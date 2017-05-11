BUY
SoftBank recognises USD 1.4 bn losses from India investments in 2016-17
IANS
11 May 2017
Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp (SBG) on Wednesday recognised losses of  USD 1.4 billion in 2016-17 from its India investments -- Snapdeal and Ola.
 
"SBG recorded loss from financial instruments of 160,419 million Japanese Yen ($1.4 billion) in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended March 2017. This mainly resulted from recording a loss as the amount of changes in the fair value of the financial instruments from March 31, 2016, to March 31, 2017," the company said in a statement.
 
"Financial instruments included preferred shares of Jasper Infotech Private Limited, which runs Snapdeal, an e-commerce site in India, and ANI Technologies Private Limited, which runs Ola, a taxi booking platform also in India," the statement said.
 
The loss represents impairments of SBG's investments in subsidiaries and associates, including Starfish I Pte Ltd, it added.
 
Starfish I Pte Ltd is an intermediate holding company, which owns preferred shares in Jasper Infotech Private Limited. 
 
"Highly competitive e-commerce market in India has made a trend of the company's business performance lower than initially anticipated. This situation caused a material decrease in net asset value of Starfish I Pte Ltd as of March 31, 2017, and therefore SBG impaired the carrying amount of its shares in the company, to the amount equivalent to its net asset value," the company noted.
 
However, SoftBank said that there was no impact of the loss on the company's consolidated financial results in 2016-17.
 
"In SBG's consolidated financial statements, the changes in the fair value of Jasper Infotech have been recorded on quarterly basis as gain or loss on financial instruments at financial instruments classified as financial assets or financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss on the statements of income," it said.
 
"Therefore, there is no impact from the abovementioned loss on valuation of shares of subsidiaries and associates on the consolidated financial results," it added.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Capital First yearly profit after tax up 44%
Moneylife Digital Team
10 May 2017
Capital First Limited reported a profit after tax of Rs238.9 crore for FY17, an increase of 44% from Rs166.1 crore in FY 16. Capital First reported a profit after tax of Rs70.8 Crores for Q4 FY17, an increase of 49% from Rs47.5 crores in Q4 FY 16. This is the highest ever quarterly profit in the history of the company, according to a release from the company.
 
The net interest Income grew 59% to Rs1,300.8 crore in FY17 from Rs818.1 crore in FY16. Total income including fees grew 65% to Rs1,640.3 crore in FY17, from Rs991.8 crore in FY16.
 
The company’s AUM (assets under management) grew Rs19,824 crore as on 31 March 2017 with its retail loan portfolio contributing to 93% of its overall AUM as of 31 March 2017. The retail loan book grew by 33% to Rs18,353 crore as on 31 March 2017, up from Rs13,756 crore as on 31 March 2016.
 
The gross NPAs (non-performing assets) of the company have come down to 0.95% as of 31 March 2017 as compared to 1.08% as of 31 March 2016. The net NPAs of the company have come down to 0.30% as of 31 March 2017 as compared to 0.56% as of 31 March 2016. The Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) has improved to 69% as of 31 March 2017 as compared to 48% as of 31 March 2016. The company has not opted for 90 days relaxation extended by RBI (Reserve Bank of India) for recognition of sub-standard assets.
 
The Capital Adequacy Ratio of the company stood at 20.35% as of 31 March 2017.
 
Capital First Limited is a non-banking finance company specializing in MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) and consumer financing supported by proprietary credit evaluation methodologies and strong credit scoring platform. The company also offers loans to salaried consumers and small enterprises primarily for home loans, two wheeler loans, durable loans, working capital, short term business needs and for consumption.
 

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex on an uptrend again – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
10 May 2017
We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex were still trapped in a narrow range. The major indices of the Indian stock markets rallied on Wednesday and closed with handsome gains over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
With the IMD's (Indian Meteorological Department) prediction of 100% rainfall giving a boost to investors' sentiments, the Indian equity markets zoomed higher during the mid-afternoon trade session on Wednesday. The benchmark indices touched record intra-day high levels, as positive global cues and buying in automobile, capital goods and FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) stocks, too, supported the upward trajectory. On the NSE, there were 917 advances, 569 declines and 97 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish, with 1,560 advances and 1,054 declines.
 
