SoftBank recognises USD 1.4 bn losses from India investments in 2016-17

Nifty, Sensex on an uptrend again – Wednesday closing report

We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still trapped in a narrow range. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Wednesday and closed with handsome gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:

With the IMD's (Indian Meteorological Department) prediction of 100% rainfall giving a boost to investors' sentiments, the Indian equity markets zoomed higher during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday. The benchmark indices touched record intra-day high levels, as positive global cues and buying in automobile, capital goods and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks, too, supported the upward trajectory. On the NSE, there were 917 advances, 569 declines and 97 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish, with 1,560 advances and 1,054 declines.

The equity benchmark indices started off the day on a firm note tracking positive Asian cues, with the CNX Nifty hitting fresh all time high levels during the morning session. IT (information technology) and banking sector stocks currently traded with mixed sentiments due to profit booking at higher levels, while media-entertainment and power sector stocks complimented the firmness of the markets, pointed out market analysts.

India's total food grains production in 2016-17 was estimated at a "record" 273.38 million tonnes, according to its third advance estimates, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. It shows increase in the production compared to the second advanced estimates -- issued in February - which had projected 271.98 million tonnes for the same agriculture crop year, which start from October. The ministry called the production numbers "a record" as bumper harvest is expected in food grains such as rice, wheat, coarse cereals, maize, pulses, toor (pigeon pea), and urad (split black gram). The ministry arrived at these estimates after assessment of production of different crops based on the feedback received from states and its validation using information obtained from other sources. These developments indicate an increase in aggregate demand in the Indian economy and the stock markets are likely to see bullish trends in FY17-18.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Tuesday reported a decline of 24.6% in net profit for the quarter ended March 31. According to the airline, the net profit during the quarter fell to Rs440.30 crore from Rs583.78 crore reported for the corresponding period of 2015-16. "For the last quarter, despite a 38 per cent year over year increase in fuel prices, we have reported a profit after tax of INR 4.4 billion," Aditya Ghosh, President and Director of IndiGo, said in a statement. However, the low-cost carrier's total revenue, including other operating income, grew 20.3% to Rs5,141.99 crore, from Rs4,275.87 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of 2015-16. Besides, the firm's net profit edged-lower by 16.5% for the full financial year 2016-17 to Rs1,659.18 crore from Rs1,986.16 crore earned during 2015-16. On the other hand, company's total revenue grew 16.3% to Rs19,369.57 crore from Rs16,655.03 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of 2015-16. The company’s shares closed at Rs1,124.20, down 1.39% on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel's net profit dropped by 71.7% to Rs373 crore in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 as compared to Rs1,319 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal with the mounting competition from Reliance Jio, a company statement said on Tuesday. "The sustained predatory pricing by the new operator has led to a decline in revenue growth for the second quarter in a row. The telecom industry as a whole also witnessed a revenue decline for the first time ever on a full year basis.

"The deteriorating health of the industry was compounded by the tsunami of incoming voice traffic from the new operator as a result of which significant investments had to be made just to carry the incoming traffic on our network," Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, said in a statement. "Our long term commitment to provide the best experience to our customers continues to drive all our actions in every single aspect of the business. This belief coupled with brilliant execution of our people has led to acceleration in market share in an industry that is now rapidly consolidating," he added. The company's overall customer base in the fourth quarter stood at 372.4 million across 17 countries, up 8.5% as compared to the corresponding period in 2015-16. However, the company’s shares closed at Rs372.70, up 7.87% on the BSE.

State-run UCO Bank on Tuesday said it is planning to issue 75 crore equity shares during the current financial year in one or more tranches. The bank's board in its meeting scheduled for Friday will consider the proposal of raising equity capital. “The Board of Directors of our bank at its meeting scheduled to be held on May 12, 2017, will, inter alia, consider the proposal for issue of 75 crore equity shares during the financial year 2017-18 in one or more tranches through FPO (follow-on public offer), QIP (Qualified institutional placement)/ preferential issue/ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans) etc., at such an issue price to be determined in accordance with the external guidelines," the UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing. The board, in March, had also approved the proposal for issue of Tier II bonds of Rs1,000 crore from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer. The company's Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of Rs34 per share, subject to shareholders' approval. The bank’s shares closed at Rs41.75, down 2.11% on the BSE.

The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:

The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below: