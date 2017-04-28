BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
UID/Aadhaar
Public Interest
Storing Aadhaar Number Punishable under the Aadhaar Act
Dr Anupam Saraph
28 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Asking for linking the Aadhaar number, for it to be quoted on forms, displaying it on certificates and documents, storing it in registers or databases is completely illegal and punishable with a fine and imprisonment under the Aadhaar Act 2016. 
 
The use of the Aadhaar number is governed by The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016. Chapter II of the Act is on Enrolment and defines the creation of the Aadhaar number, its properties and measures for its issuance. Chapter III is on Authentication. It covers the use of the number for purpose of establishing identity.
 
Chapter V and VI deal with the establishment, powers and funding of the UIDAI. Chapter VI concerns itself with security and confidentiality of the information with UIDAI. Chapter VII deals with penalties for various offences under the Act. The final section, VIII, deals with powers of the central government to supersede the authority and the power of the authority to make regulations.
 
The UIDAI notified 5 Regulations on 12 September 2016. 
1. Unique Identification Authority Of India (Transaction Of Business At Meetings Of The Authority) Regulations, 2016 (No. 1 Of 2016), 
2. Aadhaar (Enrolment And Update) Regulations, 2016 (No. 2 Of 2016),  
3. Aadhaar (Authentication) Regulations, 2016 (No. 3 Of 2016), 
4. Aadhaar (Data Security) Regulations, 2016 (No. 4 Of 2016), 
5. Aadhaar (Sharing Of Information) Regulations, 2016 (No. 5 Of 2016) 
 
Permitted Use
Chapter III 8 of the Act, therefore, is the only section defining the use of Aadhaar numbers. It is evident that the only use of the Aadhaar number, according to the Act, is authentication of individuals.
8. (1) The Authority shall perform authentication of the Aadhaar number of an Aadhaar number holder submitted by any requesting entity, in relation to his biometric information or demographic information, subject to such conditions and on payment of such fees and in such manner as may be specified by regulations. 
 
(2) A requesting entity shall— 
(a) unless otherwise provided in this Act, obtain the consent of an individual before collecting his identity information for the purposes of authentication in such manner as may be specified by regulations; and 
(b) ensure that the identity information of an individual is only used for submission to the Central Identities Data Repository for authentication. 
 
(3) A requesting entity shall inform, in such manner as may be specified by regulations, the individual submitting his identity information for authentication, the following details with respect to authentication, namely:— 
(a) the nature of information that may be shared upon authentication;
 (b) the uses to which the information received during authentication may be put by the requesting entity; and 
(c) alternatives to submission of identity information to the requesting entity. 
 
(4) The Authority shall respond to an authentication query with a positive, negative or any other appropriate response, sharing such identity information excluding any core biometric information. 
 
Authentication is defined thrice. First in Chapter I 2(c) of the Act, then in Enrolment and Update Regulations, Chapter I 2(d) and in Authentication Regulations, Chapter I 2(c).
 
 2(c). “Authentication” means the process by which the Aadhaar number alongwith demographic information or biometric information of an individual is submitted to the Central Identities Data Repository for its verification and such Repository verifies the correctness, or the lack thereof, on the basis of information available with it. 
 
The Authentication Regulations Chapter II 3 defines the types of authentication. 
 
3. Types of Authentication.— There shall be two types of authentication facilities provided by the Authority, namely:
(i)  Yes/No authentication facility, which may be carried out using any of the modes specified in regulation 4(2); and  
(ii)  e-KYC authentication facility, which may be carried out only using OTP and/ or biometric authentication modes as specified in regulation 4(2).  
The Authentication Regulations Chapter II 4 defines the modes of authentication. 
 
4. Modes of Authentication 
(1) An authentication request shall be entertained by the Authority only upon a request sent by a requesting entity electronically in accordance with these regulations and conforming to the specifications laid down by the Authority.

