BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Regulations
Investor Interest
SEBI Will Bark but Not Bite about Corporate Governance
Sucheta Dalal
08 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Criticising corporate governance practices and whipping independent directors is a good way for a new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to start his term. There is usually plenty of fodder for such criticism; it makes the SEBI chairman appear tough and uncompromising, and puts India’s most powerful businesses on the back-foot. 
 
           So, Ajay Tyagi, in one of his first public engagements as SEBI chairman, lashed out at poor governance standards of Indian listed companies at a meeting of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Media reports quote him as saying that independent directors are appointed “at the mercy of promoters,” with no prescribed qualifications or procedures. SEBI’s brand new website has not uploaded any speech by senior officials after 
24 December 2016; so one can only rely on media reports. 
 
Mr Tyagi also referred to boards as closed clubs where promoters appoint ‘friends’ as directors in order to comply with listing requirements. He also found it ‘odd’ that, often, independent directors ‘conveniently resign’ without giving proper reasons or provide fake reasons for their exit. CII appears to have accepted this tongue-lashing without a murmur.
 
But, frankly, Mr Tyagi is in no position to get away with such generalisations on corporate governance. Two of India’s most shining business houses have seen their reputations for good governance and corporate ethics blow up in the past year, while SEBI sat and watched. One is the Tata group, where Ratan Tata and his hand-picked directors of Tata Sons, the holding company, sacked chairman Cyrus Mistry ignominiously, without assigning any cogent reason and pressured him to quit from all listed companies where he was a director. Simultaneously, marquee names among independent directors were pushed out of the boards of Tata companies, merely because they performed their duty by shareholders and exerted their independence. Among those who stood up to Mr Tata was Nusli Wadia, who was ejected from all Tata company boards. Analjit Singh (of the Max group) walked out of the Tata Beverages Board, immediately after a rather dubiously conducted board meeting, and Keki Dadiseth, former chairman of Hindustan Unilever, has recently quit the Indian Hotels’ board. We may see some more exits as various directors’ terms come up for renewal.
 
Corporate India and public shareholders expected some action from SEBI; they expected the SEBI chairman to lead from the front and respond to some critical issues about the accountability of independent directors raised by Mr Wadia, one of India’s leading industrialists. Mr Wadia had said, “What is at stake is not whether I am removed or not, but the fate of the very institution of independent director that has been created in law and by SEBI to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders. If independent directors can be removed at the whim and fancy of a promoter, then their role will be reduced to that of ‘yes men’.” 
 
He went on to say that the ability of a promoter to remove an independent director through the brute force of its shareholding, by an ordinary resolution on which it can vote, is a serious and major dichotomy and the contradiction needs to be, and must be, addressed, urgently. That was at the end of last year.
 
What was SEBI’s reaction? Silence. After the issue had all but blown over, UK Sinha, the then SEBI chairman, told a bunch of reporters in December 2016 that there were “no compelling reasons” to review the norms regulating board members. Mr Sinha did not even put up an appearance of concern by calling the key players, like Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry, Nusli Wadia or several stalwarts, such as Deepak Parekh or Keki Dadiseth, for a discussion. 
 
SEBI still has nothing to say about the hatchet job done by another set of industrialists, academics and investors on behalf of Mr Tata. Instead, SEBI’s reaction was leaks to the media to say it was ‘watching’ the situation closely and has ‘sought responses’ from the group. 
 
The second case is that of Infosys, where it is none other than NR Narayana Murthy (founder, former chairman of SEBI’s corporate governance committee and the person credited with building a culture of ethics and compliance at the software giant) who has made some serious charges against the incumbent management. No attempt was made to get first-hand feedback from NR Narayana Murthy or R Seshasayee (non-executive chairman of Infosys). No effort  was made to verify Mr Murthy’s allegation that former CFO Rajiv Bansal’s super-fat exit package appeared to be ‘hush money’ to suppress some negative information.
 
