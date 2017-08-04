BUY
SEBI sets up Committee to overcome challenges from new technologies
Moneylife Digital Team
04 August 2017
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has set up a Committee to explore and deliberate on emerging technologies like financial market platforms for fund raising, online access to investment products, post-trade market for securities, including blockchain, and product and process innovation such as algorithmic trading and their effect on financial markets.
 
Headed by TV Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education, the Committee on Financial and Regulatory Technologies (CFRT) would study the recent trends in fintech developments in global securities markets, and identify the opportunities and challenges from new fintech solutions and its impact on domestic securities market, SEBI said in a release.
 
According to the market regulator, technology is affecting financial markets through various channels be it technology driven financial market platforms for fund raising such as peer to peer lending, crowd funding, online access to investment products like e-KYC, online mart investment products, Robo-advisory, and online portfolio management, post-trade market for securities through new database technologies such as blockchain and other distributed ledger technology, product and process innovation like algorithmic trading, algorithmic driven synthetic investment products, virtual currencies, and digital payment gateways. 
 
With technology driven revolution in the financial markets, regulators are faced with the challenges as well as opportunities to evolve their functioning more effectively through adoption of new technology solutions, SEBI says, adding, other members of the Committee are experts from various areas such as digital payments, e-brokerage, financing, investment platform, products and process re-engineering, data analytics and e-commerce.
 
The Committee would examine, deliberate and advise SEBI on an ongoing basis on the following…
 
1) Recent and medium term trends (within next 5 years) in FinTech developments in securities market worldwide
 
2) Opportunities and challenges from new FinTech solutions and its impact on Indian Securities Market. 
 
3) FinTech solutions for further widening and deepening of Indian securities market.  
 
4) Approach and framework for regulatory sandbox in Indian market conditions to facilitate adoption of FinTech and promote financial innovations 
 
5) Preparing Indian securities market and regulatory framework to adopt to new FinTech solutions while promoting market integrity, market development, consumer protection and managing change, business models and market disruptions  
 
6) Assessing technological solutions for regulatory functions of SEBI viz. information management and data mining, risk management including cyber security, intermediary supervision, consumer protection, etc. through application of new technological solutions like application of distributed ledger technology, big data, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine Learning etc.
 
7) Technology capacity building by Indian securities market in general and SEBI in particular.
 
 

Life
Bad Old Days of Bombay Coaching Classes
Venkatesh Ganapathy
04 August 2017
I have always hated attending coaching classes. Attending classes in packed rooms with hardly any breathing space is not my idea of learning. But, like all students, I too had my share of coaching classes in my school and college days. Those were the salad days when life was free of any encumbrance.
 
After a lot of persuasion by friends, I enrolled for a coaching class near SV Road, in the western suburbs of Mumbai. I was in Class X then. The fees charged were nominal even by the standards of the early ’80s -- Rs40 for mathematics and science. If memory serves me right, the fee was Rs60 if you enrolled for subjects like English and Hindi. Some students enrolled for most of the subjects. I wondered why. 
We had our school from 7.30 in the morning till 1 pm. The coaching classes would start at 3pm and end by 6pm. It was impossible to stay focussed. 
 
The proprietor of the coaching class I went to was one BR Puri (not his real name, except for the initials). He had earned a name by word of mouth as a good mathematics teacher. That he was a good teacher was not in doubt. However, he had such a mercurial temper and acid tongue that it was scary to sit through his classes. 
BR labeled me ‘Amitabh’ because I was lanky. (This may be taken as a compliment, except for the sardonic way in which he called out my name). One of my friends, who was very devout and applied sandal paste on his forehead, was labeled ‘Temple’. Girls were similarly nicknamed. 
 
Today, BR would have been a misfit as a teacher, given the hypersensitivity of the current generation to being made fun of. Once BR told us, “There are three popular BRs in India: BR Chopra and BR Ishaara – both filmmakers of repute -- and I’m the third”.
 
He had a big dog that sat threateningly near the reception. BR also had a prominent scar on his face that added to his fearsome looks. The way he expressed himself while discussing mathematical theorems and geometry was awesome. 
 
There was a young and dusky lady who used to hover around the premises. It was rumored that BR was married to her, who was many years his junior. BR had the habit of giving an opportunity to all his acquaintances to come and teach us, making guinea pigs of us. But some of the young graduates whom he recruited as teachers were very good. I still recall a beautiful young graduate of physics and the way she taught us Newton’s three laws.
 
BR’s fiery temper often led to altercations between him and the teachers he hired from neighboring schools. So, the attrition rate in the coaching classes was quite high. He collected money from us saying that we would get to know the results a day in advance because he had contacts with the Pune divisional board.
 
I quit the coaching class halfway through when I realised it had become drudgery. Attending school in the morning and then the classes in the noon and meekly submitting to BR’s terror tactics was difficult to digest. I never regretted the fact that I quit halfway through. 
 