(2) Authentication may be carried out through the following modes:
(a) Demographic authentication: The Aadhaar number and demographic information of the Aadhaar number holder obtained from the Aadhaar number holder is matched with the demographic information of the Aadhaar number holder in the CIDR.
(b) One-time pin based authentication: A One Time Pin (OTP), with limited time validity, is sent to the mobile number and/ or e-mail address of the Aadhaar number holder registered with the Authority, or generated by other appropriate means. The Aadhaar number holder shall provide this OTP along with his Aadhaar number during authentication and the same shall be matched with the OTP generated by the Authority.
(c) Biometric-based authentication: The Aadhaar number and biometric information submitted by an Aadhaar number holder are matched with the biometric information of the said Aadhaar number holder stored in the CIDR. This may be fingerprints-based or iris-based authentication or other biometric modalities based on biometric information stored in the CIDR.
(d) Multi-factor authentication: A combination of two or more of the above modes may be used for authentication.
(3) A requesting entity may choose suitable mode(s) of authentication from the modes specified in sub-regulation (2) for a particular service or business function as per its requirement, including multiple factor authentication for enhancing security. For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that e-KYC authentication shall only be carried out using OTP and/ or biometric authentication.
 
The Authentication Regulations Chapter II 9 defines the process of sending authentication requests. 
 
9. Process of sending authentication requests
(1) After collecting the Aadhaar number or any other identifier provided by the requesting entity, which is mapped to Aadhaar number and necessary demographic and /or biometric information and/ or OTP from the Aadhaar number holder, the client application shall immediately package and encrypt these input parameters into PID block before any transmission, as per the specifications laid down by the Authority, and shall send it to server of the requesting entity using secure protocols as may be laid down by the Authority for this purpose.
 
(2) After validation, the server of a requesting entity shall pass the authentication request to the CIDR, through the server of the Authentication Service Agency as per the specifications laid down by the Authority. The authentication request shall be digitally signed by the requesting entity and/or by the Authentication Service Agency, as per the mutual agreement between them. 
 
(3) Based on the mode of authentication request, the CIDR shall validate the input parameters against the data stored therein and return a digitally signed Yes or No authentication response, or a digitally signed e-KYC authentication response with encrypted e-KYC data, as the case may be, along with other technical details related to the authentication transaction. 
 
(4) In all modes of authentication, the Aadhaar number is mandatory and is submitted along with the input parameters specified in sub-regulation (1) above such that authentication is always reduced to a 1:1 match. 
 
(5) A requesting entity shall ensure that encryption of PID Block takes place at the time of capture on the authentication device as per the processes and specifications laid down by the Authority. 
 
While it is evident that without the Aadhaar number a 1:1 match is not possible, we will ignore that consideration for now. Let us look at what the UIDAI’s response should be to an authentication query. It should return only Yes or No authentication response, or a digitally signed e-KYC authentication response. 
 
eKYC
Section 16 (3) of the Authentication Regulations, any KUA can store the eKYC record only and cannot share the eKYC without consent of the Aadhaar holder.
 
16. Use of e-KYC authentication facility.—
(1) A KUA may use the e-KYC authentication facility provided by the Authority for obtaining the e-KYC data of the Aadhaar number holder for its own purposes.
 
(2) A KUA may perform e-KYC authentication on behalf of other agencies, and share the e-KYC data with such agency for a specified purpose, upon obtaining consent from the Aadhaar number holder for such purpose.
 
(3) A KUA may store, with consent of the Aadhaar number holder, e-KYC data of an Aadhaar number holder, received upon e-KYC authentication, in encrypted form and subsequently share the e-KYC data with any other agency, for a specified purpose, upon obtaining separate consent for every such sharing from the Aadhaar number holder for that purpose.
 
(4) The agency with whom the KUA has shared the e-KYC data of the Aadhaar number holder shall not share it further with any other entity or agency except for completing the transaction for which the Aadhaar number holder has specifically consented to such sharing.
 
(5) The Aadhaar number holder may, at any time, revoke consent given to a KUA for storing his e-KYC data or for sharing it with third parties, and upon such revocation, the KUA shall delete the e-KYC data and cease any further sharing.
 
(6) In addition to the restriction on further sharing contained in sub-regulation (4), all other obligations relating to the personal information of the Aadhaar number holder, data security and other relevant responsibilities applicable to requesting entities, shall also apply to the agency or entity with whom e-KYC data has been shared in accordance with this regulation 16.
 
(7) Upon request, a KUA shall provide a digitally signed electronic copy of the e-KYC data to the Aadhaar number holder, and the Aadhaar number holder may subsequently share the said copy with any agency: Provided that the agency that is requesting e-KYC data from the Aadhaar number holder shall inform the purpose of doing so and take the consent of the Aadhaar number; Provided further that the agency with whom the Aadhaar number holder has shared the e-KYC data shall not share it further with any other entity/agency except for completing the transaction for which the Aadhaar number holder specifically consented to such sharing.
 
