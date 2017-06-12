BUY
States will have to find funds for farm loan waivers: Jaitley
IANS
12 June 2017
With mounting demands from farmers for loan waiver, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said states will have to find funds for it from their own resources -- virtually ruling out any funding from the Centre.
 
"I have already made the position. States which want to go for these kind of schemes, will have to generate them from their own resources. Beyond that as the central government, I have nothing to say," Jaitley told reporters when asked if the Centre will help states on the issue of farm loan waivers.
 
The Finance Minister was speaking after the morning session with heads of public sector banks to discuss their festering bad loans situation.
 
On Sunday, Maharashtra announced writing off the loans of small and marginal farmers in the face of a 10-day strike by agriculturists demanding among other things loan waiver.
 
Similarly, facing an agitation Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised to look into the demand for waiving agricultural loans. 
 
Soon after BJP's stunning electoral victory in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year, the Yogi Adityanath government had announced writing off farm loans to the tune of over Rs 30,000 crore. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Life
Placebo Heals, ‘Nocebo’ Kills
Prof Dr BM Hegde
12 June 2017
“Finish last in your league and they call you idiot. Finish last in medical school and they call you doctor.” — Abe Lemons
 
The placebo effect has been known to at least some lay people, but few, if any, know of the powerful ‘nocebo’ effect on human health and illness. Nocebo is a detrimental effect on health produced by psychological or psychosomatic factors, such as negative expectations of treatment or prognosis. While the placebo effect can have a powerful healing capacity, as shown in elegant studies in medical and surgical situations where placebo has proven better than drugs or surgery, there has been no study done on the dangerous effects of the nocebo on patients’ life and illness.
 
When I wrote in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) that “In the company of specialists life becomes miserable on earth,” there was a spate of rapid responses. In my response, I had said: “In view of the new scientific wisdom on the placebo effect in human illnesses, are we right in giving cancer patients a deterministic predictability prognosis about their future? Does that not further deplete their immune guard? Doctors have been predicting the unpredictable future (BMJ, 1991; 303: 1565) of cancer sufferers. Why are we nocebo cancer doctors?”
 
One doctor Herbert Nehrlich from Australia wrote a response which reads, “I remember the time, back in the Fatherland, when doctors were fibbers. Not only did they talk in Latin with an occasional Greek twist thrown in for difficult patients, they actually painted rosy pictures of the future for doomed patients. There were far too many experts in medicine in post-WW II Germany and most were taken seriously, which was probably due to the need for paternal guidance that was felt by nearly all survivors of a lost war.
 
“So, some preached that lying to a patient was a strict no, no. Others maintained that a patient’s immunity would surely collapse if the truth were told. From the chaos sprang a new order: Always tell the truth, consequences be damned. Hope cannot be taken away, my father used to say, and many were doing just that in a slipshod, hurried manner. When I saw my first wart fade within days after the application of one drop of dandelion milk during a full moon I became a believer in the power of the placebo… Faith in the doctor, like faith in general, is all about things hoped for. Take this hope away and you may be politically correct. But so are those physicians who believe in euthanasia.” (BMJ, 2011; 342: d20530) Thinkers like Herbert are rare these days.
 
The stimulus for this piece was a visit to my neighbour, who had just died from fibro sarcoma of the vertebral canal area. The death warrant given by his cancer specialist almost killed him a couple of years ago. He was told that he would not last more than three months, at the most. After many hours of psychotherapy and symptomatic Ayurvedic treatment at a good centre, the man lived with his family for a good two years.
 
In cardiology, thanks to monetary fascism, we are in a terrible position. The way our young catheter-pushers predict the hapless victims’ future is something that has to be seen to be believed. They show the patient their gadget, the angiogram of the epicardial coronary vessels and tell the patient and his relatives that “this vessel is 100% blocked. If you do not have it angioplastied right away I cannot even guarantee that you will reach home alive!” I would be happy to angiogram the doctor himself and give him that kind of prognosis. What would happen to him? The fear thus generated (nocebo effect) could really kill him!
 
Cancer is equally bad, if not worse. Specialists are sure about the life span of a patient just looking at the biopsy report, as if it gives them a holistic picture of the disease. These nocebo specialists, who abound in many other fields, deliberately generate fear to capture their prey in their web of disease-mongering.
 
“Some doctor told me I had six months to live and I went to his funeral.” — Keith Richards

COMMENTS

Eashan

2 hours ago

I would like to compare your story to a Weatherman. For instance, imagine that you are watching TV and the weatherman tells you that there is a 60% probability of rain in your area the next day, and let us assume it actually DOES rain. Do you really think that the Weatherman was correct?
(I took this example from one of Taleb's books and I strongly recommend you read it.)

So as per your example that the Cardiologist tells the patient that "I am not even sure you will make it back home alive", the Cardiologist is just telling the patient a PROBABILITY of the event (Sudden Cardiac Death) happening. Similarly, if a patient is diagnosed with Stage 4 CA lung, the Doctor usually tells him " The 5 year survival is roughly 5 - 10%."

Kindly note that the Doctor is NOT predicting the future. he is only telling the patient the Probability of survival.