During later years, I heard that he had divorced his young wife (which was not surprising, considering the way he blew a fuse over small things) and the coaching class eventually wound up. I do not know his whereabouts now. 
 
Despite scoring above 86% in my class X exams, I could not get a seat in the vacation batch of the famed Agarwal Classes. The brand value of Agarwal classes was excellent and I still recall the tag line, something on the lines of successful students coming from Agarwal. They had a branch in Dadar and I was offered a seat in the vacation-cum-regular branch. Since travelling from Churchgate (I was in Jai Hind College then) to Dadar and then again from Dadar back home was an issue, I decided to enroll in DT Patel’s classes. 
 
DT Patel’s was located in Vile Parle (East) in a building called Shyam Kamal, opposite the station. I do not know if the classes still exist. Attending the vacation classes meant sitting in cramped classrooms from 7am till 1pm, by which time we would be exhausted. The aroma of chapattis and dal from the neighbouring Ramakrishna Restaurant that wafted in the air made students like me hungrier. That was the time serials like Rajani and Idhar-Udhar were popular on Doordarshan and it was a mad rush attending coaching classes in the morning and rushing home to catch the television serials in the forenoon.
 
The teachers who taught us in DT Patel were a conscientious lot, professional and earnest in their approach. But the problem was that it was like a college and there was little personal interaction. Most of the teachers were from neighbouring colleges like NM, Mithibai, Patkar, Parle, MVLU, and Bhavan’s. For these teachers, this was a supplement to their regular income.
 
I did not realise that DT Patel’s coaching classes would be the last I would attend in my life. I made a few friends but, as it always happens, we drifted apart once we passed out.Today, when I hear about students attending coaching classes from morning to evening, I am aghast. Imagine attending a coaching class for CA entrance from 7am to 3pm. I am sure that I would not have been able to stand it.  For me, coaching classes were a prison. 
 
One cannot blame the teachers because they were doing their best. But they couldn’t help it if a class intended for 40 students ended up having 60. Coaching classes need to be more innovative and have better infrastructure. Unlike in the past, marketing of coaching classes has become rampant. There is a deluge of advertisements in the audio-visual media to attract students and promise them the moon. Even social media is being used.
 
Not all coaching classes may be bad. But a few bad ones have given them a bad name. I doubt whether the atmosphere in a coaching class can ever be healthy. Today, many parents whose wards are in the science stream are enrolling them in a coaching class that has a strategic tie-up with a college. I am not sure whether this is the right thing to do. 
 
A college is the best place for young minds to forge strong bonds with their friends and develop interpersonal skills. We know the old adage – all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. The truth is that nothing can ever substitute a campus experience, not even coaching classes with Wi-Fi networks and air-conditioned classrooms.  
 
 (Venkatesh Ganapathy is at present pursuing his doctoral research in supply chain management from Alliance University, Bangalore. He is a freelance writer and an avid blogger. In this column, he shares the memories of his childhood in the ‘70s.)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Investor Interest
SEBI approves launch of additional derivatives at GIFT City IFSC
IANS
04 August 2017
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday approved the launch of 85 additional derivatives in stock exchanges of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Service Centre (GIFT City IFSC).
 
SEBI elaborated that approval has been granted to BSE's India INX (International Exchange) and NSE IFSC at the GIFT City IFSC to launch derivatives on additional 33 and 52 Indian stocks, respectively.
 
"SEBI had already operationalised two stock exchanges... and advised that all categories of exchange-traded products as available for trading in stock exchanges in FATF/IOSCO (Financial Action Task Force/ International Organisation of Securities Commissions) compliant jurisdictions shall be eligible for trading subject to prior approval of Sebi," the regulator said. 
 
The approval now allows India INX and NSE IFSC to offer trade in a well-diversified range of products spanning various asset classes which include Indian index derivatives, derivatives on Indian stocks, derivatives on foreign stocks, currency derivatives and commodity futures on gold, silver and base metals.
 
According to Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, additional derivatives will encourage greater participation from foreign investors.
 
"This will enhance the offering of NSE IFSC for India based products and encourage much greater participation from foreign investors to give GIFT city a competitive edge among international IFSC's," Limaye said.
 
On its part, BSE's India INX said that 54 single stock derivatives will be offered for trade on its platform from Friday.
 
"Starting August 4, 2017, a total of 54 single stock derivatives will be traded on BSE's India INX, clocking a market capitalisation of Rs 72,34,061.09 crore, which amounts to 55 per cent of Rs 1,31,77,196.54 crore on BSE," the stock exchange major said in a statement.
 
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of India INX V. Balasubramaniam said: "We have sought more product approvals from the regulator and are looking forward to creating a robust ecosystem for our clients."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