(8) The KUA shall maintain auditable logs of all such transactions where e-KYC data has been shared with other agencies, for a period specified by the Authority.
 
A KYC User Agency (KUA) is defined in Chapter I 2(l) of the Authentication Regulations.
 
(l) “e-KYC User Agency” or “KUA” shall mean a requesting entity which, in addition to being an AUA, uses e-KYC authentication facility provided by the Authority;
 
eKYC data is defined under 2(k) of the Authentication Regulations, 2016 and does not include the Aadhaar number.
 
(k) “e-KYC data” means demographic information and photograph of an Aadhaar number holder; 
 
Reading 8 and16(3) with 2(k) means Aadhaar number can only be used for authentication and only the eKYC data can be stored by the KUA on consent of the Aadhaar holder. The Aadhaar number cannot be stored. 
 
Strangely the UIDAI’s own API is in violation of the Act by returning the Aadhaar number in an eKYC record. The API seems to have been developed by a group of IT professionals, including former UIDAI employees, calling themselves as  “volunteers” to a group called iSprit as a part of the India Stack.
 
Storage and Retention of Aadhaar Numbers
Chapter IV 29 of the Aadhaar Act places clear restrictions on sharing information to that specified in the Act in the manner specified by the regulations. It prohibits publishing, displaying or posting publicly any Aadhaar number. Thus no other sharing of the Aadhaar number and the  e-KYC data is possible.
 
29. (1) No core biometric information, collected or created under this Act, shall be— 
(a) shared with anyone for any reason whatsoever; or 
(b) used for any purpose other than generation of Aadhaar numbers and authentication under this Act. 
 
(2) The identity information, other than core biometric information, collected or created under this Act may be shared only in accordance with the provisions of this Act and in such manner as may be specified by regulations. 
 
(3) No identity information available with a requesting entity shall be— 
(a) used for any purpose, other than that specified to the individual at the time of submitting any identity information for authentication; or 
(b) disclosed further, except with the prior consent of the individual to whom such information relates. 
 
(4) No Aadhaar number or core biometric information collected or created under this Act in respect of an Aadhaar number holder shall be published, displayed or posted publicly, except for the purposes as may be specified by regulations. 
 
All storage of Aadhaar numbers is therefore illegal and a violation of The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016.
 
Any retention of the Aadhaar number by any organization or database would not be in accordance with The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016. Asking for linking the Aadhaar number, for it to be quoted on forms, displaying it on certificates and documents, storing it in registers or databases is completely illegal and a violation of the provisions of the Aadhaar Act. 
 
Offences and Penalties
Organisations that continue to ask for Aadhaar numbers in their forms, displaying or storing it on their documents, certificates, registers and databases would be committing offences under Chapter VII 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 and various sections of the IPC.
 
38. Whoever, not being authorised by the Authority, intentionally,— 
(a) accesses or secures access to the Central Identities Data Repository; 
 
(b) downloads, copies or extracts any data from the Central Identities Data Repository or stored in any removable storage medium; 
 
(c) introduces or causes to be introduced any virus or other computer contaminant in the Central Identities Data Repository; 
 
(d) damages or causes to be damaged the data in the Central Identities Data Repository; 
 
(e) disrupts or causes disruption of the access to the Central Identities Data Repository; 
 
(f) denies or causes a denial of access to any person who is authorised to access the Central Identities Data Repository; 
 
(g) reveals any information in contravention of sub-section (5) of section 28, or shares, uses or displays information in contravention of section 29 or assists any person in any of the aforementioned acts; 
 
(h) destroys, deletes or alters any information stored in any removable storage media or in the Central Identities Data Repository or diminishes its value or utility or affects it injuriously by any means; or 
 
(i) steals, conceals, destroys or alters or causes any person to steal, conceal, destroy or alter any computer source code used by the Authority with an intention to cause damage, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to a fine which shall not be less than ten lakh rupees. 
 
Explanation.—For the purposes of this section, the expressions “computer contaminant”, “computer virus” and “damage” shall have the meanings respectively assigned to them in the
Explanation to section 43 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the expression “computer source code” shall have the meaning assigned to it in the Explanation to section 65 of the said Act. 
 
