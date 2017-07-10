BUY
SEBI approves ICEX's request to restart live trading
IANS
10 July 2017
Indian Commodity Exchange Ltd (ICEX), a screen based on-line derivatives exchange for commodities, on Monday said it has received approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to re-commence live trading operations.
 
In a statement issued here, ICEX said it has successfully complied with all Sebi mandated norms prescribed for the commodity exchanges, and implemented world-class technology and risk management systems.
 
The exchange has already received approval from SEBI to launch the diamond futures contract - the first in the world.
 
The exchange has all necessary infrastructure to handle deposits, grading and sealing, vaulting and deliveries of diamonds as part of its preparation to launch the diamond contracts, the statement said.
 
"We are grateful to Sebi for granting the final approval to ICEX for re-commencement of trading operations. With all requisite approvals in place, ICEX is poised to go-live by end-August, 2017," said ICEX MD and CEO Sanjit Prasad, as per the statement.
 
Prior to launch, ICEX will now be stepping up enrolment and training of members, conducting mock trials and other aspects.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Economy & Nation
How to stop farm loan waivers and farmer suicides
Rahul Deodhar
10 July 2017
Farmer suicides have brought the problems facing the farmers to the fore. Indebtedness has been highlighted as one of the dominant problems for suicides. As a corollary, governments have taken populist turn towards loan waivers. This is not the first time the farm loans have been waived. But can it be the last?
 
There are a lot of problems facing Indian agriculture. In short, Indian agriculture suffers from: i) poor productivity, ii) falling water levels, iii) expensive credit, iv) a distorted market, v) many intermediaries who increase cost but do not add much value, vi) laws that stifle private investment, vii) controlled prices, viii) poor infrastructure, and ix) inappropriate research. 
 
These are actually symptoms of farm risk management that has gone wrong. Thus, farmers do not respond to changing prices and market dynamics pro-actively. They also bear higher costs for post-harvest coordination in the value-chain, like transportation and packaging. Lack of coordination between various parts of the agricultural value-chain also increase risks for farmers. In effect, farmers need to become better risk managers. 
 
One important risk mitigation instrument is information. We need to equip farmers with diverse information - like futures prices, weather forecasts, demand estimations, pesticide usage guidance, seed knowledge, and planting knowledge. And this information has to be available to the farmer whenever he needs it. Thus, farmers can use futures prices as input at the planning stage to ensure there is no over-cultivation of some crops. At the harvest stage, farmers can use a mix of contracted sales, and spot sales to maximise realisations. But mere information is not enough.
 
Unavailability of information is only one part of the problem. The farmer also needs physical inputs to reach his remote farm. Seeds and pesticides should reach the farmer on time. They also need a reliable mechanism to take the harvest, process it and move it out of farms. Credit and insurance needs to be approved at the right time. All this requires low-cost but dependable participants across different channels coordinating seamlessly within the farm value-chain. This requires infrastructure that farmers cannot create by themselves.
 
Despite the risk mitigation, crops can still fail. The question is then – can they fail safely? The corporate world has solved this issue by two inventions: limited liability corporation to ring fence risks and bankruptcy mechanism to resolve the liabilities. Can we apply these to farmers? A limited agricultural bankruptcy mechanism could act like a safety net for farmers. However, we do not want farmers to hide personal failures within agricultural risks. Hence, we want farmers to separate personal and agricultural assets for this purpose of limiting liability.
 
The problem can therefore be solved by a systemic approach. We can fix these using an information system – a cross between a management information system (MIS) and online market place -- to assist farmers. Such a system will reduce coordination costs, improve information availability and increase scale of operation, allowing the formal economy to step in and help farmers. I call this system Smart Agriculture Management System or SAMS. It will be accessible through phone, either as an app or voice-call or SMS.
 
At the core of SAMS is data – land records, soil health information, weather information, stock availability in Food Corporation of India (FCI), futures prices of various commodities, forecasts for demand, expected supply, trends in production, costs, and area already committed. It will also have a special module for farmers where they can indicate what assets are being deployed for agriculture. 
 
The second aspect of SAMS will be processing. Using the data, SAMS can help the farmer with crop selection, scheduling of sowing, tending, harvest, and post-harvest activities. It will also give fertiliser schedule, pesticide schedule, and irrigation schedule.
 
SAMS is integrated marketplace. All participants of the agricultural value-chain can interact with each other through SAMS. Thus, agricultural colleges can recommend best strategies, seeds, and appropriate fertilisers. Banks and insurers can check past performance of land and farmers. 
 
SAMS is also an agricultural management system. It will allow farmers to design their plan for the season and then trigger value-chain participants into action. Thus, once the farmer selects his crop, information about relevant seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides will be pushed to him. Based on the farmer’s choice, these will be delivered to him just the way we get delivery from online commerce sites like Amazon or Flipkart. SAMS will have tie-ups with delivery companies with proper checks. The loan approved for the farmer will be used for purchase of high quality inputs and these will be delivered on time to the farmer.
 
