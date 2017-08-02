BUY
Sebi set up committee on fair market conduct
IANS
02 August 2017
Stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday said it has set up a committee "on fair market conduct".
 
The committee is expected to submit the report within a period of four months.
 
"The committee will suggest short term and medium term measures for improved surveillance of the markets as well as issues of high frequency trades, harnessing of technology and analytics in surveillance. The committee will also suggest evidentiary issues in antifraud enforcement," it said.
 
The panel will work under the chairmanship of former Lok Sabha Secretary General and former Law Secretary T.K. Viswanathan.
 
Other members of the committee will be representatives of law firms, mutual funds, retail brokers, institutional brokers, forensic auditing firms, foreign portfolio investors, stock exchanges, chambers of commerce, data analytics firms and Sebi.
 
The regulator said a fair and efficient securities market stands on investor confidence and the same can be instilled by keeping the market free from manipulative practices, adding that regulatory intervention in this regard has been made in the areas of market manipulation and insider trading.
 
Similarly in order to curb the practice of market manipulation, the regulator framed SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Markets) Regulations, 2003.
 
Sebi said that the terms of reference of the committee includes identification of opportunities for improvement in its Prohibition of Insider Trading Regulations, 2015 and Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices relating to Securities Markets Regulations, 2003, more particularly with respect to trading plans, handling of UPSI during takeovers and align Insider Trading Regulations to Companies Act provisions, a statement said.
 
The regulator also said it was noted that the securities market environment being dynamic, periodic review of regulations and surveillance mechanisms was of utmost importance in order to effectively discharge the objectives of it.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Investor Interest
Karnataka Bank: Surprisingly Slow Growth
Moneylife Digital Team
02 August 2017
What can be more exciting than low stock valuation in a hot sector? Private banks, like HDFC...
Investor Interest
Stock manipulation: BFL Developers
Moneylife Digital Team
02 August 2017

BFL Developers Ltd is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) based in Jaipur which apparently deals in trading and investment of corporate securities. It also claims to provide inter-corporate loans and investments. Remarkably, the company showed negative sales twice in the past year—Rs1.25 crore in the December 2016 quarter and Rs79 lakh in the March 2016 quarter. Except for FY17, where it made an annual profit of Rs87 lakh, it has made negligible profits from FY14-16. The promoters hold close to 19% of the shares. About 94% of the publicly-held shares are owned by 21 private limited companies.

 

The company also listed 51 lakh preference shares of Rs10 each on 4 July 2017, 10% held by promoters and the rest held by three private limited companies. The management has decided to change  the name of the company from BFL Developers Limited to BFL Asset Finvest Limited and increase its authorised capital from Rs5.5 crore to Rs12 crore. No reason was offered for the additional issue. Its paid-up capital was Rs5.1 crore as on March 2017. It also announced a dividend of 5% at the last board meeting held on May 30 2017. The stock is illiquid, because it was last traded on 6 June 2017. Even with such poor fundamentals, the share rose by 420%, to Rs68.2 on 6 July 2017, from Rs13.12 on 22 February 2016. Why? Will the regulator inquire? 

