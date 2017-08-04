BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Regulations
Investor Interest
SEBI approves launch of additional derivatives at GIFT City IFSC
IANS
04 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday approved the launch of 85 additional derivatives in stock exchanges of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City International Financial Service Centre (GIFT City IFSC).
 
SEBI elaborated that approval has been granted to BSE's India INX (International Exchange) and NSE IFSC at the GIFT City IFSC to launch derivatives on additional 33 and 52 Indian stocks, respectively.
 
"SEBI had already operationalised two stock exchanges... and advised that all categories of exchange-traded products as available for trading in stock exchanges in FATF/IOSCO (Financial Action Task Force/ International Organisation of Securities Commissions) compliant jurisdictions shall be eligible for trading subject to prior approval of Sebi," the regulator said. 
 
The approval now allows India INX and NSE IFSC to offer trade in a well-diversified range of products spanning various asset classes which include Indian index derivatives, derivatives on Indian stocks, derivatives on foreign stocks, currency derivatives and commodity futures on gold, silver and base metals.
 
According to Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NSE, additional derivatives will encourage greater participation from foreign investors.
 
"This will enhance the offering of NSE IFSC for India based products and encourage much greater participation from foreign investors to give GIFT city a competitive edge among international IFSC's," Limaye said.
 
On its part, BSE's India INX said that 54 single stock derivatives will be offered for trade on its platform from Friday.
 
"Starting August 4, 2017, a total of 54 single stock derivatives will be traded on BSE's India INX, clocking a market capitalisation of Rs 72,34,061.09 crore, which amounts to 55 per cent of Rs 1,31,77,196.54 crore on BSE," the stock exchange major said in a statement.
 
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of India INX V. Balasubramaniam said: "We have sought more product approvals from the regulator and are looking forward to creating a robust ecosystem for our clients."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Life
Why are teenagers drawn to deadly The Blue Whale game?
Vivek Singh Chauhan (IANS)
04 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The shocking death of 14-year old Mumbai schoolboy Manpreet Singh Sahani, who reportedly took his own life as part of a deadly online social media game called The Blue Whale challenge, has raised many questions.
 
Why are teenagers drawn to such a game which allegedly goads players into committing suicide? How does one identify those who are most vulnerable to the vicious designs of the game? And what roles can teachers and parents play in preventing such tragedies?
 
Even as Mumbai police investigates Manpreet's death on July 30 and its link to the game, it has reportedly claimed the lives of over 130 boys and girls across the world so far.
 
The Blue Whale challenge, reportedly created by a former convict in Russia, is said to psychologically provoke players to indulge in daring, self-destructive tasks for 50 days before finally taking the "winning" step of killing themselves -- and each task must be filmed and shared as "proof".
 
According to experts, teenagers are more vulnerable because the virtual world allows them to act freely -- without the restrictions prevalent in the real world -- which seems to give them an adrenaline boost.
 
"Teenagers generally take these risks because they are vulnerable and prone to seek validation. Also, it makes them feel like they are a part of something that is bigger than them," Samir Parikh, Director of Department Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences at Fortis Healthcare, New Delhi, told IANS.
 
"It has been observed that some teenagers have very low self-esteem, and rely significantly on peer approval. For them, the external environment becomes a source of inspiration, which is why they are willing to do anything to (project) a certain image," said Sameer Malhotra, Director, Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi.
 
According to a report in The Sun on July 31, the game has been linked to the deaths of around 130 teenagers across Russia alone.
 
During the course of the game, the participants could be asked to watch horror and psychic movies, cut their hands with blades and needles, causing self harm.
 
"People who are drawn to play such games may themselves be going through psychological issues like lack of focus, interest, feeling inadequate or incompetent," said psychiatrist Jyoti Kapoor Madan from Paras Hospitals, Gurugram.
 
"Such individuals are lured towards challenges which give them a sense of purpose while defying the socially accepted norms which they may have failed," she added.
 
The victims may have got involved with the game out of curiosity, but find themselves being psychologically manipulated into continuing with the tasks, according to the experts.
 
Unable to recognise the harm it was causing, or scared to share the details of such games, either due to fear of judgment or lack of support, the victims could become easy targets for continuing the process.
 
According to media reports, 22-year-old Philipp Budeikin -- who is believed to be the creator of the deadly game -- said in an interview in St Petersburg that his purpose was to cleanse society by provoking people who think they are not worthy of being alive to commit suicide.
 
"Developers of such games are well aware of the vulnerabilities of the teenagers and know that they succumb to peer pressure easily. They are also well aware of the fact that teenagers nowadays are finding themselves unhappy, directionless and lacking goals," added Mrinmay Das, Senior Psychiatrist, Department of Behavioural Medicine, Jaypee Hospital, Noida.
 
