BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stock Manipulation
Investor Interest
Stock manipulation: BFL Developers
Moneylife Digital Team
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0

BFL Developers Ltd is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) based in Jaipur which apparently deals in trading and investment of corporate securities. It also claims to provide inter-corporate loans and investments. Remarkably, the company showed negative sales twice in the past year—Rs1.25 crore in the December 2016 quarter and Rs79 lakh in the March 2016 quarter. Except for FY17, where it made an annual profit of Rs87 lakh, it has made negligible profits from FY14-16. The promoters hold close to 19% of the shares. About 94% of the publicly-held shares are owned by 21 private limited companies.

 

The company also listed 51 lakh preference shares of Rs10 each on 4 July 2017, 10% held by promoters and the rest held by three private limited companies. The management has decided to change  the name of the company from BFL Developers Limited to BFL Asset Finvest Limited and increase its authorised capital from Rs5.5 crore to Rs12 crore. No reason was offered for the additional issue. Its paid-up capital was Rs5.1 crore as on March 2017. It also announced a dividend of 5% at the last board meeting held on May 30 2017. The stock is illiquid, because it was last traded on 6 June 2017. Even with such poor fundamentals, the share rose by 420%, to Rs68.2 on 6 July 2017, from Rs13.12 on 22 February 2016. Why? Will the regulator inquire? 

User

Personal Finance
Popular schemes: High Claims Ratio for PMJJBY and PMSBY
Raj Pradhan
02 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Media reports suggest high claims ratio for Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY)...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Public Interest
Government argues Supreme Court cannot lay down fundamental right to privacy
Moneylife Digital Team
01 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
The Union government, through Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta and the Maharashtra government, on Tuesday stressed that the Supreme Court cannot lay down fundamental right to privacy and it is Parliament that can do this. 
 
The nine-Judge Constitution Bench continued hearing the arguments of the Government to settle the question of whether there exists a fundamental right to privacy in India. ASG Mehta repeatedly told the Bench that privacy was a "perceived" right, and one which concerns only the elite. He claimed if privacy is a fundamental right, then it will have a huge impact on 'good governance through Aadhaar', and the poorest of the poor would suffer if privacy is a fundamental right.
 
Counsel for Maharashtra, CA Sundaram, continued to argue for the state that the framers of the Constitution did not include right to privacy as a fundamental right. He argued that since the framers excluded it, the court could not now read this into the Constitution. Justice DY Chandrachud objected it was not fair to say that there was a categorical exclusion of privacy by the framers of the Constitution.
 
ASG Mehta then continued on the same lines. He repeatedly stressed that the court should not lay down any fundamental right to privacy as only Parliament can make a law on the subject. He provided to the court a list of countries that do not provide a fundamental right to privacy, which included China and the Kingdom of Saudia Arabia. He even included countries that do not even have a Bill of Rights.
 
Arguing after the ASG, Counsel for Gujarat, Rakesh Dwivedi conceded that the right to choose and decisional autonomy is a part of Article 21. But just because there is no confidentiality in identity information, parting with phone number can be denied. To this, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman asked, can it not be said that every time one gives a mobile number, for example, is there no reasonable expectation that it is used only for that purpose and no other purpose? 
 
This claim led again to the question whether Aadhaar can be made mandatory at all.
 
The ASG also submitted before the Court that a government committee has been constituted for framing a right to privacy. The letter for setting up the committee is signed by the Cyber Law and Aadhaar officer at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEIT). The entire objective of this exercise seems to be to accommodate concerns around Aadhaar.
 
The ASG on Tuesday again cited the PUCL versus Union of India Right to Food case and argued that Aadhaar is intended to reform the public distribution system. However, the Right to Food Campaign has strongly opposed use of Aadhaar in nutrition schemes, such as ration and mid-day meals, and has even challenged in the Delhi and Karnataka High Courts the government making Aadhaar mandatory for food rations. 
 
Government data shows lakhs of low income households and pensioners are not able to access their food rations because of errors in Aadhaar seeding, network failures and biometric failures, the Campaign said in a statement on 24 July 2017, in response to the central government's arguments in the Right to Privacy case.
 
In August 2015, the Government of India denied that a fundamental right to privacy exists in India in the ongoing Aadhaar case. After the nine-judge bench completes hearings on the limited question of whether Indians have a fundamental right to privacy, a five-judge bench is expected to rule on whether the Aadhaar scheme violates such a fundamental right and will thereby decide the fate of the Aadhaar project. 
 
The government is expected to complete its submissions on Wednesday.

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More