BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
Street clashes mar Eid festivities in Kashmir Valley
IANS
26 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Eid was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir on Monday but the festivities were marred by clashes between protesters and security forces in many parts of the Kashmir Valley, injuring some 20 people.
 
Five policemen, including a senior officer, were injured in the south Kashmir town of Anantnag after protesters took on the security forces in Janglat Mandi area immediately after Eid prayers.
 
The clashes, with mobs of young men hurling stones at security forces, then spread to adjoining Achabal area in Anantnag district.
 
Similar street fighting also broke out in Kulgam, Shopian and Pulwama towns in southern Kashmir.
 
Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were injured in Srinagar's Old City area where youths threw stones at security forces.
 
Similar clashes were reported from north Kashmir's Sopore and Pattan towns too.
 
The security forces used tear smoke shells and pellet shotguns to disperse the protesters.
 
Witnesses and official sources said over a dozen demonstrators sustained injuries in the action by the security forces.
 
"The security forces are exercising maximum restraint while dealing with the stone-pelting mobs," a senior police officer here said.
 
Eid prayers elsewhere in the Valley ended peacefully.
 
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti offered Eid prayers at a mosque in the high security Sonawar area in Srinagar.
 
A large number of devotees prayed at the Hazratbal and other mosques and Eidgahs in the Valley.
 
For security reasons, many ministers and senior civil and police officers offered prayers at the district police lines mosque here at 6.30 a.m.
 
Jammu and Kashmir's Inspector General of Police on Sunday issued an advisory, asking VIPs to offer Eid prayers only at secure places and to avoid public places.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
Kovind to meet MPs, MLAs in Kashmir on Wednesday
IANS
26 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will visit Srinagar on June 28 as part of his campaign for the July 17 President's election, informed sources said on Monday.
 
Union ministers M. Venkaiah Naidu and Jitendra Singh will accompany Kovind, who will meet MPs and MLAs who are part of the electoral college.
 
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav, the party in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, will also go with him. 
 
The BJP shares power with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. 
 
After filing his nomination on June 23, Kovind, 71, started his Presidential campaign from Uttar Pradesh on June 25. 
 
Kovind is pitted against former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the candidate of opposition parties including the Congress. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
'India-Afghanistan air corridor reflects New Delhi's stubborn thinking'
Gaurav Sharma (IANS)
26 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Bypassing Pakistan in a direct air corridor with Afghanistan reflects India's "stubborn geopolitical thinking" and its opposition to Beijing's connectivity project, a Chinese daily has said.
 
The Global Times in a commentary advised India "to develop economic and trade relations" with China's "all-weather ally" Pakistan where Beijing is building a multi-billion dollar economic corridor.
 
Last week, India and Afghanistan opened a direct commercial air route, bypassing Pakistan with which ties of both the neighbours have soured over the issue of terrorism.
 
Pakistan lies between India and Afghanistan and has not allowed overland trade between both countries.
 
"India and Afghanistan inaugurated a direct air freight corridor last week, a dedicated route designed to give a boost to trade between the two countries. This begs a question: Will India bypass Pakistan to develop trade with Afghanistan and other Central Asian countries?" Global Times' reporter Wang Jiamei asked in the online commentary. 
 
"All such connectivity efforts have not only signalled India's desire to more actively participate in regional economic development, but have also highlighted the country's stubborn geopolitical thinking."
 
"India has always been pushing back against the Belt and Road initiative, so its intention to create its own connectivity network appears to be a strategy to counterbalance the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), especially to bypass Pakistan, which has prohibited India from transporting any goods through its territory due to their tense relationship."
 
India is opposed to the CPEC which cuts through Gilgit-Baltistan, in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir claimed by New Delhi.
 
So much so that India boycotted a two-day Belt and Road Summit organised by Beijing in May, citing sovereignty issue over the project.
 
"India has also started another project to develop the Iranian port of Chabahar, with the aim of opening another direct transport route to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries," the article noted, referring to a media report.
 
India is a developing Chabahar port in Iran which is 72 km away from Gwadar port in Balochistan being built by China under the CPEC.
 
"It is undeniable that geopolitical issues are complicated in this region, but it would still be better for India to develop economic and trade relations with Pakistan."
 
"From the point of view of connectivity, regardless of India's mindset behind the air freight corridor, the new route will somehow boost the development of trade relations, which will of course facilitate regional economic growth, but the big question is whether the air route is commercially viable and sustainable for trade exchange."
 
"No matter how India is thinking, if the country really wants to participate more in regional economic development, it should not bypass Pakistan, which offers the most efficient and cost-effective land route. Regional connectivity cannot live without the cooperation between both India and Pakistan."
 
"In this sense, the Belt and Road has actually created the opportunity and platform for cooperation between India and Pakistan, and now we will see if India can eventually seize the opportunity," the commentary concluded.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More