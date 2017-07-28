SEBI meets market infrastructure institutions to discuss cyber security and technology

Monsoon magic – Reliving the days of downpour in Mumbai

Today the vagaries of the monsoons have become a source of consternation to all of us in India. In a city like Bengaluru, the population of dogs, two-wheelers and four-wheelers has grown exponentially. The garden city is paying the price for the rampant abuse of the environment. Every other apartment block in Bengaluru is now dependent on tanker water. The source of water is not known and its purity is suspect. But do the residents have a choice?

Just think about it – taxi aggregator services like Uber and Ola have captured the market through what academicians would call as “disruptive innovation”. But no one considers the number of cabs that are on the road now and the adverse impact it has on the environment. Karnataka has the dubious distinction of being one of the most corrupt states in the world. Mendacious politicians are more interested in building highways and flyovers for the simple reason that there is so much money that can be earned for their future generations.

A municipal corporation that cannot pay salaries to its employees sends a bunch of people (40 to be precise) on a Singapore trip to study the “solid waste management disposal” mechanism there. This is not only ludicrous but also a travesty of justice. The introduction of the metro is being claimed as a major achievement but it can only be termed as a pyrrhic victory. The project has been delayed by at least 25 years and even now there is no last mile connectivity.

It is a relief to know that Mumbai has experienced normal monsoons this year.

One can only heave a sigh of despair thinking of the glorious 1970s when it rained cats and dogs in Mumbai. The demarcation of the seasons was quite clear – summer, monsoons and winter. Therefore, when we purchased textbooks and notebooks in June, checking the raincoat was also mandatory. How I loved those raincoats in different colours, with different patterns. There was no threat of the raincoat flying away, unlike the umbrella. It was also the time to wear new Sandak chappals that would typically last till the monsoons ended.

Our school bags were not as loaded as they are today. They were simple canvas bags that we purchased from local shops – the exorbitantly priced backpacks of today were not heard of then. I still recall an aluminium box that my uncle purchased for me while I was in Class I and was so excited on receiving this gift! However, these canvas bags became heavy if they became wet in the rain.

During a heavy downpour, the school would declare a holiday. On the way to the school, there was a huge gutter, which would always get flooded. So it was time to have some fun playing indoor games and have a leisurely lunch. Afternoons on a rainy day were meant for having garam-garam pakodas or bhajiyas, along with a cup of ginger tea. There have been instances when I have walked to school fully drenched and the clothes would be dry by the time I returned home. The classrooms had enough space to keep our monsoon paraphernalia in the front. It was great fun letting out paper boats in the rain.

It is believed that getting drenched in the first showers will keep you healthy for the rest of the year. But getting drenched was also fun! Watching the pitter-patter of raindrops falling on your windowpane and birds taking shelter at every conceivable place that they could find was enthralling. Looking at the raindrops on tree leaves was soothing and calming. It was a true Kodak moment. On most occasions, the maid would take a sudden casual leave citing rains and the leakage in her home and so it used to be an irritant for my mother. A break from school gave us an opportunity to pore into books like Enid Blyton, Amar Chitra Katha, Tintin comics, Champak, Hardy Boys…

The clothes would never dry in the wet season and we had to keep additional stock of inner wear and school uniforms. There were no washing machines then. Today the washing machine technology has developed by leaps and bounds but it has also resulted in humongous waste of water, which is turning out to be a scarce commodity. Rainwater harvesting is still a dream in India.

There was a bhajiyawala bang opposite Filmistan studios. An elderly and affable gentleman, he ran the shop for more than two decades. During monsoons, the sales of onion bhajiyas peaked. The chatney that he gave along with the kanda-bhaji was something to die for.

As I grew older, I delighted in narrating stories for my kid brother and occasionally his friends in the building would also chip in. One of the stories that was quite popular was that of Kakamma and Guruvamma. This putative old folk tale explains the reasons for the animosity between crows and sparrows.

On a rainy day, Kakamma the crow taps on the nest of Guruvamma the sparrow. The latter is not too enamoured by the deceitful crow. The sparrow has laid an egg and it does not want to risk losing it to the crow. So the sparrow refuses to entertain the crow. But Kakamma pleads with Guruvamma, the sparrow saying that it cannot find any other place in the rain and that it would behave itself and leave in the morning. Guruvamma, the sparrow, reluctantly entertains Kakamma, the crow. As expected, the next day Guruvamma is shocked to find its egg missing and Kakamma pretends to be innocent. A furious Guruvamma lights a fire and then forces Kakamma to spit out what it had swallowed. Kakamma does as directed and Guruvamma shows her the door never to entertain her again.

As our house was located on the third floor, running to the roof with an umbrella in tow during the rains was not unusual. Rains have this quality of uplifting your mood and making you effervescent. The convivial environment that rains bring needs to be enjoyed to the hilt. Even though I am a bit long in the tooth to play in the rain, getting drenched still sounds exciting. Monsoon was also the time when residents troubled by leaking roof ended up in catfights with the secretary of the building or the neighbours.

Those halcyon days where monsoons never failed us seems to be a thing of the past. The monsoons weaved a magic on our souls and had the power to calm down even the most splenetic human being. Will those days be back again?