The Infosys board’s astonishing failure to record minutes of that particular board meeting has not been questioned by SEBI, nor its subsequent decision to slash 
Mr Bansal’s exit pay. In fact, Mr Bansal’s payout was originally reported as being Rs23.08 crore, which curiously dropped to Rs17.38 crore and has ostensibly been slashed to Rs5.2 crore. This, too, seems incorrect, because Mr Bansal is clearly not planning to give up on his contracted package and has started arbitration proceedings. It will also be safe to bet that he will get the amount that was promised to him, now that the board has appeased Mr Murthy by appointing his personal friend and nominee, Ravi Venkatesan, as co-chairman, along with Mr Seshasayee. 
 
SEBI has not even questioned the curious practice of two non-executive heads at top companies—whether listed entities or quasi-regulatory bodies. As in the case of Infosys, SEBI is silent about the powerful National Stock Exchange (NSE) appointing a non-executive chairman and non-executive vice chairman. 
 
The latter post was allowed to be created by this tightly regulated entity only to accommodate Ravi Narain who, clearly, wanted to continue enjoying the perks of the position without the responsibilities. In fact, Mr Narain merrily continues to be on key committees at the NSE after the algo scam (first exposed by Moneylife) showed how compromised its systems and management practices were. Mr Tyagi’s failure to ensure quick decisive action only helps the Exchange to remain unlisted indefinitely, much against public interest and the wishes of its fretting large institutional investors. 
 
Earlier, SEBI chairmen used to complain about not having adequate powers to act against companies. All that changed during UK Sinha’s tenure. Today, SEBI is probably the most powerful market watchdog in the world in terms of its investigation and enforcement powers. A fact-finding exercise, led by the SEBI chairman, does not even require any special powers, but would have sent out a powerful message to corporate India. Instead, the market watchdog decided that it will neither bark nor bite. 
 
Mr Tyagi has a big internal mess, left behind by his two immediate predecessors, to clean up. It is curious that he chose to start his innings by lashing out at corporate India for poor governance, while also admitting that he has ‘no solutions to offer’. If Mr Tyagi wants to experiment with ‘qualifications’ and ‘procedures’ for the appointment of independent directors, he should focus his energy on improving compliance and governance at listed public sector enterprises (PSEs) and public sector banks (PSBs). 
 
It is no secret that independent directors of these entities are usually  cronies of the ruling political formation or powerful bureaucrats. Many top PSEs are not even able to form audit and remuneration committees because the government has failed to appoint independent directors. As for PSBs, the massive bad loans that they have built up over the years are testimony to their dysfunctional boards and poor governance. 
 
Having failed both, corporate India and investors of listed companies, by remaining silent during two of the biggest bust-ups on corporate governance, SEBI is really in no position to pontificate. Let’s hope the new chairman will not launch another meaningless exercise to add to the enormous red-tape, endless form-filling and disclosures that pass off as regulatory action in India. 

User

Economy & Nation
Indians 6th biggest private spenders on health among low-middle income nations
Vipul Vivek (IANS)
08 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Indians were the sixth-biggest out-of-pocket health spenders in the low-middle income group of 50 nations in 2014, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of two recent studies by The Lancet, a British medical journal.
 
The Lancet had conducted two studies -- published on April 19 -- across 184 nations on public and private spending on health. The first showed that while total health spending varies directly with economic development, there is substantial variation among countries. The second predicted that government spending in low-income countries will need to grow substantially, because private per capita health spending in these countries will not grow as fast as required.
 
Among the 184 nations surveyed, Indians, along with Bangladeshis, stood sixth among the biggest out-of-pocket spenders. At 65.6 per cent, private expenditure on health by Indians stood 37.45 percentage points higher than the world median of 28.15 per cent.
 
In the South Asia region comprising Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal and Pakistan, the out-of-pocket health expenditure of Indians and Bangladeshis was 10.2 percentage points more than the region's median of 55.4 per cent, our analysis showed.
 
Indians also topped the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in out-of-pocket health expenses, shelling out 31 percentage points more than the group median of 34.6 per cent.
 
In terms of spending on public health, India ranked 147 among 184 countries, a notch below Pakistan, in 2014. At 31.3 per cent of their citizens' total health spending in 2014, the government's contribution was 23.7 percentage points short of the world median of 55 per cent, the IndiaSpend analysis showed.
 