39. Whoever, not being authorised by the Authority, uses or tampers with the data in the Central Identities Data Repository or in any removable storage medium with the intent of modifying information relating to Aadhaar number holder or discovering any information thereof, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years and shall also be liable to a fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees. 
 
40. Whoever, being a requesting entity, uses the identity information of an individual in contravention of sub-section (3) of section 8, shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or, in the case of a company, with a fine which may extend to one lakh rupees or with both. 
 
41. Whoever, being an enrolling agency or a requesting entity, fails to comply with the requirements of sub-section (2) of section 3 or sub-section (3) of section 8, shall be punishable with imprisonment which may extend to one year or with a fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or, in the case of a company, with a fine which may extend to one lakh rupees or with both. 
 
42. Whoever commits an offence under this Act or any rules or regulations made thereunder for which no specific penalty is provided elsewhere than this section, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or with a fine which may extend to twenty-five thousand rupees or, in the case of a company, with a fine which may extend to one lakh rupees, or with both. 
 
The only valid use of the Aadhaar number under the Act is to obtain a yes/no answer or obtain the demographic information (an e-KYC record) associated with an Aadhaar number submitted with the consent of its holder. The increasing demand for recording the Aadhaar number in various forms, documents, registers, certificates, and databases is illegal. The increasing number of ‪leaks of Aadhaar numbers and associated peronal information indicate the widespread misunderstanding of the Aadhaar number, its use and the Aadhaar Act. You are within your rights to write to the UIDAI with your complaint. Here is a draft.‬‬‬
 
Dr AB Pandey
Chief Executive Officer (CEO),
Unique Identification Authority of India -UIDAI
3rd Floor, Tower II, Jeevan Bharati Building,
Connaught Circus,
New Delhi - 110001
 
Subject: Complaint of violations under The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016
 
We bring to your attention that the following person/organization
 
Insert Name and Address of violater:
 
 are indulging in (please tick all that apply)
Storage or retention of Aadhaar number in their registers or databases 
Linking the Aadhaar number to their databases
Requesting for the Aadhaar number to be quoted on forms
Displaying Aadhaar number on certificates and documents, 
Publishing Aadhaar numbers publicly
 
in violation of 
The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016 
Unique Identification Authority Of India (Transaction Of Business At Meetings Of The Authority) Regulations, 2016 (No. 1 Of 2016), 
Aadhaar (Enrolment And Update) Regualtions, 2016 (No. 2 Of 2016),  
Aadhaar (Authentication) Regulations, 2016 (No. 3 Of 2016), 
Aadhaar (Data Security) Regulations, 2016 (No. 4 Of 2016), 
Aadhaar (Sharing Of Information) Regulations, 2016 (No. 5 Of 2016) 
 
They have, therefore, committed offences under Chapter VII 38, 39, 40, 41, 42 of The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016 and various sections of the IPC.
 
We require that you:
 
1. Immediately file an FIR for maximum penalty under relevant sections of relevant laws. 
2. Provide a copy of the the FIR in 7 days, failing which explain the reasons for delay in discharge of duty and officers responsible for the delay.
3. Issue notifications and wide publicity in the electronic and print media including radio and television networks to make it clear that storage, linking, obtaining on forms, displaying on certificates and documents, and publishing of Aadhaar numbers is a crime punishable with fine and imprisonment.
 
We trust you will do all within Chapter VI of the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act 2016 to protect our information and not cause us to seek other remedies and relief.
 
Sincerely yours,
 
 
Encl:
Evidence of offence
 
CC: 
 
1. Shri Nripendra Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, 152, South Block, Raisina Hill, New Delhi-110011
 
2. Chief Justice of India, ℅ Chief Justice's Conference Secretariat, Supreme Court of India, Tilak Marg, New Delhi-110 201
 
3. You can tweet it to the CEO of UIDAI  @ceo_uidai and @uidai
 
4. You can send emails to UIDAI's DG : {C}{C}{C} dg@uidai.gov.in and {C}{C}{C} alok.shukla@uidai.gov.in {C}{C}{C}
 

User

Public Interest
When CIC disposed 1,282 appeals of an RTI applicant in a single order
Vinita Deshmukh
28 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
While pulling up the Indian Air Force (IAF) for lack of accountability, the Central Information Commission (CIC) had dismissed a record 1,282 second appeals filed by an applicant under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. A former Air Force officer Wing Commander, Sanjeev Sharma, filed second appeals seeking information from the Air Command and other related institutions across the country.
 
