Stock Manipulation
Investor Interest
Stock manipulation: Moschip Semiconductor Technology
Moneylife Digital Team
21 December 2016

Moschip Semiconductor Technology Ltd, headquartered in Hyderabad, claims to be a semi-conductor designs services company with extensive design experience in markets such as aerospace & defence, consumer electronics, networking and telecommunications, mobile communications, IoT (Internet of Things) and semi-conductor industry. It also claims to manufacture semi-conductors and has plans to expand into other countries.

 

Most of the claims are questionable. Revenues have fallen to Rs5.36 crore in FY15-16 from Rs26.98 crore in FY10-11. For the past five years, the average sales growth is a negative 26.68% and the net losses have been increasing every year reaching Rs11.94 crore for FY15-16. The debt is rising every year; it stood at Rs25.72 crore for FY15-16. Even the reserves of the company are negative. Unaffected by all of this, the stock rose by a humungous 1363% to Rs54.7 on 8 December 2016 from Rs3.74 on 1 July 2015. Will the regulator investigate this brazen manipulation? 

COMMENTS

Ajay Sharma

14 hours ago

Thanks to the authors for bringing readers' attention to these possible instances of stock price manipulation. However, it would be greatly appreciated if the authors can inform us PRIOR to the run-up in price, instead of after.

REPLY

Dr Krishnan R

14 hours ago

Need quality and logic. Dear team, do not title Stock Manipulation next to any stock before you have complete analysis of the situation.
1) A stock is valued less based on historicals and more on forward growth estimates
2) Would request you to meet the management to get guidance as to why there has been such a huge demand for the stock (and hence the rally)
3) Semiconductor industry is very nascent years in India and a huge lot of foreigners have set their eyes on Indian manufacturing
4) There has been a change in management in Moschip (US citizens have picked up promoter holding)
5) You would be seeing the turn around in both EBITDA and PAT levels in last 2 quarters
6) Analyse the quaterly sheets, the CEO has come on record to say the company will be posting 10x sales this CY. that would translate to atleast 50Crs, Even with a conservative 15% PAT margin (which is c.35% in foreign companies) the PAT should be 7.5Crs. Then comes forward earnings which are bound to grow due to make in India and modi's personal interst to indigenize chip mfg.

Analyse and then write

REPLY

Chanchal

24 hours ago

Even though article is half baked it definitely begs to ask Regulator to look into this as 'hatching eggs' between the promoter and firm is not new.

REPLY

V.Ramalingam

1 day ago

The article is half cooked, why not promoter stake increase mentioned? highly biased one

REPLY

Shankar ganesh

1 day ago

Bias reporting seen nowadays in ML ??

REPLY

SABIR HUSSAIN SYED

2 days ago

Why only half information in this moschip article. Why no mention of details of new management Techwave acquiring stake and the 3 acquisitions that moschip has made recently??

REPLY

Sandeep Dhawan

2 days ago

Restructuring & Step in of new promoters could be reason for bullishness

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Tata Sons served with petition filed before NCLT
IANS
21 December 2016
Tata Sons on Tuesday said it has been served with a petition filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) by its ousted Chairman Cyrus Mistry's investment companies.
 
"This afternoon, Tata Sons was served with a petition under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act before the National Company Law Tribunal," the holding company of the industrial conglomerate Tata Group said in a statement. 
 
"We understand that the petition has been filed by investment companies of Cyrus Mistry. Tata Sons is in consultation with its lawyers and will contest the allegations therein," the statement read.
 
"Tata Sons reiterates that it has followed the highest standards of corporate governance in its operations and views the petition as an unfortunate outcome of the situation arising from Mistry's complete disregard of the ethos of the Tata Group and Jamsetji Tata." 
 
Tata Sons' board had ousted Mistry on October 24 and appointed Ratan Tata as interim Chairman. 
 
According to Tata Sons, despite Mistry's recent assertions that it is not a 'personal issue', it is evident that it always has been for him a 'personal issue' which reflects his deep animosity towards Ratan Tata.
 
"Mistry was the Chairman of Tata Sons for almost four years and it is surprising that he is now making allegations on activities of Tata Sons after doing little to address them, in his tenure both as a Director (since 2006) and a Chairman since 2012," the statement elaborated.
 
"Mistry's removal as Chairman from the Board of Tata Sons was approved by an overwhelming majority of the Directors and it is unfortunate that Mistry has not been able to graciously accept the decision of the very same Board that appointed him."
 
The development comes a day after Mistry said that he will step down from positions held by him in Tata Group companies which have called extra-ordinary general meetings (EGMs) to remove him from their respective boards.
 
"Having deeply reflected on where we are in this movement for cleaning up governance and regaining lost ethical ground, I think it is time to shift gears, up the momentum, and be more incisive in securing the best interests of the Tata Group," Mistry had said on Monday.
 
"Towards this end, the objective of effective reform and the best interests of employees, public shareholders and other stakeholders of the Tata Group (the very people I sought to protect as Chairman) would be better served by my moving away from the forum of the extra-ordinary general meetings."
 
"It is with this thought in mind that I have decided to shift this campaign to a larger platform and also one where the rule of law and equity is upheld. I had initially not thought that one would need to seek an external forum to adjudicate issues that should never have arisen in the first place." 
 
On Monday, Tata Sons had said that the announcement of its ousted Chairman of quitting from the positions held by him in the group companies is a deliberate strategy.
 
"Tata Sons has taken note of the public announcement of the resignation by Cyrus Mistry from the Boards of Tata companies. Mistry's resignation is a deliberate strategy on his part, knowing fully well that the overwhelming majority of the shareholders were not in support of his actions," Tata Sons had said in a statement.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
CBSE approves compulsory Class X board exams
IANS
21 December 2016
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday approved a proposal to reintroduce compulsory Class X board examination from the 2017-18 academic year.
 
The decision was taken during a meeting of the CBSE governing body here, sources said, adding that the first exam will be conducted in 2018.
 
The decision of the governing body will be conveyed to the government for its approval.
 
The Class X board examination for CBSE schools was made optional from 2011 under the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) system mandated by the Right to Education Act.
 
Earlier, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced making the CBSE board exams compulsory from the academic session 2017-18.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

