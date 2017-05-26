STF Filing for Professionals, Others

We had mentioned in Wednesday’s closing report that Nifty might find support at 9,400. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Thursday and closed with gains of around 1.50% over Wednesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Thursday’s trading are given in the table below:
The Indian equity markets on Thursday traded with gains on the back of positive global cues, a strong rupee and healthy buying in capital goods, banking and IT (information technology) stocks. The key indices traded with substantial gains on the day of expiry of May futures and options (F&O) contracts. Equity benchmark indices started off the last trading session of the current month expiry on a firm note, tracking positive global cues and appreciation of the rupee against the US dollar. Both the indices witnessed some recovery in early trades. Banking stocks are currently witnessing strong buying support with shares of SBI (State Bank of India), Yes Bank and ICICI Bank trading with over 1% intra-day gains. IT, auto and realty sector stocks are currently supporting the recovery in Indian equity markets, pointed out market analysts. On the NSE, there were 1,124 advances, 320 declines and 68 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,878 advances and 804 declines.
China will increase imports from the US in wide-ranging areas including agricultural products, energy and high-tech equipment, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Thursday. In a research report on China-US Economic and Trade Relations, the MOC noted the growth potential in US exports as China's total imports are expected to reach $8 trillion in the coming five years, which will bring more opportunities for US companies, Xinhua news agency reported. South Korea's central bank on Thursday froze its benchmark interest rate at the record-low level of 1.25% in its first rate-setting meeting under the new government. Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Lee Ju-yeol and six other policy board members decided to keep the seven-day repurchase rate on hold at an all-time low of 1.25%, Xinhua news agency reported.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Wednesday reported an increase of 27% in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2016-17. According to the company, its consolidated net profit during the quarter under review increased to Rs1,179 crore from Rs928 crore in the corresponding period of 2015-16. APSEZ's consolidated revenue during the quarter under review rose by 18% to Rs2,231 crore. "This is one of our best all round performance. Our strategy to diversify our cargo mix and focus on high value cargo continues to yield positive results," said Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer and Whole Time Director of APSEZ. On a full financial year 2016-17 basis, Asian Paints reported a 35% increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs3,920 crore from Rs2,914 crore in 2015-16. The company's consolidated group revenue during the fiscal under review increased by 19% to Rs8,439 crore. The company’s shares closed at Rs340.75, up 0.21% on the BSE.
Electric vehicles (EV) manufacturer Mahindra Electric on Wednesday unveiled its comprehensive technology and product road map -- EV 2.0 -- under which it plans to ramp up manufacturing and charging infrastructure. According to the company, under EV 2.0 it will make investments to develop new, high-end electric powertrains, motor controllers, systems integration and battery technology. The company which is a part of $17.8 billion Mahindra Group, had acquired the Bengaluru based Reva Electric Car Company in 2010. Mahindra & Mahindra closed at Rs1,334.70, up 2.08% on the BSE.
The GST regime will be a game changer for real estate sector and the 12% GST on construction projects meant for sale to buyers will boost the sector, National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) said on Wednesday. "The GST will be a game changer for industry, including for real estate sector, since it will subsume more than 16 major taxes and levies into a single consolidated tax," NAREDCO President Parveen Jain said. Additionally, he said, the unified tax regime will stop the unwanted practice of double taxation, which hurt real estate and other sectors, given their cascading effect which inflated prices for end-users. The S & P BSE Realty Index closed at 1,967.65, up 2.01% on the BSE.
Shares of pharma major Lupin hit a 33-month low on Thursday after plunging nearly 10% on reports that the company has received six USFDA Form 483 observations for its Indore plant. The plant was inspected by the US drug regulator between May 8 and May 19. Lupin shares closed at Rs1,137.95, down 7.31% on the BSE.