Among the 50 lower-middle-income countries, India's government ranked 39 in 2014, spending 15.9 percentage points less than the group median of 47.2 per cent. Among the five South Asia region countries, the country's government was the median country in the year, contributing 31.3 per cent to total per capita health spending. Government share of total health spending in India is a little less than in Pakistan (32.1 per cent) and less than half of that in Bhutan (70.7 per cent).
 
Among BRICS nations, India spent the least on public health -- 15.7 percentage points less than the group median of 47 per cent in the year.
 
The Lancet research studied the relation between economic development and health spending in 184 countries between 1995 and 2014. The researchers concluded that though economic development and health spending do not necessarily go hand in hand globally, on average, the government's share of total per capita health spending increases while of out-of-pocket spending decreases with economic development.
 
In 2014, the Indian government spent about four percentage points more -- and Indians spent about five percentage points less out of their pockets -- on health as a share of total health spending than in 1995, World Health Organisation data show.
 
In the 10 years to 2014, out-of-pocket health spending has pushed 50.6 million people back into poverty, an analysis of the 68th and 71st rounds of the National Sample Survey by Shailendra Kumar Hooda at the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, New Delhi, shows.
 
Compared with public provisioning of health facilities, insurance-based government initiatives have been largely unsuccessful in reducing out-of-pocket health spending as a share of total household spending, according to Hooda. Households in districts where central and state governments target insurance policies more heavily are more likely to fall below the poverty line than those where enrolment under pro-poor health insurance scheme is low, Hooda showed.
 
The Indian government aims to increase health spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP, from 1.16 per cent in 2015, according to the new national health policy released in March. The WHO recommends spending five per cent of GDP.
 
The good news is that Indians are likely to see a greater fall in out-of-pocket health spending by 2040 (11.3 percentage points) than an average global fall (1.4 percentage points), our analysis of The Lancet's projections for 2040, based on its 1995-2014 data, found.
 
The Lancet forecast used economic data for 184 countries during 1980-2015 (health spending data during 1995-2014) to estimate the relation between economic development and health spending patterns for the next 25 years from 2015.
 
Yet, 54.3 per cent Indians are still projected to spend 29.4 percentage points more out of their pockets than the world median (24.9 per cent) and 19.1 percentage points more than the low-middle income group median (35.2 per cent) in 2040.
 
The projected increase in government's share in total health spending in 2040 is just short of the average increase for the South Asia super region (12.5 percentage points) at 12.4 percentage points, but higher than the average increase for the world (6.1 percentage points) and lower-middle-income group (9.7 percentage points).
 
The Indian government's share in total health spending in 2040 will still fall short of the world median (62.05 per cent) by 18.35 percentage points, the lower-middle-group median (52.6 per cent) by 8.9 percentage points and the BRICS group median by 10.1 percentage points. In the South Asian region, the Indian government's contribution is projected to remain the median in 2040.
 
Among the BRICS nations, the Indian government is projected to spend the least on public health in 2040. While in the World Bank income group it is forecasted to have inched up to 36 in 2040 from 39 in 2014, in the world it will have moved up to 143 from 147.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex May Give Up Some Gains – Weekly closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
05 May 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
We had mentioned in last week’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex might retreat a bit. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound during the week and closed with small losses on Friday over last week’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of the week’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Global cues on Tuesday depressed the Indian equity markets to close on a flat-to-positive note. According to market observers, investors were cautious ahead of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet which is scheduled to commence on late Tuesday evening. Besides, sentiments were subdued by heavy selling pressure witnessed in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel. The BSE market breadth was bearish -- with 1,520 declines and 1,350 advances. In terms of the broader markets, the S&P BSE mid-cap index closed up by 0.38%, while the small-cap index rose by 0.31%. Positive vibes from core sector and PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) numbers should hold markets in good stead, and shall ensure that recent upside momentum is not lost amid consolidation. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which is a composite indicator of manufacturing performance during April 2017, matched the index reading of 52.5 reported in March. Power and telecom sector stocks traded down due to selling pressure. Along with IT, auto remained top performing sector on a positive side. Sector-wise, the S&P BSE consumer durables index surged by 187.28 points, the oil and gas index rose by 151.13 points and the automobile index gained 121.44 points. In contrast, the S&P BSE healthcare index fell by 116.76 points, the capital goods index was down by 99.47 points, and the metal index edged down by 64.52 points.
 
