Stock Manipulation
Investor Interest
Stock Manipulation: Scandent Imaging
Moneylife Digital Team
Scandent Imaging, earlier known as Count N Denier, claims to provide 3D and 2D scanning services, along with expert reports, to cater to the requirements of the dental and ENT fraternity. The company claims to have a team of oral and maxillofacial radiologists and provides referral-based imaging services through various centres in Mumbai.
 
For the December 2016 quarter, sales were Rs47 lakh while there was a net loss of Rs6 lakh. For FY15-16, sales were Rs1.07 crore and net profit was a mere Rs2 lakh. For FY14-15, sales were Rs7 lakh while there was a net loss of Rs24.83 crore which was because of other expenses of Rs19.63 crore. These included expenses of Rs7.09 lakh paid as consent fees to the market regulator for non-compliance with regard to SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 1997, Rs2.51 lakh as professional fees, Rs2.32 lakh as postage and stamp paper expenses, Rs 1.70 lakh as printing and stationary expense, Rs1.75 lakh as directors’ sitting fees  and Rs1.46 lakh as membership and subscription expenses. These were accounted under the ‘operational level expenses’. Looking at the numbers, one may think that the stock price of the company would be languishing. Well, it went up to Rs20.6 on 2 May 2017, from Rs2.18 on 29 January 2015, a rise of 845% in less than two years. Why? Only the regulator can tell. But 
only if they are interested in such investigations. 

Economy & Nation
Less regulation, stable tax regime will invite more investments to India: Dell CFO
Aparajita Gupta (IANS)
The Indian government needs to set up a stable tax framework and reduce the burden of regulation to attract more foreign investments, according to a top executive of Dell Technologies.
 
"We are hopeful that the new Goods and Services Tax regime should be helpful. What we want the government to do is set up a framework and environment that is stable so that we understand the rules and understand how to participate," Tom Sweet, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Dell Technologies told a small group of reporters here.
 
While interacting with the reporters on the sidelines of Dell EMC World 2017 in this casino town, Sweet said he was satisfied with Dell's business in India, but any instability in the tax structure was detrimental to foreign investment.
 
"If the investor is not confident of what the tax structure is going to look like, or what economic framework the government is driving at, it is often difficult to make long term investment decisions in some of the countries."
 
He repeatedly mentioned that a proper tax regulatory environment, rule of law and intellectual property protection were some of the important areas that the government should pay more attention to.
 
But he was also laudatory about India's potential. "We are happy with the India business. We think its a great long-term opportunity for us. We have invested significantly in the business over there in enterprise, commercial and cloud service provider business," Sweet said.
 
Dell, the personal computer company had merged with EMC, the world's largest digital storage company last year to form Dell Technologies, with a total revenue of around $74 billion. 
 
Dell Technologies plans to invest $100 million every year in technology start-ups. Sweet said the company is mainly looking at start-ups based in the US and Israel and is also planning to "explore China".
 
Asked whether the company would be interested in investing in start-ups in India since the government is pushing this effort, Sweet said they will "keep an eye" on it. "We also realise that the pace of developments are picking up in India, so we will clearly keep an eye on that given the size of the market and opportunity," he said.
 
Speaking on the demonetisation drive that India went through, Sweet said it impacted the company's fourth quarter business in 2016.
 
"We got hit in the fourth quarter. When the country went through demonetisation activity it curtailed a lot of our consumer business. But once it was over I haven't seen any lingering effect of that."
 
Asked about the company's plans regarding hiring in the coming days as the US government was tightening the norms regarding employing foreign nationals, Sweet said: "We hire all over the globe today. It is a global economy and you need global talent, I do not want to get into the political environment of the visa issue but needless to say that we are also looking for good talent."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Personal Finance
IRDAI’s Anti-consumer Regulation
Moneylife Digital Team
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) Protection of...
