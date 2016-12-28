SEBI eases trading rules for equity derivatives

Real Estate: Will there be the birth of a new order in 2017?

The sweeping move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in banning Rs500 and Rs1000 notes will surely have a lasting impact on one sector in India and that is real estate where we may see the birth of a new order, says a research note. In the report, Pankaj Kapoor, Founder and Managing Director of Liases Foras Real Estate Ratings and Research Pvt Ltd, says, "Luxury market and plotted development are likely to be affected the most. On the other hand, reduction in land cost and development cost should improve the margins of developers. This is likely to lead to a reduction in prices and bring about economic efficiency in the sector."

According to the report, next on the government's radar is the Benami Act. After demonetisation, the Government has already started tracing Benami transactions. The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Bill aims at curbing the generation of domestic black money. Apart from confiscation of property, the Bill provides for prosecution and aims to act as a major facilitator to block the generation and holding of black money in the form of benami property, especially in real estate, which will also usher in fair market practices.

"The prices of the property will tend to be close to what they would ordinarily fetch on sale in the open market. In cases where the price is not ascertainable, a different procedure will be prescribed. The government is at least making certain concrete efforts on this front and this bill will instil a sense of fear and accountability among the market players," Liases Foras says.

Amidst this crusade against black money, the non-brokerage research centric firm feels that the Indian government's focus on 'Housing for All' remains firm. Prime Minister Modi, officially launched a rural housing scheme, whereby the Union government intends to provide an environmentally-safe and secure pucca house to every rural household by 2022. The scheme aims to complete the construction of one crore houses by March 2019.

Liases Foras also has big hopes on the digitisation of land records. It says it is indeed interesting to see that digitisation of land records has already caught momentum in a few Indian cities.

"Land records in Mumbai and some villages in Delhi have already gone online. Once records are digitised and there are proper linkages established between registration, property taxes and titular records, chances of fraud and scams related to property will be much less. Digitisation of land records will ensure that there is no meddling in records by revenue field functionaries. The digitally signed records of rights will be available throughout the day in the public domain and can be accessed by citizens anytime. This will enhance accountability and transparency, it concluded.