While lambasting Sharma for filing cumbersome RTI applications, DP Sharma, the Central Information Commissioner as on 18 April 2017, also pulled up the Air Force for lack of accountability and issued an advisory to increase the number of Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) and Assistant Public Information Officers (APIOs) and ensure ‘effective implementation’.
 
Sharma, who claims he had filed RTI applications in order to expose corruption in various outfits of the IAF, sought information through over 3,000 applications since 2014 on various issues pertaining to Air Force’s contingency fund, Air Force Wives’ Welfare Association, Canteen Stores departments, trees and animals in the campuses, land related to Air Force Mess and Officers’ residences, private property bought by Air Force personnel and so on. The CIC heard a whopping 1,282 second appeals in a single order, stating “these RTI applications are seeking the same information” and therefore they have been heard together “to save time and resources”.
 
In a landmark order, the CIC observed, “…the kind of time and resources spent by the appellant in filing these RTI applications and appeals do speak of a certain kind of accountability, which appears to be lacking in the IAF. The lack of sufficient number of CPIOs or APIOs in one of the three largest wings of the Ministry of Defence raises a serious concern regarding the kind of importance that is accorded to the RTI Act provisions”. 
 
The CIC has also stated that it is ‘alarmed’ over the dismal rate of disposing of first appeals by the concerned First Appellate Authorities (FAAs) of the Western Air Command and Central Air Command.
 
The CIC, in its order, has given an advisory, with a copy to the Chief of Air Staff and the Defence Secretary, asking it to mandatorily increase the number of CPIOs and APIOs and conduct RTI awareness programmes for them. The CIC order states:
  • The number of CPIOs and APIOs should be increased in all commands and there should be at least one CPIO and one APIO at every unit or station level.
  • It should be incumbent on the controlling officers to conduct appropriate workshops and sensitisation programmes for the CPIOs and FAAs regarding the various provisions of the RTI Act. 
  • A copy of this order is marked to the Chief of Air Staff and the Defence Secretary to take note of the observations made above, as well for appropriate action to implement the advisory.
 
Supporting the RTI applicant, the CIC has put the onus on the Air Force for lack of transparency on its part. In its order, the CIC states, “As is evident from the issue at hand, that the crux for filing of these RTI applications has been the lack of transparency in the operation and execution of the activities of non-public fund (NPF) ventures. A considered attempt should be made to bring such information, which affects the fees and subscriptions deposited by the members of IAF fraternity in public domain, so that the paraphernalia around the probable misuse of such funds is not attributed to deliberate and malafide tactics.” 
 
“There is no doubt that establishments where funds are raised from member contributions remain at the risk of misappropriations and unaccountability. Therefore, it is in the best of interests that there should be maximum disclosure and minimum restraint on nondisclosure of the working and management of these NPFs.” 
 
As per the CIC order, RTI applicant Sharma claims that there is a parallel economy running inside the IAF fraternity and there are different sources of corruption. He raises the issue of funds allocated in the name of non-public funds being channeled for personal benefit rather than the welfare of the forces.
 
A Delhi-based RTI activist, Commodore Lokesh Batra (retd), who has been pursuing the haphazard manner in which the CIC in Delhi is disposing off second appeals, says, “This is a landmark order covering a comprehensive reading of the excerpts, analysis and submissions of both the parties. The Commissioners need to emulate the practice of such a well drafted Order.”
 
 
'Cumbersome' framing of RTI application by Sharma, according to CIC
 
"A perusal of the content of the RTI Applications reflect more on the cumbersome way of framing these in having sought for ten kinds of information within a single query. The RTI Applications lack specifics and are framed in a question answer format in most places, providing information on which may practically require dwelling into records and ascertaining facts and figures, then collating it."

"For instance, some of the RTI Application queries are reproduced here verbatim, in respect of CHAF(B), TC, IAF:
(a) Who have been the CPIO/PIO/APIO from 01 Jan 2007 to 10 Sep 2014 & also for PSI, AFWWA(L), CSD Canteen, AOC/CO Contingency Fund, Offrs. Mess, SNCOs Mess, Air Force School, Gas Agency & CWF?