In order to understand what their child is going through, parents and schools have a vital role to play. They need to spend more time with kids and keep an eye of their routine, added the psychiatrists.
 
"If the teenagers are seemingly lost, lonely and depressed, parents and school managements must take serious and immediate action to get them involved socially in the real world and divert their mind by providing activities or giving them something new to learn," said psychiatrist Manish Jain from BLK Super Specialty Hospital, New Delhi.
 
The Web, being a largely uncontrolled and uncensored entity, it is very hard for us to be able to control all activities that young adults may indulge in.
 
"Being available to talk to children and students when they go through vulnerable times, making them aware of the dangers of such games and providing psychological and emotional support in a non-judgemental way will go a long way in helping them get out of it," consultant psychiatrist Deepti Kukreja of Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital in Mumbai told IANS.
 
Parikh, who has dealt with several self-harming teenagers in his professional life, emphasised on media literacy as a measure to prevent teenagers from harmful content.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

Govinda Warrier

9 hours ago

I am afraid, the media publicity this episode , perhaps for now localised in certain parts of the world may cause more harm. In reality the crime by a 22 year old is being seen lightly by recognizing it as a game. Instead of suggesting a ban on such criminal activities, the suggestion being made is asking each parent and teacher to police around the children. Technology is taking world for a ride. More later.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
India long way off from ideal GST, may not get there: Bibek Debroy
Vishav (IANS)
04 August 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
India is a long way off from the ideal GST structure and it may not get there anytime in the near future, says NITI Aayog Member Bibek Debroy, who favours three rates.
 
While asserting that the move towards the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was a good one, Debroy says it would have been much better if it had lesser number of tax rates.
 
"My view -- for which the government is slightly upset with me -- is that we should not have been here (the current GST) but we should have been much closer to the ideal GST," Debroy told IANS in an interview.
 
"Once we are here, I am not very convinced that we will actually get there (the ideal GST)."
 
Debroy said that ideally, there should be a single GST rate, but at present "depending on how you count it, you have seven rates".
 
"Every economist would argue for one rate but no country in the world has that. But instead of seven rates, have three rates," he said.
 
While the government's stand has been that the system would eventually move towards lesser number of GST rates, Debroy said it now seemed to be a difficult shift.
 
"My point is that we don't know what those rates would be. Let's assume they are 12, 18 and 24 per cent, which sound reasonable. Can you imagine the tax rate of a product currently at three per cent increasing to 12 per cent? Really tough," the leading economist told IANS.
 
Gold and gold jewellery are currently taxed at three per cent under the GST regime. 
 
Debroy said that the experiences of other countries had shown that growth and revenue increases happened through increased efficiency when all products were included and there were a maximum of two or three tax rates.
 
"Therefore, when people say rate efficiency, it will happen, but not right now. In terms of revenue increases, probably not that much beyond the extension of the base, because many more people are brought into the net," he said.
 
Debroy said that an ideal GST removes all indirect taxes, puts all items under its purview and has a single rate.
 
"Ideal GST is still a long way off. Most countries in the world that have moved towards the GST have taken more than 10 years to reach there -- if they ever have reached there," he said.
 
The NITI Aayog Member said that while there are statements floating around that 140-150 countries in the world have GST, but that's not really the case. 
 
"What they have is VAT (Value Added Tax) without the service sector being integrated. Proper GST exists in not more than six to seven countries in the world."
 
"And out of these six-seven countries, with the exception of Canada, all are unitary countries -- that is, where the central government decides," he said.
 
In a country like India, there can't be the central government unilaterally deciding on the rates and several other issues, he said.
 
"Automatically, we are therefore talking about the dual GST and about the GST council. Now, when you have the GST council with all of the states having different perceptions, even if you assure compensation for revenue losses, what you will have is a long way off from the ideal GST," he said.
 
"So you will have a lot of products outside the GST like electricity, petroleum products, liquor and tobacco... And depending on how you count it, you have seven rates, not a single one."
 
Debroy said that a positive way to look at it is that there has been some movement on the issue and that waiting for the ideal GST would have taken 20 more years to generate a consensus. 
 
"So on balance, even as a complicated thing, it's a very good thing that has happened. But it could have been better."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

COMMENTS

SuchindranathAiyerS

4 hours ago


To jump over the greed and profligacy of the Indian State and all it's acronymous* myrmidons is a feat beyond mortal Indians. (*IAS/IPS/IRS.IFS.MLA/MP/LLB/MBBS etc etc)

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine)
Buy Know More