Taking another example, lets the MEDIAN survival of a patient with Fibrosarcoma is roughly 6 months. What this means is that when you plot the survival vs time curve for fibrosarcoma patients, 50% of the population lies below the 6 months line. Now, STATISTICALLY speaking, the right hand side of the curve can basically extend till infinity. Mind you, the Doctor is NOT telling the patient he has 6months to live, he is only telling aPROBABILITY of the event happening. Whether or not it DOES happen is altogether different.

Coming to the question of whether it is better to paint a rosy picture VS a grim picture to a patient of lets say Fibrosarcoma, I would suggest you try to answer that question using Game Theory. The first rule in Game Theory is that you should NEVER play a DOMINAT-ED strategy. Kindly build a 2 X 2 matrix writing the rewards of the players(Doctor and the patient in this case), and see which strategy wins. It turns out that it is ALWAYS Better to give a Poor prognosis rather than a very good prognosis.

As per your quote of Keith richards, I strongly believe that if 1 billion people drive in a car from Mumbai to Pune at 200 kilometer per hour, there would be some who would definitely reach Pune in 40 minutes. But, just the fact that SOME people do make it to Pune, does it mean that THEY were right ?

Life
Free Wi-Fi Equals Danger
Yogesh Sapkale
12 June 2017

As I often point out in my articles, nothing comes free, especially in technology. You end up paying the price, one way or the other (ads or data sharing) for the free facility, service or app. And, when you think about the free service, offered or supported by the government, be sure of additional hidden dangers. For example, according to the analysis carried out by eScan, the free Wi-Fi service provided by Indian Railways in collaboration with Google was found to be the most affected Internet service-provider (ISP) during the recent ransomware attack.


There are numerous ISPs operating within India, and Google’s Railwire, the free Wi-Fi service launched by RailTel, is one of them. "RailTel was observed to be the top-most network where WannaCry and other Ransomware have been detected within India, with 32.14% of the entire share," says anti-virus and content security services provider eScan.


Although Google Railwire’s free Wi-Fi service uses one-time password (OTP) to authenticate the user, continuous data sharing from unsecured devices on such public platforms poses a big risk. Another danger is when peoples use this free facility to visit dubious sites, like porn, and may end up downloading and spreading unwanted codes (read: virus or malware). Many were found using this free facility to download apps and movies. Remember the RailTel survey last year, which revealed how the free Wi-Fi service at Patna railway station was used to surf porn. Following the report, RailTel had blocked several such sites.


Under the circumstances, no wonder, Google’s Railwire was the most affected ISP during the recent WannaCry ransomware attack. Says eScan, “We have every reason to believe that the majority of the Ransomware attacks which happened within India could have been averted had RailTel implemented the stop-gap measure of blocking server message (SMB) traffic.”


Using SMB protocol, a user (application) can read, create and update files on a remote server.


While the government is gung-ho about installing free Wi-Fi spots across the India, there is need to validate and tighten the internal security of these networks. And, as usual, there is limited or almost zero education provided to end-users for using such facilities. The levels of digital illiteracy in India, barring a few pockets, are quite alarming. Either people have blind faith in the Internet, or they do not care about digital safety, security, data loss and privacy. Such people include the rich and well educated class as well.


Here are some points one needs to keep in mind while using Wi-Fi, especially free service at public places:  


1. Never use free Wi-Fi for financial transactions like online shopping or netbanking;
2. Do not share any confidential or personal information over free Wi-Fi;
3. Use virtual private network (VPN) apps on your device to keep data secure. For Android, there are several free VPN apps like Turbo VPN, and VPN Robot, but try these apps first and then use regularly;
4. Do not let the device connect automatically to free Wi-Fi service. Turn off Wi-Fi feature on your device when not required. Also turn off file sharing while using Wi-Fi;
5. Connecting to unsecure networks can leave your device vulnerable;
6. Protect your system with security suite, not just to block malicious traffic but also to protect your system from harmful activity;
7. Even for your home or office Wi-Fi network, make sure you use a robust passcode and change it regularly.

COMMENTS

Sisir

25 minutes ago

In Aug 206, I filed an RTI to RailTel, requesting the following information:

Please provide me the following information with regard to the RailTel's Station WiFi Project that is being executed in partnership with Google:

1) Certifed copies of tenders called for regarding this and the details of companies who submitted the proposals and how Google has been selected for this project.

2) Certifed copies of details of requests you received for a free WiFi from train passengers or from other citizens of India.

3) Certifed copies of discussions and minutes of meetings that have happened related to this project from its inception till date.

4) Certifed copies of details of how privacy and security of citizens of India who use this service are maintained and whether the terms of this project are in confrmation with the privacy laws and IT Act 2008 of India.

5) Certifed copies of fnancial and technical details of this project, terms of the contract and penalties for not meeting the deliverables.

In Nov 2016, Addl. GM/Admin of RailTel has replied thus to my RTI First Appeal:

"It is seen that the information relating to the copy of the agreement / contract signed between Google and Railtel for providing wi f at stations is an information which is required to be kept confdential under the NDA signed by RailTel and as such copy of the agreement cannot be parted with. As such, the information sought is exempted from disclosure of the same under section 8(d) of the RTI Act."

Our tech-savvy GOI doesn't even realize the grave dangers of gifting such a project to an american company which comes under Patriot Act! Looking at the way the info is rejected. I now doubt that surveillance might be another objective of this project. Need to dig this deeper to figure out govt's love for google.

Ankur Bamne

10 hours ago

Excellent article. Just reiterating, nothin in life is 'free'!