(b) What are their addresses, telephone No., Fax No., email-ids? Who are the approving authorities for their appointment along with policies & file notings? When they go on leave or T/D, to whom did they hand over their charges? Please provide copies of handing /taking over registers & SRO/URO entries. If they did not handover their charges, what action was taken against them?

(c) Where have they published their details, as required by RTI Act, 2005, on IAF website? If they have not done so, what action has been initiated against them? How many RTI Applications have been received & how many were not replied in time? Who were the officers responsible for this & what action has been taken against them?

(d) How many combatants/civilians are working in RTI Cells? Are the combatants working here get any honorarium & civilians any pay? Who decides that? Who issues Form 16 to these employees? Are they paid minimum wages as per govt. law?

(e) How many appeals have been disposed off to the satisfaction of applicants>

(f) Any other relevant information

(g) File notings of progress of this RTI."
 
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005, and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book, “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte”, with Vinita Kamte, and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.) 
 

User

Economy & Nation
Emerging trend of 'Build & Sell' model in housing
Vinod Behl (IANS)
28 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Three years ago, when Manav Singh, an aviation entrepreneur from Shimla, forayed into real estate with the launch of a mega 100-acre luxury township in the picturesque Auramah Valley, next to popular tourist spot of Naldera in Himachal Pradesh, he was treading on an alien and risky terrain amidst the real estate slowdown.
 
But today, after successfully selling all the 50 units (apartments, duplex and villas) in the first phase, delivering 85,000 sq ft of residential real estate, he has made a mark with about 50 percent appreciation registered by his RERA-compliant property over the last three years and by establishing an all-new concept of Build & Sell in the housing market.
 
Singh, promoter of Imperial Realty and Developments Limited, who has now launched the second phase of his township, took to the Build & Sell model as the credibility of developers had hit an all-time low due to large-scale delivery defaults, with buyers shying away from investing in under-construction homes. His strategy paid rich dividends as he could sell all the inventory in the first phase without any marketing costs and simply by word of mouth.
 
In the present scenario, when the housing sector is severely hit due to the lack of buyers' trust, the Build & Sell model holds significance in restoring the trust of buyers/investors. Today, prospective home buyers don't want to invest in under-construction homes and see their money getting stuck. It is because of this precise reason that there has been a sharp decline in the off-take of under-construction homes. On the contrary, there is a growing demand for ready-to-move homes where buyers don't run the risk of losing their capital.
 
Moreover, they get what they pay for in terms of space, amenities, specifications and quality. It's here that the Build & Sell model comes handy. In this backdrop, India's largest real estate developer, DLF, is mulling this new model instead of marketing under-construction properties as most of them face long delays and there are issues pertaining to the quality of construction.
 
The recent enactment of the Real Estate Regulation Act (RERA) may well give the required push to the Build & Sell model as one of the key provisions of the law, cleared by parliament last year, with a May 1 deadline for its notification by states, relates to severe punishment -- including jail terms -- for defaulting on timely completion and delivery of projects. Also, only those projects with prior regulatory approvals can be sold to customers under the new law.
 
Leading real estate firms, like Mumbai-based Hiranandani and K. Raheja Group and Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises, are fine-tuning their development model/strategy, in line with RERA, by making their staff conversant with the provisions of the new act, besides taking the services of RERA-compliance experts to ensure that project approvals and construction happen in accordance with the law.
 
Key players like DLF have been putting proper systems into place and outsourcing project work to outside professionals and project management consultants. The companies are also deploying technology to speed up construction. Real estate experts believe that sound development strategy and efficient processes are the key to stay on the right side of RERA. This will also prove to be enabling framework for the Build & Sell model.
 
Today, the model has assumed greater significance as the earlier practice of developers raising construction finance from property buyers before required regulatory permissions were in place has been banned under RERA. Even 70 percent of construction-linked payment received from customers has to be put in a project-specific escrow account and cannot be deployed in any other project.
 
However, there are various hurdles before this model, including expensive land acquisition. Since land forms a major part of the project cost, for adopting Build & Sell model, it is desirable that the developer has land with him or, alternately, entering into partnership with land owner would come handy. Especially as there is no bank funding available for land and bank funding for real estate projects doesn't come easily.
 
A reputed developer, with credibility and good track record, stands a better chance of adopting this model as he has greater access to funding, including cheaper bank funding. The success of this model will also largely depend on significantly reducing the development cycle by using technology and by better project monitoring and project management and in turn bringing down the project cost.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More