helm of the affairs, who have little or no inclination to motivate others – the faculty members and the office staff. If this is how things look like then one cannot expect anything but a bleak future for such management institutes.

User

Economy & Nation
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick steps down
IANS
21 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
San Francisco, Global ride-hailing service Uber's embattled CEO Travis Kalanick has stepped down following a strong opposition from shareholders, media reported on Wednesday.
 
According to a report in the New York Times, Uber's five major investors had demanded that the chief executive resign immediately and made their demand in a letter that was delivered to Kalanick.
 
"I love Uber more than anything in the world and at this difficult moment in my personal life I have accepted the investors' request to step aside so that Uber can go back to building rather than be distracted with another fight," Kalanick told NYT in a statement.
 
The problems for Kalanick started earlier this year after a former Uber engineer alleged sexual harassment at the company.
 
Susan Fowler, a former site reliability engineer, levelled numerous allegations of sexism against her former superiors in a lengthy blog post. Her blog was widely shared online and prompted the company to launch an internal investigation.
 
This led to further allegation from other employees, prompting the company to conduct internal investigations.
 
Last week, Kalanick said he was taking a leave of absence for personal reasons, an announcement that came at a time when the company is dealing with a series of workplace scandals.
 
Kalanick's decision to step aside comes after an internal investigation conducted by former US Attorney General Eric Holder, a probe the company launched due to allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination.
 
Holder said that Uber should "review and reallocate the responsibilities of Travis Kalanick" and search for a chief operating officer who would work closely with the new CEO to improve Uber's corporate culture.
 
Holder also recommended that COO candidates have backgrounds in diversity and inclusion, saying that would reinforce "actions resulting from recommendations... relating to tone at the top and the need to focus on diversity and inclusion at Uber."
 
San Francisco-based Uber, the world's largest ride-hailing app, has already fired 20 employees -- including some in senior positions -- after evaluating more than 200 claims of sexual harassment, discrimination, bullying and unprofessional conduct.
 
The ride-hailing app, which has roughly 12,000 employees, hired the services of Holder to look into the company's work culture and contracted law firm Perkins Coie to review the specific harassment allegations.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Will not suspend Justice Karnan's jail term: SC
IANS
21 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi,  The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to suspend a six-month jail term it awarded to former Calcutta High Court judge Justice C.S. Karnan for his contempt of the apex court. It also denied him bail.
 
A vacation bench of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said: "We can't suspend the sentence as the order of the sentence was passed by a seven-judge bench." 
 
The bench said this as Justice Karnan's counsel Mathew J. Nadumpara urged it to grant bail to the former judge, who was arrested by the West Bengal Police on Tuesday.
 
Karnan's arrest came more than a month after the apex court's seven-judge bench held him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to six months in prison. 
 
"Sorry, nevertheless," Justice Chandrachud said, declining the bail plea.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More