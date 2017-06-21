SEBI using forensic auditor in NSE co-location probe

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has engaged a forensic expert to aid in its investigation in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) case of allowing co-location (Colo) facility for algorithm (algo) or high frequency trading (HFT).

Talking to reporters after the board meeting in Mumbai, SEBI Chief Ajay Tyagi said, "We have engaged forensic experts to aid in this investigation."

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking at connivance between NSE employees and brokers in order to make unfair gains," he added.

SEBI had issued a show cause notice to NSE following the market regulator's probe into the alleged preferential access given by the stock exchange to some brokers through its 'co-location' facility.

"We have issued a show cause notice to NSE and to 14 key management personnel," Mr Tyagi said.

Those who have been issued notices include NSE's former Managing Director and chief executive (CEO) and Vice Chairman Ravi Narain, former MD & CEO Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Varanasi, present chief of business development, Suprabhat Lala, present chief of regulation, Ravi Apte and Umesh Jain, both former chief technology officers and Subramanian Anand, former chief operating officer at the Exchange.

SEBI began investigating the matter in early 2015 after receiving multiple complaints of some brokers allegedly getting preferential access through the co-location facility, early login and 'dark fiber', which can allow a trader split-second faster access to the data feed of an exchange. Even such split-second faster access can result in windfall gains for a trader.

Besides the Finance Ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also had asked SEBI to clarify whether these alleged lapses pertained to the operations of exchange traded currency and interest rate derivatives.

The misuse of Colo or algo trading came to light when on 19 June 2015, Moneylife published a whistleblower's letter on manipulation and collusion with select players in algo trading and use of Colo servers at NSE. Moneylife had duly contacted NSE for its response before writing the article. On that occasion too, the NSE had refused to respond despite three attempts by Moneylife to elicit its views. After Moneylife published the articles on HFT, NSE filed a Rs100 crore defamation suit against Moneylife, with prayers to remove the articles and stop Moneylife from writing further on the issue. A single Judge in Bombay High Court dismissed this. The judge also asked NSE to pay Sucheta Dalal, Managing Editor, Moneylife, and Debashis Basu, Editor & Publisher, Rs1.5 lakh each as cost, and Rs47 lakh to two trusts, Tata Memorial Hospital and the Masina Hospital, for free treatment of the poor. The Exchange has filed an appeal against that order.

Last year, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha , Arjun Meghwal, the Minister of State for Finance, said, "The architecture of NSE with respect to dissemination of tick-by-tick through transmission control protocol (TCP) or internet protocol (IP) was prone to manipulation or market abuse. And this system has been discontinued by NSE from 3 December 2016".

"Preferential access was given to stock broker(s), wherein it was possible for stock broker to log into multiple dissemination servers through multiple internet protocols assigned to him. It was also possible for a single member to have multiple logins to a single dissemination server through multiple IPs assigned to it. It was observed that stock broker(s) had multiple advantages by logging in first or even second and third," the Minister said quoting the SEBI report.

Even NSE, quoting an independent agency, in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filing had admitted misuse of its HFT and Colo by certain brokers. The DRHP filing stated, "The Independent Agency's analysis indicated that one particular stockbroker almost consistently connected first to the fall back or secondary server during the period from 10 December 2012 to 30 May 2014 and was very often also the second stock broker to connect during this period. The Independent Agency observed that the particular stock broker's continuous access to the fall back or secondary server during the period from 10 December 2012 to 30 May 2014 may not have been possible without the knowledge of certain employees identified in the report, who did not take any action despite consistent connections to the fall back servers against protocol..."