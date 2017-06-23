SEBI says advisors can’t sell, distributors can’t advise on investment products

Market regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will further amend its norms for investment advisers and distributors, making it necessary to segregate their advisory and product distribution businesses. "To prevent the conflict of interest that exists between 'advising' of investment products and 'selling' of investment products by the same entity or person, there should be clear segregation between these two activities,” it said on Thursday. "Entities engaged solely in the business of 'advising' on investment products shall not be permitted to sell any products to prevent conflict of interest," SEBI says.

Financial institutions like banks, non-banking institutions or portals, which are now dispensing both advice and products, would have to set up a separate subsidiary for investment advisory services. Under current rules, such services can be provided through a separate division or department. SEBI has proposed a time frame of six months for such existing entities, offering investment advisory services through separate department or division, to set up a subsidiary. “Entities/persons who are providing advice solely on non-securities shall not come under the purview of the SEBI (Investment Advisers) Regulations," the market regulator said.

With regard to registration rules, the net worth requirement for corporate bodies has been reduced to Rs10 lakh from the current Rs25 lakh. The application fees and the registration fees for the initial five years too have been proposed to be reduced.

With regard to mutual funds, SEBI proposed that distributors should not give any investment advice. They can only explain the features of MF schemes and distribute suitable schemes to investors, describing material facts of the scheme and the associated risk factors of the scheme.

"Mutual fund distributors who want to get registered as investment advisers shall be allowed to receive trail commission for the products already distributed, subject to disclosure to the clients," SEBI said.

The regulator has suggested that agencies providing ranking of mutual fund schemes, such as Value Research and Morningstar, need to be registered under research analyst’s regulations. But registration is not required if the ranking of such schemes is published in newspapers, websites or other public media. Agencies will have to comply with requirements such as disclosure of financial interest, holdings and methodology. SEBI has also suggested that mutual fund ranking entity should rank performance of MFs schemes through an objective methodology that is based on quantitative performance measurements and applied consistently to all mutual funds.