Star Messages in WhatsApp
Yazdi Tantra
Yazdi Tantra
20 April 2017
With the ever-growing number of messages in WhatsApp, there are times when it is difficult to find some important message or telephone number which a friend had sent you, say, a month ago. You know it is very much there, but it could take ages to find it. More so, if the message is hiding in a tonne of group messages which you receive every day.
 
WhatsApp allows you to ‘Star’ a message—marking it as important, so to say. Just long press on a message and, on the menu that appears on the top; tap on Star. This will mark the message as starred. This is exactly like marking the message with a Bookmark or as a favourite.
 
Later, when you wish to find a starred message, all you have to do is go to the menu, and tap on starred messages. You will get all the starred messages listed in chronological order. You can further search within starred messages and reach your desired message quickly. Further, you can ‘Unstar’ a message later, making it easier to manage the starred messages.
 

A very useful tip !

Public Interest
H-1B visas: Nasscom says no impact as Assocham asserts lay-offs ahead
IANS
IANS
19 April 2017
Even as Indian IT industry's representative body Nasscom on Wednesday said there will be no impact of the changed norms for H-1B visas under President Donald Trumps ‘Buy American, Hire American campaign, industries' lobby Assocham says IT companies are headed for disruption.
 
"Nothing is being proposed that would impact or change the FY 2018 H-1B lottery (system) that is underway. No new changes are being implemented immediately," said the apex National Association of Software Services and Companies (Nasscom) in a statement here.
 
In contrast, Assocahm said that "nearly 86 per cent of the H-1B visas issued for workers in the computer space go to Indians and this figure is now sure to be scaled down to about 60 per cent or even less."
 
Asserting that the proposed changes were forward-looking and non-specific, Nasscom said the campaign to discredit the IT sector was driven by persistent myths that H-1B visa holders were "cheap labour" and "displace American workers", which was not accurate.
 
"The President's Tuesday order directs the federal bureaucracy to enforce visa law vigorously and study new ways to reform and restrict the H-1B system," reiterated Nasscom.
 
After signing the order, Trump asked his Secretary of State, Attorney General, Labor Secretary and Homeland Secretary to propose new rules and issue new guidance to supersede or revise previous rules and guidance to protect the interests of the US workers.
 
President Trump also asked his top officials to suggest reforms to help ensure that H-1B visas were awarded to the most-skilled or highest-paid beneficiaries.
 
Because of the changes, remittances from the US are expected to decline, hurting the balance of payments, Assocham paper said.
 
World bank data showed the US was the second largest source of remittance for India in 2015, behind Saudi Arabia, with about $10.96 billion -- nearly 16 percent of the total -- being sent to India. Assocham expects the inflow to decline by 8-10 per cent. 
 
"Indian firms support efforts to root out any abuse occurring in the H-1B system, as our IT industry is one of the most regulated sectors in the economy, and companies abide by applicable laws and regulations," claimed Nasscom.
 
Asserting that the H-1B visa system was meant to meet the acute shortage of highly-skilled domestic talent in the US, it said additional curbs on the H-1B or L-1 visas would hurt thousands of US businesses and their efforts to be competitive by hindering access to needed talent.
 
"We have no problem with measures to protect American workers, but they should be made applicable to all firms applying for short-term skilled visas, including H-1B," it reiterated.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex may rally - Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
19 April 2017
We have mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex may rally. The major indices of the Indian stock markets the day on a rather positive note, after a continuous red streak of four days. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Key benchmark indices settled almost unchanged amid mixed trend on the bourses after a listless and rangebound session. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex closed with small gains while the Nifty settled with tiny losses. The Sensex rose 17.47 points or 0.06% to settle at 29,336.57. The BSE market breadth was positive today – 1563 advances, 1278 declines and 166 unchanged. On NSE, there were 941 advances, 730 declines and 84 unchanged. The Nifty 50 index declined 1.65 points or 0.02% to settle at 9,103.50. The Sensex snapped four-day losing streak today, 19 April 2017 while Nifty fell for the fifth straight day. Nifty hit lowest closing level in more than three weeks.
 
IndusInd Bank shed 0.63% after announcing Q4 results. The bank's net profit rose 21.16% to Rs 751.61 crore on 22.36% increase in total income to Rs 5041.31 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016. The net profit rose 25.43% to Rs 2867.89 crore on 22.47% increase in total income to Rs 18577.16 crore in the year ended March 2017 over the year ended March 2016.
 
Technology stocks were under pressure after the US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for a review of the H-1B visa programme, saying they should never be used to replace American workers. Muted earnings by TCS also dented sentiment. TCS and Infosys declined over 0.3% each while Wipro gained 0.8%. Coal India gained more than a percent as Motilal Oswal has upgraded the stock to buy with increased target price at Rs 335 (implying 20% upside), citing strong earnings growth and attractive dividend yield.
 
TCS was down 0.3% after consolidated net profit fell 2.5% to Rs 6608 crore on 0.3% decline in revenue to Rs 29642 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q3 December 2016. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 18 April 2017. Commenting on the company's performance in FY 2017, Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO and MD, TCS, said, FY17 was a year of broad-based growth amidst economic and political turbulence in the company's key markets. The company has added $1.4 billion dollars in constant currency revenues during the year and increased its digital revenues sharply as it helped its customers leverage the digital economy, he said. Gopinathan added that on the back of digital adoption, Agile, Automation and Cloud are the themes that the company is going to market to drive efficiencies and predictable outcomes across its clients infrastructure, applications and business operations.
 
Meanwhile, India is pegged to be the fastest growing economy in the world in 2017-18 and will be a key driver for global growth, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said yesterday, 18 April 2017. Retaining its growth forecast of 7.2% for India for the fiscal year 2018, the IMF, in its World Economic Outlook, also estimated that India would grow at 7.7% in 2018-19 and said that 8% growth in the medium-term is within reach. It pegged India's growth rate at 6.8% in FY 2017.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
Overseas, European shares were trading higher as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks. Asian stocks edged lower after British Prime Minister Theresa May's surprise decision to hold early elections. May called for an early general election in June, reversing her earlier stance, in hopes of securing a stronger parliamentary mandate for Britain's formal exit from the European Union. Meanwhile, Theresa May will today, 19 April 2017 ask the House of Commons to support her call for a June general election. The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

