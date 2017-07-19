BUY
Shiv Sena hounds RJ for song lampooning BMC
Quaid Najmi (IANS)
A parody song by a well-known RJ mocking the pathetic condition of roads and unending traffic jams in Mumbai has gone viral and unsettled the civic body, which has threatened action against the RJ for breeding mosquitoes at her home.
 
Two corporators of the ruling Shiv Sena have also demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) slap a file of Rs 5 billion (Rs 500 crore) defamation suit against the FM radio and the RJ.
 
The Marathi song "Sonu, Tula Mumbai Var Bharosa Nai Ka?" (Sonu, you have no faith in Mumbai?) was released recently and is sung in a spontaneous and foot-tapping style by Radio Jockey Malishka Mendonca and her team on 93.5 Red FM.
 
After the song went viral, the BMC on Tuesday carried out a survey of RJ Malishka's house in posh Bandra West and said it found a "dengue mosquito colony". 
 
A report has been submitted to higher authorities.
 
"We have detected Aedes mosquitoes breeding (which spreads dengue) in a clay bowl kept under a plant pot. Indoor breeding is also detected in plant pots kept in the window," the report said.
 
Now, it has threatened that RJ Malishka's family could face action under Section 381B of the Mumbai Municipal Act for allowing dengue mosquitoes to breed.
 
Demanding a defamation suit against the RJ, Sena corporator Sarwankar told IANS: "They lack knowledge and imagination... All the civic issues they claim to have raised through the song don't concern the BMC. However, the BMC is a globally renowned civic body and this is tarnishing its reputation worldwide.
 
"It's become a fashion to lambast the BMC for anything that goes wrong in the city, roads, railways, traffic. We may be at fault at times but this is a blanket blame to the civic body for all problems confronting Mumbai, which is not correct," he said.
 
Sarwankar, however, admitted there was no explicit mention of either the BMC or Shiv Sena in the runaway hit number but said his chief grouse was "they are maligning Mumbai's image for TRPs".
 
The RJ is getting support on social media. Several private FM channels have started running their own independent campaigns on various issues concerning Mumbai.
 
Interestingly, the ruling ally Bharatiya Janata Party has also extended its support to the RJ. Endorsing the song, BJP city president Ashish Shelar said the song is "protected under freedom of speech."
 
"It is brave of (RJ) Malishka to come out (of) comfort zone and apply her creativity to express Mumbai's problems," Shelar tweeted on Wednesday.
 
The song has become a hit with the people of Mumbai and can be heard in office canteens, trains and bus stops, while many versions of it have come up on social media and in different languages on radios across the country, albeit with a local flavour.
 
Meanwhile, Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday came out with a self-patting statement saying this year "Mumbai did not drown" despite spells of heavy downpour and complimented the BMC for doing a good job.
 
RJ Malishka is a celebrity in her own right. She had trained Vidya Balan when the Bollywood actress enacted the role of an RJ in the 2006 blockbuster "Lage Raho Munnabhai" and has made appearances on Bigg Boss and other television shows.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
GST rollout not glitch-free: CBEC Chairperson
IANS
The rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has not been glitch-free and has thrown up issues on various fronts, including entertainment tax, textile and MSME sectors, CBEC Chairperson Vanaja Sarna said on Wednesday.
 
Sarna added that the issues will, however, get ironed out over time.
 
"The last 18 days of GST have thrown up problems, it has not been glitch-free. We have had issues from textile, entertainment tax and micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs)," the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) Chairperson said here.
 
She was speaking at an interactive session on 'Transition to GST Implementation' organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
 
However, she said that no "earth-shaking" hurdles have arisen and the issues that have cropped up "will get ironed out over time".
 
"But in 15-18 days, nothing has led us to believe that it is not a good tax or has not been implemented in the right way," she said.
 
The entertainment tax issue cropped up when Tamil Nadu imposed an additional 30 per cent levy over and above GST, which led the theatres in the state go on a strike. 
 
The strife ended after the state assured that apart from GST there will be no other entertainment tax and kept its 30 per cent levy in abeyance.
 
MSMEs groups are complaining that earlier the threshold exemption for them from central excise duty was Rs 1.5 crore. The MSMEs are also lamenting that their systems are still not ready for GST. 
 
The textile traders opposing 5 per cent GST had also gone on strike demanding a rollback.
 
The CBEC chief said the industry was bound to have some issues with rates but that can be discussed and this was an ongoing process. "July 1 doesn't close anything."
 
The entire exercise of fitment of commodities and services was carried out in a transparent manner by the GST Council and revisions and discussions was an ongoing process, she said.
 
"There will be issues. Over 50 years, it will be naive to say that the GST law will be accepted as it is," she added.
 
However, the CBEC chief assured that for the next 3-6 months, the tax administration will go slow and overlook the genuine errors.
 
"I don't want cases to be made. I am not looking at an hardline attitude. This time is for hand-holding and trade facilitation."
 
She added that the comfort zone for traders will come after three months after the first returns were filed and input tax credits were availed.
 
Sarna said the government was closely monitoring GST rollout since July 1. 
 
"There is close monitoring on price changes, price rise, shortage of goods, change in maximum retail price, everything is being monitored by Cabinet Secretary every week."
 
The government has formed 18 sectoral groups which will come out with the GST report on their respective sectors by the end of the month. The sectoral groups have been formed to assist and address the concerns of the various sectors.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Public Interest
IndiGo lift ban on TDP MP Diwakar Reddy
IANS
Budget passenger carrier IndiGo on Wednesday said it has decided to revoke the ban on flying TDP MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy on its flights.
 
"Senior IndiGo officials today met Honourable Member of Parliament Diwakar Reddy, at a lunch hosted by senior Member of Parliament Y.S. Chaudhary, to resolve the issue of Honourable Member Diwakar Reddy's ban on IndiGo flights," the airline said in a statement.
 
"The issue is amicably resolved between the two and IndiGo has decided to lift the said ban with immediate effect and Reddy is withdrawing the case he has filed."
 
The airline added that it has informed the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) about its decision. 
 
As of June 16, all the major seven domestic airlines -- Air India, Jet Airways, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, Vistara and AirAsia India -- had barred the TDP MP from their flights.
 
It was alleged that Diwakar Reddy on June 15 created ruckus at the Visakhapatnam airport after he was denied a boarding pass for an IndiGo flight as he had not showed up in time. 
 
The Telugu Desam Party lawmaker from Anantapur was also said to have damaged a printer and misbehaved with IndiGo staff.
 
The MP had apparently reported at the check-in counter 28 minutes before the scheduled departure of the flight against the regulation of 45 minutes. As the airline staff told him they could not issue him a boarding pass, he got angry and entered into a heated argument with them.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