Global software major Infosys on Tuesday said it would hire 10,000 American workers in the next two years, a move seen as fallout of US President Donald Trump's executive order on H1-B visas a fortnight ago. On Tuesday, Infosys shares closed at Rs921.00, up 0.17% on the BSE.
 
Negative global cues and heavy selling pressure in healthcare, oil and gas, and banking stocks led the Indian equity markets to close on flat-to-negative note on Wednesday. Market observers said investors were cautious ahead of the outcome of the two-day US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet, due later in the evening. The BSE market breadth favoured a bearish mood -- with 1,488 declines and 1,357 advances. On the NSE, there were 679 advances, 849 declines and 67 unchanged on Wednesday.
 
The country's two bourses National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have given their consent for the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Capital Ltd, part of Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group, said on Wednesday. In a statement here, Reliance Capital said it has received the requisite "No-Objection" from both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) to the scheme filed, facilitating the independent listing of Reliance Home Finance on the bourses. "The company is proceeding with filing the scheme of demerger with the National Company Law Tribunal for approval, and Reliance Home Finance is on track to be independently listed on stock exchanges during the next few months," the statement said. As part of the listing proposal, nearly one million shareholders of Reliance Capital will be allotted one share free of cost in Reliance Home Finance for every one share held in Reliance Capital. Reliance Home Finance has already announced strong financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017.
 
Real estate company Godrej Properties informed bourses that it has sold over 1,000 apartments across three new project launches - Godrej Origins at The Trees in Mumbai, The Suites at Godrej Golf Links in Greater Noida and Godrej 24 at Hinjawadi, Pune since March 2017. On Wednesday, the company’s shares closed at Rs544.20, up 7.74% on the BSE.
 
Indian equity markets cheered the decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and traded on a buoyant note during the mid-afternoon trade session on Thursday. Banking stocks witnessed a surge of around 500 points or 2% after the cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday night, approved an ordinance to amend the Banking Regulation Act to tackle the mounting non-performing assets (NPAs) of public sector banks. Investors' sentiments got a filip after the cabinet approved the National Steel Policy, 2017, along with other major decisions. According to market observers, the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep key interest rates unchanged also boosted investors' sentiments. On the NSE, there were 784 advances, 735 declines and 79 unchanged. The BSE market breadth was bullish -- with 1,374 advances and 1,287 declines.
 
On Thursday, it was reported that India's services sector, which continued to expand for the third successive month in April, registered the lowest reading during the three-month period. The Nikkei India Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 50.2 in April, down from 51.5 in March and compared to 50.3 in February.  An index reading of above 50 indicates an overall increase, while below 50 an overall decrease. "April PMI data for the Indian service sector show how jittery the current economic environment is, igniting concerns among some businesses, despite remaining in growth territory. Slower and only marginal increases in new work and activity were seen, with these indicators close to the stagnation mark," said Pollyanna De Lima, economist at IHS Markit and author of the report. Firms were cautiously optimistic towards future performance, and have been so for a while, pointed out the analyst. Some of the sectoral indices in the Indian stock markets are likely to be bearish for medium term investors in this context.
 
On Friday, the major indices of the Indian stock markets suffered a correction of over 0.75%. With the promulgation of the ordinance on Friday amending the Banking Regulation Act, the government announced that banks may be authorised to initiate insolvency resolution process in respect of loan default under the Bankruptcy Code. The ordinance has a provision under which the central government may authorise the Reserve Bank of India to issue directions to any banking company to initiate insolvency in respect of a default under the provision of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. 2016. The Bank Nifty closed at 22,604.95, up 1.10% for the week.
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More