The equity benchmark indices started off the day on a firm note tracking positive Asian cues, with the CNX Nifty hitting fresh all time high levels during the morning session. IT (information technology) and banking sector stocks currently traded with mixed sentiments due to profit booking at higher levels, while media-entertainment and power sector stocks complimented the firmness of the markets, pointed out market analysts.
 
India's total food grains production in 2016-17 was estimated at a "record" 273.38 million tonnes, according to its third advance estimates, the Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday. It shows increase in the production compared to the second advanced estimates -- issued in February - which had projected 271.98 million tonnes for the same agriculture crop year, which start from October. The ministry called the production numbers "a record" as bumper harvest is expected in food grains such as rice, wheat, coarse cereals, maize, pulses, toor (pigeon pea), and urad (split black gram). The ministry arrived at these estimates after assessment of production of different crops based on the feedback received from states and its validation using information obtained from other sources. These developments indicate an increase in aggregate demand in the Indian economy and the stock markets are likely to see bullish trends in FY17-18.
 
Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Tuesday reported a decline of 24.6% in net profit for the quarter ended March 31. According to the airline, the net profit during the quarter fell to Rs440.30 crore from Rs583.78 crore reported for the corresponding period of 2015-16. "For the last quarter, despite a 38 per cent year over year increase in fuel prices, we have reported a profit after tax of INR 4.4 billion," Aditya Ghosh, President and Director of IndiGo, said in a statement. However, the low-cost carrier's total revenue, including other operating income, grew 20.3% to Rs5,141.99 crore, from Rs4,275.87 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of 2015-16. Besides, the firm's net profit edged-lower by 16.5% for the full financial year 2016-17 to Rs1,659.18 crore from Rs1,986.16 crore earned during 2015-16. On the other hand, company's total revenue grew 16.3% to Rs19,369.57 crore from Rs16,655.03 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of 2015-16. The company’s shares closed at Rs1,124.20, down 1.39% on the BSE.
 
Bharti Airtel's net profit dropped by 71.7% to Rs373 crore in the fourth quarter of 2016-17 as compared to Rs1,319 crore in the corresponding period in previous fiscal with the mounting competition from Reliance Jio, a company statement said on Tuesday. "The sustained predatory pricing by the new operator has led to a decline in revenue growth for the second quarter in a row. The telecom industry as a whole also witnessed a revenue decline for the first time ever on a full year basis.  
 
"The deteriorating health of the industry was compounded by the tsunami of incoming voice traffic from the new operator as a result of which significant investments had to be made just to carry the incoming traffic on our network," Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India and South Asia, said in a statement. "Our long term commitment to provide the best experience to our customers continues to drive all our actions in every single aspect of the business. This belief coupled with brilliant execution of our people has led to acceleration in market share in an industry that is now rapidly consolidating," he added. The company's overall customer base in the fourth quarter stood at 372.4 million across 17 countries, up 8.5% as compared to the corresponding period in 2015-16. However, the company’s shares closed at Rs372.70, up 7.87% on the BSE.
 
State-run UCO Bank on Tuesday said it is planning to issue 75 crore equity shares during the current financial year in one or more tranches. The bank's board in its meeting scheduled for Friday will consider the proposal of raising equity capital. “The Board of Directors of our bank at its meeting scheduled to be held on May 12, 2017, will, inter alia, consider the proposal for issue of 75 crore equity shares during the financial year 2017-18 in one or more tranches through FPO (follow-on public offer), QIP (Qualified institutional placement)/ preferential issue/ESOPs (employee stock ownership plans) etc., at such an issue price to be determined in accordance with the external guidelines," the UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing. The board, in March, had also approved the proposal for issue of Tier II bonds of Rs1,000 crore from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country's largest insurer. The company's Board of Directors has proposed a dividend of Rs34 per share, subject to shareholders' approval. The bank’s shares closed at Rs41.75, down 2.11% on the BSE.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

