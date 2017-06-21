BUY
SEBI using forensic auditor in NSE co-location probe
Moneylife Digital Team
21 June 2017
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has engaged a forensic expert to aid in its investigation in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) case of allowing co-location (Colo) facility for algorithm (algo) or high frequency trading (HFT). 
 
Talking to reporters after the board meeting in Mumbai, SEBI Chief Ajay Tyagi said, "We have engaged forensic experts to aid in this investigation."
 
"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking at connivance between NSE employees and brokers in order to make unfair gains," he added.
 
SEBI had issued a show cause notice to NSE following the market regulator's probe into the alleged preferential access given by the stock exchange to some brokers through its 'co-location' facility.
 
"We have issued a show cause notice to NSE and to 14 key management personnel," Mr Tyagi said.
 
Those who have been issued notices include NSE's former Managing Director and chief executive (CEO) and Vice Chairman Ravi Narain, former MD & CEO Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Varanasi, present chief of business development, Suprabhat Lala, present chief of regulation, Ravi Apte and Umesh Jain, both former chief technology officers and Subramanian Anand, former chief operating officer at the Exchange. 
 
SEBI began investigating the matter in early 2015 after receiving multiple complaints of some brokers allegedly getting preferential access through the co-location facility, early login and 'dark fiber', which can allow a trader split-second faster access to the data feed of an exchange. Even such split-second faster access can result in windfall gains for a trader.
 
Besides the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also had asked SEBI to clarify whether these alleged lapses pertained to the operations of exchange traded currency and interest rate derivatives.
 
The misuse of Colo or algo trading came to light when on 19 June 2015, Moneylife published a whistleblower's letter on manipulation and collusion with select players in algo trading and use of Colo servers at NSE. Moneylife had duly contacted NSE for its response before writing the article. On that occasion too, the NSE had refused to respond despite three attempts by Moneylife to elicit its views. After Moneylife published the articles on HFT, NSE filed a Rs100 crore defamation suit against Moneylife, with prayers to remove the articles and stop Moneylife from writing further on the issue. A single Judge in Bombay High Court dismissed this. The judge also asked NSE to pay Sucheta Dalal, Managing Editor, Moneylife, and Debashis Basu, Editor & Publisher, Rs1.5 lakh each as cost, and Rs47 lakh to two trusts, Tata Memorial Hospital and the Masina Hospital, for free treatment of the poor. The Exchange has filed an appeal against that order. 
 
Last year, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Arjun Meghwal, the Minister of State for Finance, said, "The architecture of NSE with respect to dissemination of tick-by-tick through transmission control protocol (TCP) or internet protocol (IP) was prone to manipulation or market abuse. And this system has been discontinued by NSE from 3 December 2016".
 
"Preferential access was given to stock broker(s), wherein it was possible for stock broker to log into multiple dissemination servers through multiple internet protocols assigned to him. It was also possible for a single member to have multiple logins to a single dissemination server through multiple IPs assigned to it. It was observed that stock broker(s) had multiple advantages by logging in first or even second and third," the Minister said quoting the SEBI report.
 
Even NSE, quoting an independent agency, in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filing had admitted misuse of its HFT and Colo by certain brokers. The DRHP filing stated, "The Independent Agency's analysis indicated that one particular stockbroker almost consistently connected first to the fall back or secondary server during the period from 10 December 2012 to 30 May 2014 and was very often also the second stock broker to connect during this period. The Independent Agency observed that the particular stock broker's continuous access to the fall back or secondary server during the period from 10 December 2012 to 30 May 2014 may not have been possible without the knowledge of certain employees identified in the report, who did not take any action despite consistent connections to the fall back servers against protocol..."
 

COMMENTS

K V RAO

7 hours ago

Sebi 's response to NSC mess is too late and too weak.

