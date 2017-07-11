States’ finances deteriorating, says SBI report

Out of the major 17 non-special category states in India, there were only eight states that satisfied the necessary conditions (NC) and at least one of the sufficient conditions (SC), to become eligible for additional borrowing in FY17-18. However, even these states may find it difficult to mobilise resources due to deteriorating finances, says a research report.

In the note, State Bank of India (SBI) says, "...the worrying thing is that even states that are eligible for additional borrowing in current fiscal have recently witnessed deterioration in fiscal deficit. This indicates there is pressure on even the well-off states for mobilising resources. Hopefully, the introduction of goods and services tax (GST) could provide a fiscal buoyancy to states."

"States who have recently waived farm loan will find it difficult to raise funds without market borrowing in financing additional burden”, the report says, adding, "In this context, we estimate that while Karnataka have the luxury of mobilizing the entire debt waiver amount through market borrowings or non-tax revenue, Maharashtra is also well placed as it can even mobilise Rs11,000 crore from non-tax revenues, and the remaining Rs19,000 crore from borrowings."

Market borrowing being the major instrument of financing budgetary deficit, states that have recently waived farm loan will find it difficult to raise funds without market borrowing.

As per the Fourteenth Finance Commission Recommendations, all states are required to maintain fiscal deficit of 3% of their gross state domestic product (GSDP) annually for the period 2015-16 to 2019-20. Additional relaxation will be given for market borrowing only to those states that are compliant with both necessary and sufficient criteria of fiscal prudence prescribed by the Commission.

The Necessary Condition (NC) is that the States should have zero revenue deficit in the year for which the borrowing limit has to be fixed and in the immediate preceding year. The Sufficient Condition (SC) is that the States’ debt-GSDP ratio should be less than or equal to 25% in the preceding year and interest payment and revenue receipts (IP/RR) should be less than or equal to 10% in the preceding year. States meeting one or both of the above criteria are allowed a relaxation in their fiscal deficit targets by 0.25% or 0.50% of GSDP, provided they meet the Necessary Condition.

Additionally, if a State is not able to fully utilise its sanctioned borrowing limit of 3% of GSDP in any particular year during the first four years of award period (2015-19), it will have the option of availing the un-utilised borrowing amount only in the following year but within the award period.

Out of the eight states that satisfy the NC and at least one SC, seven states -- Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana – have satisfied both the SCs along with NC and are eligible to have a maximum gross fiscal deﬁcit (GFD)/GSDP ratio of 3.50% while Gujarat is the only state to satisfy one of the SCs, becoming eligible to have a maximum GFD/GSDP ratio of 3.25% in 2017-18.

SBI says that if last year's Budgetary Estimate (BE) and their Revised Estimate (RE) of fiscal deficit are compared, eight states have revised their target upwards. This year, servicing of UDAY bonds, farm loan waiver and implementation of Seventh Pay recommendation will put additional pressure on the fiscal position of states, making it difficult to achieve their budgetary target, SBI concluded.