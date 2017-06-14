BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Regulations
Investor Interest
SEBI asks commodity exchanges to set up IPF and ISF
IANS
14 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Securities markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday mandated commodity exchanges to set up investor protection fund (IPF) and investor service fund (ISF) from July 1.
 
"The investor claim arising out of a default of a broker/member of the exchange shall be eligible for compensation from IPF," SEBI said in a circular.
 
"In case of claims against a defaulter member, the claims of the claimant shall be placed before the defaulters' committee for sanction and ratification. The defaulters' committee's advice with respect to legitimate claims shall be sent to IPF Trust for disbursement of the amount."
 
According to the securities markets regulator, the IPF Trust of the commodity exchanges shall have a maximum of five trustees.
 
"All the penalties levied and collected by the exchange, except for the settlement related penalties (including penalties from delivery default), shall be credited of the IPF. One per cent of the turnover fee charged by the exchange from its members/brokers or Rs 10 lakh which ever is higher in a financial year," the circular said.
 
The circular pointed out that if any claim arises within three years from the date of expiry of the specified period, such claim shall be considered eligible for compensation from IPF.
 
"The exchanges are free to fix suitable compensation limits, in consultation with IPF trust. However, the amount of compensation available against a single claim of an investor arising out of defaulter by a member broker shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh," the circular read.
 
"The compensation shall be disbursed to the investor from the IPF in case there is a shortage of defaulter broker's assets after its realization."
 
Besides, SEBI mandated commodity exchanges to set up ISF for providing basic minimum facilities at various Investor Service Centres (ISC).
 
"At initial stage, the exchange shall contribute a minimum of Rs 10 lakh towards setting up of ISF," the circular added. 
 
"Subsequently, onwards, the exchanges shall transfer the one per cent of the turnover fees charged by the exchange from its members on monthly basis towards ISF within seven days of the end of the month, subject to minimum of Rs 10 lakh in a financial year." 
 
"The exchange shall also plough back the entire income earned on the corpus of ISF to the ISF within one month from the end of September and March of each year."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
Infosys terms media coverage, activist investors as risk factors
IANS
14 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Terming negative media coverage and actions of activist shareholders as risk factors, global softare major Infosys on Tuesday informed the market regulators that such activities could adversely affect its stock prices and execution of strategies.
 
"Negative media coverage and public scrutiny may affect the prices of our equity shares and ADSs (American Depository Shares), while actions of activist shareholders may affect our ability to execute strategic priorities," said the IT major in a regualtory filing to the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) under 'risk factors'.
 
Similar filings were made to the Indian bourses - BSE and NSE - along with its annual report for fiscal 2016-17 ahead of its 36th annual general meeting here on June 24.
 
Claiming that media coverage and public scrutiny of its business practices, policies and actions had increased in the past 12 months, the firm said negative media coverage in relation to its business, board or directors or senior management may adversely impact our reputation.
 
"Responding to allegations in the media may be time consuming and could divert attention of our directors and senior management away from business. Any unfavorable publicity may also impact investor confidence," it said.
 
Noting that such activities could interfere with its ability to execute strategic plans, the company said they may also incur significant legal fee and public relations costs.
 
"The perceived uncertainties as to our future direction could affect client and investor sentiment, resulting in volatility in the price of our securities," it said in the filing.
 
The country's second largest exporter of software services has been in the news since February following serious differences between its co-founders and the board of direcctors over corporate governance issues, increase in compensation for senior executives and high severance package to its former chief financial officer.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Investor Interest
SEBI allows options trade in commodity futures
IANS
14 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Securities markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday allowed exchanges to commence options trade in commodities futures on a pilot basis.
 
"It is decided that initially, on a pilot basis each exchange shall be allowed to launch options on futures of only one commodity that meets the criteria prescribed," the securities market regulator said in a circular.
 
"The commodity derivatives exchanges willing to start trading in options contracts shall take prior approval of SEBI for launching such contracts."
 
According to SEBI circular, only those commodities can be traded through the specified options which were amongst the top five 'Futures Contracts' in terms of total trading turnover value of the previous twelve months.
 
"The average daily turnover of underlying futures contracts of the corresponding commodity during the previous twelve months, shall be at least: Rs 200 crore for agricultural and agri-processed commodities, Rs 1,000 crore for other commodities," the circular pointed out.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More