REPLY
Nifty, Sensex Still on an uptrend – Wednesday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
21 June 2017
We had mentioned in Tuesday’s closing report that Nifty, Sensex Nifty, Continues to be on an Uptrend. The major indices of the Indian stock markets were range-bound on Tuesday and closed with marginal losses over Tuesday’s close. The trends of the major indices in the course of Wednesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
 
Engineering and construction major L&T rose on high volumes on reports the Government of India offloaded a part of its stake in the company via block deals today. According to reports the Government of India sold 2.5% stake in the company via block deals on the stock exchanges today, 21 June 2017. On the BSE, 2.39 crore shares were traded on the counter as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one quarter. Most PSU bank stocks rose. Private bank stocks saw mixed trend. Most metal and mining stocks fell. 
 
Meanwhile, media reports suggested that ABB India is in discussions with L&T to acquire the latter's electrical and automation division. According to reports, ABB has offered over Rs 14000 crore for the deal and discussions are yet to arrive at a final figure. In a separate development, NHPC announced after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2017 that it has awarded EPC contract for the development of 50 megawatts (MW) Solar Power project in Tamil Nadu to L&T for an amount of Rs 287.48 crore. The project is slated to complete in 9 months.
 
Shares of aviation firm rose as crude oil prices extended recent losses. SpiceJet went up 4.03% and InterGlobe Aviation  gained 1.51%.
 
Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 2.28% after the company said that it has received approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application for Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets, 32 mg.  The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product Atacand Tablets, 32 mg of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP. The drug is indicated in treatment of hypertension in adults and children and treatment of heart failure. Candesartan Cilexetil Tablets, 32 mg have an estimated market size of $27 million for twelve months ended December 2016. 
 
AstraZeneca Pharma India gained 1.62% after the report suggested that company received marketing authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India for Symbicort. Symbicort is indicated for treatment of severe asthma and for patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) with frequent symptoms and a history of exacerbations, report added.
 
ICICI Bank fell 0.53%. The company announced that the Committee of Executive Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on 20 June 2017 has approved the proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of senior unsecured long term bonds in the nature of debentures in single/multiple tranches on private placement basis. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 20 June 2017.
 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 

SEBI eases norms for buying stressed assets of listed companies
Moneylife Digital Team
21 June 2017
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has relaxed the takeover norms for the acquisition of stressed assets to help the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in their efforts to tackle bad loans.
 
SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters after the board meeting that the regulator has decided to ease the norms for the acquisition of distressed assets of listed companies.
 
At present, relaxations from preferential issue requirements under SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2009, and from open offer obligations under SEBI (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations are available for lenders undertaking restructuring of listed companies in distress through the strategic debt restructuring (SDR) scheme of the RBI. 
 
SEBI says it was told that lenders who have acquired shares and propose to divest the same to a new investor are facing difficulties as the new investor would need to make a mandatory open offer that would reduce the funds available for investment in the company and hence there was a request for exemptions to these investors.
 
"Accordingly," the market regulator said, "It has been decided to extend the relaxations to the new investors acquiring shares in distressed companies pursuant to such restructuring schemes. However, such relaxations shall be subject to certain conditions like approval by the shareholders of the companies by special resolution and lock-in of their shareholding for a minimum period of three years. Further, it has also been decided to extend the said relaxations to the lenders under other restructuring schemes undertaken in accordance with guidelines of RBI." 
 
Regulatory fee on P-Notes
 
The SEBI board has also approved a proposal to tighten the rules for participatory notes (P-Notes) through the imposition of a regulatory fee on issuers of such instruments.
 
SEBI has levied a regulator fee of $1,000 on each offshore derivative instrument (ODI) subscriber, to be collected and deposited by the ODI-issuing foreign portfolio investors (FPI), once every three years beginning 1 April 2017. "The Board has decided to prohibit ODIs from being issued against derivatives, except on those which are used for hedging purposes. SEBI will soon issue a circular in this regard," the market regulator said.
 
Mr Tyagi, however, said there is no proposal to completely ban these instruments, as they can be useful for new foreign investors looking to test the Indian markets. “SEBI would want foreign investors to come directly but P-notes also have their usefulness,” he told reporters.
 
Besides, SEBI would issue a discussion paper for easier registration of foreign investors. Another discussion paper would be floated for ways to help develop equity derivatives markets.

