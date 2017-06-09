Seminar discusses Mumbai’s traffic hazards

Mumbai is a good subject of study for road safety issues as the infrastructure does not support the needs of a growing population. This was one of the conclusions of the panel discussion on Global Road Safety Initiative at a 3-day seminar hosted by the Bloomberg Philanthropies held in Mumbai.

“Mumbai is a dynamic city. You cannot expect the infrastructure that was built years ago to support it till now,” said one of the speakers from the panel. Traffic is one of the major problems, along with congestion, pollution, noise pollution. This has made the Mumbai Traffic Police to join forces with Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Road Safety Initiative (BIGRS) to produce a report as a preliminary step in enhancing road crash data monitoring in Mumbai.

Bloomberg Philanthropies hosted 150 road safety experts from 17 countries for the Global Road Safety Conference (BIGRS) in Mumbai. The event saw experts discuss one of the world’s leading causes of preventable death – traffic related deaths and injuries. Nearly 85% of countries in the world lack adequate laws to counter the growing rates of traffic-related deaths and injuries. As a result, an estimated 1.3 million deaths and 20 to 50 million injuries occur every year, with 90% of these fatalities occurring in low and middle income countries.

A unique part of the initiative in Mumbai was to conduct field visits where the invited guests went on a walk or bus trip through some parts of the city to have a first-hand experience of travelling through the city. “The amount of noise pollution really keeps one in an alerted state while walking around” said Melinda Hanson, an invited guest.

Along with its partners, Bloomberg Philanthropies has been a leader in developing and helping implement interventions to prevent traffic crash deaths, including increased seat-belt and helmet use, speed reduction, reduced drunken driving, safe urban transport, and improved road infrastructure. During his talk in the panel discussion on speed being one of the biggest killers in accidents, Dr Soames Job also spoke about the ‘optimism bias’, where the driver does not differentiate between speeding and not speeding and considers his years of experience as a proof of this. “I think we are one of the most delusional species…one must be able to differentiate between speeding and not speeding and should not let our personal bias get in the way”.