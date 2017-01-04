Stock manipulation: Mipco Seamless Rings

HDFC cuts interest rates on housing loans

Housing finance major Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Tuesday announced reduction in its floating loan interest rates by 45 basis points for women and 40 basis points for others.

In a statement, the company said loans up to Rs 75 lakh for women would be charged an interest rate of 8.65 per cent for women and 8.70 per cent for others.

In case of loans over Rs 75 lakh, the interest rate will be 8.70 per cent for women and 8.75 per cent for others.

The new interest rates are applicable from January 3, 2017.

"Over the past couple of months, we have seen a drop in our marginal cost of funds, and as always, the HDFC has ensured that benefit is passed on to its customers," Renu Sud Karnad, Managing Director, was quoted as saying in the statement.

