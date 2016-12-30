BUY
Several trapped as Jharkhand coal mine caves-in
IANS
30 December 2016
Several people and vehicles were trapped as a coal mine caved-in in Jharkhand on Thursday night, police said on Friday. Rescue operations began in the morning.
 
Heap of mud caved-in at the entry point of Latmatia mines of Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) in Godda district, the police said. 
 
At the time of the cave-in at the Rajmahal Open Cast Mines of Paharia Bhorya site, more than 40 vehicles were inside.
 
Rescue operation could not begin due to night fog, the police said. 
 
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team was likely to reach here by noon, officials said.
 
"The exact number of people and vehicle trapped inside is not known. This could only become clear after the rescue operation starts," said Harilal Chauhan, Godda Superintendent of Police, earlier.
 
The locals said that there was crack in the heap of mud which collapsed and blocked the entry point of the mine. 
 
Mining operations were taking place about 200 feet beneath the ground.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

Economy & Nation
Pune bakery blaze kills 6
IANS
30 December 2016
Six migrant labourers were asphyxiated to death when while sleeping in a locked bakery where a fire broke out early hours on Friday, an official said in Pune.
 
The fire, believed to be caused by a short-circuit, was noticed around 5.45 a.m. inside the Bakes and Cakes Bakery in Kondva suburb of the city, said a Pune police control official.
 
The six workers, said to be north-Indian migrants, were caught unawares as the blaze quickly engulfed the mezzanine floor on which they slept inside the bakery.
 
Rescue officials said the owner had locked the bakery shutter from outside, trapping the workers inside and seriously hampering the relief operation.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

Investor Interest
Investment Performance: Only Knowledge Won’t Do
Moneylife Digital Team
30 December 2016
Astudy by William J Bazley, George M Korniotis, and Gregory R Samanez-Larkin, from University...
