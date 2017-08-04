SEBI sets up Committee to overcome challenges from new technologies

Bad Old Days of Bombay Coaching Classes

I have always hated attending coaching classes. Attending classes in packed rooms with hardly any breathing space is not my idea of learning. But, like all students, I too had my share of coaching classes in my school and college days. Those were the salad days when life was free of any encumbrance.

After a lot of persuasion by friends, I enrolled for a coaching class near SV Road, in the western suburbs of Mumbai. I was in Class X then. The fees charged were nominal even by the standards of the early ’80s -- Rs40 for mathematics and science. If memory serves me right, the fee was Rs60 if you enrolled for subjects like English and Hindi. Some students enrolled for most of the subjects. I wondered why.

We had our school from 7.30 in the morning till 1 pm. The coaching classes would start at 3pm and end by 6pm. It was impossible to stay focussed.

The proprietor of the coaching class I went to was one BR Puri (not his real name, except for the initials). He had earned a name by word of mouth as a good mathematics teacher. That he was a good teacher was not in doubt. However, he had such a mercurial temper and acid tongue that it was scary to sit through his classes.

BR labeled me ‘Amitabh’ because I was lanky. (This may be taken as a compliment, except for the sardonic way in which he called out my name). One of my friends, who was very devout and applied sandal paste on his forehead, was labeled ‘Temple’. Girls were similarly nicknamed.

Today, BR would have been a misfit as a teacher, given the hypersensitivity of the current generation to being made fun of. Once BR told us, “There are three popular BRs in India: BR Chopra and BR Ishaara – both filmmakers of repute -- and I’m the third”.

He had a big dog that sat threateningly near the reception. BR also had a prominent scar on his face that added to his fearsome looks. The way he expressed himself while discussing mathematical theorems and geometry was awesome.

There was a young and dusky lady who used to hover around the premises. It was rumored that BR was married to her, who was many years his junior. BR had the habit of giving an opportunity to all his acquaintances to come and teach us, making guinea pigs of us. But some of the young graduates whom he recruited as teachers were very good. I still recall a beautiful young graduate of physics and the way she taught us Newton’s three laws.

BR’s fiery temper often led to altercations between him and the teachers he hired from neighboring schools. So, the attrition rate in the coaching classes was quite high. He collected money from us saying that we would get to know the results a day in advance because he had contacts with the Pune divisional board.

I quit the coaching class halfway through when I realised it had become drudgery. Attending school in the morning and then the classes in the noon and meekly submitting to BR’s terror tactics was difficult to digest. I never regretted the fact that I quit halfway through.

During later years, I heard that he had divorced his young wife (which was not surprising, considering the way he blew a fuse over small things) and the coaching class eventually wound up. I do not know his whereabouts now.

Despite scoring above 86% in my class X exams, I could not get a seat in the vacation batch of the famed Agarwal Classes. The brand value of Agarwal classes was excellent and I still recall the tag line, something on the lines of successful students coming from Agarwal. They had a branch in Dadar and I was offered a seat in the vacation-cum-regular branch. Since travelling from Churchgate (I was in Jai Hind College then) to Dadar and then again from Dadar back home was an issue, I decided to enroll in DT Patel’s classes.

DT Patel’s was located in Vile Parle (East) in a building called Shyam Kamal, opposite the station. I do not know if the classes still exist. Attending the vacation classes meant sitting in cramped classrooms from 7am till 1pm, by which time we would be exhausted. The aroma of chapattis and dal from the neighbouring Ramakrishna Restaurant that wafted in the air made students like me hungrier. That was the time serials like Rajani and Idhar-Udhar were popular on Doordarshan and it was a mad rush attending coaching classes in the morning and rushing home to catch the television serials in the forenoon.

The teachers who taught us in DT Patel were a conscientious lot, professional and earnest in their approach. But the problem was that it was like a college and there was little personal interaction. Most of the teachers were from neighbouring colleges like NM, Mithibai, Patkar, Parle, MVLU, and Bhavan’s. For these teachers, this was a supplement to their regular income.

I did not realise that DT Patel’s coaching classes would be the last I would attend in my life. I made a few friends but, as it always happens, we drifted apart once we passed out.Today, when I hear about students attending coaching classes from morning to evening, I am aghast. Imagine attending a coaching class for CA entrance from 7am to 3pm. I am sure that I would not have been able to stand it. For me, coaching classes were a prison.

One cannot blame the teachers because they were doing their best. But they couldn’t help it if a class intended for 40 students ended up having 60. Coaching classes need to be more innovative and have better infrastructure. Unlike in the past, marketing of coaching classes has become rampant. There is a deluge of advertisements in the audio-visual media to attract students and promise them the moon. Even social media is being used.

Not all coaching classes may be bad. But a few bad ones have given them a bad name. I doubt whether the atmosphere in a coaching class can ever be healthy. Today, many parents whose wards are in the science stream are enrolling them in a coaching class that has a strategic tie-up with a college. I am not sure whether this is the right thing to do.

A college is the best place for young minds to forge strong bonds with their friends and develop interpersonal skills. We know the old adage – all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. The truth is that nothing can ever substitute a campus experience, not even coaching classes with Wi-Fi networks and air-conditioned classrooms.