SAMS will have specialist monitors such as agricultural experts along with drones and remote sensing satellite inputs to monitor farm activity. Banks and insurers will bear this cost along with other participants in supply chain. This information shall be uploaded to SAMS in real time and will help SAMS adjust the agricultural process based on data.
 
SAMS will also have standardised contract and trusted partners. With these in place, value-chain participants can create infrastructure such as cold chain, container hubs, packing and food processing. It will plug into the pan-India electronic trading portal E-National Agriculture Market (E-NAM) and other already existing infrastructure.
 
Now, if for some reason there is a crop failure, bankruptcy can be triggered for the agricultural part of the farmers’ activity. Farmers’ personal assets will remain untouched and the liabilities will be resolved according to bankruptcy procedure. The farmer will lose the capital he invested in that year’s crop and banks may lose the loan disbursed for seed. Insurance can pick up the tab for these losses so long as they conform to SAMS.
 
If we design it well, SAMS can ring-fence the risks, lower cost of collaboration, make information available in time, and help farmers with a positive spiral of profits-investment-productivity. It will improve agricultural economics and make farmers independent. For detailed research about problems facing Indian agriculture and a schematic of Smart Agriculture Management System (SAMS), and references please refer to my paper titled, “A Solution To Farmer Suicides & Loan Waivers” available at http://bit.ly/RDagriculture.
 
 
(Rahul Prakash Deodhar is a lawyer, investor and author with experience spanning manufacturing, consulting, investment banking firms. He has advised a wide range of clients including Fortune 500 companies, public and private sector banks, hedge funds and private equity funds among others. He has developed econometric models for demand forecasting in real estate, metals, airlines, and shipping. He designed MIS and planning and budgeting systems, sales networks, and operations for large corporates. He has worked with Aditya Birla Group, CRISIL and Morgan Stanley. He is author of two books – Subverting Capitalism and Democracy and Understanding Firms. He can be reached at  rahuldeodhar@gmail.com or at his website www.rahuldeodhar.com.)
 

User

COMMENTS

PARSHA RAM DHAYAL

3 hours ago

VERY THOUGHT PROVOKING ARTICLE, IN DEED. HOWEVER, IT ALL DEPENDS ON THE POLITICAL THINKING AND THE LEADERSHIP IS HAPPY IN DEALING WITH THE SYMTOMPS AND NOT REALLY INTERESTED IN GOING TO THE ROOTS OF THE PROBLEM. AGRICULTURE IS AN OCCUPATION WHICH FARMER IS ENGAGING IN ABSENCE OF ANY OTHER ALTERNATIVE AVENUE AVAILABLE. LOAN WAIVER IS NO SOLUTION AT ALL . IT IS FULL OF ECONOMICAL AND MORAL FALLACIES AND INEQUITUS AT BEST. THE DEFINITION OF FARMER IS SKEWED.

REPLY
Economy & Nation
Business Schools: Indifferent management, demoralised teaching staff
Chandraprabha Venkatagiri
10 July 2017
There are many Sahasrabuddhes in real life too. Sahasrabuddhe is the name of the principal of the engineering college in the Bollywood movie 3 Idiots. Extremely brash and arrogant and having little control on his tongue, Sahasrabuddhe was a tyrant and was nicknamed "Virus" by the students. 
 
A reputed engineering college in Pune had a principal who was known for his bestial temper and vitriolic outbursts at faculty members and students. He was brought up by impoverished parents in a hamlet in North India and hardly got two square meals a day. This condition toughened him to the point of being hostile. He was cynical, bitter and frowned on every one. Let us call him Mr X.
 
As a principal, Mr X was a stickler for discipline. He believed in punctuality. He wanted his students to be always dressed formally. The management must have seen something in him that he continued to work as a principal beyond the official retirement age. His leadership was a classic example of abusive leadership. He found fault with everything. But he had a soft corner for his office staff, believing that they were doing a better job than his teachers. The management turned a blind eye to the plight of the teachers and students.
 
Once a male student’s father passed away and Mr X refused to give him an attendance waiver. Another student lost a crucial job in the US because Mr X refused to give him a certificate that he required as a matter of routine. While Mr X expected everyone to behave professionally, he was anything but professional. Once a woman lecturer’s son was ill and she had to cancel the classes as her son had to be hospitalised. Mr X fired her when she approached him for sanctioning the leave, asking, “Will your son die if you did not stay at home or in the hospital? How can you cancel a scheduled class?”
 
Needless to add, the lecturer left the college within a week. Such events kept recurring. Mr X had a bunch of sycophants who knew how to manage him. As the mental torture caused by him increased day by day, lecturers started leaving the college one by one. This was a time when the fortunes of the management began to crumble. The promoter had a heart attack and died all of a sudden, leaving his wife and family to run the college. Student numbers dwindled as word had got around of the principal’s penchant for tormenting people selectively.
 
Today, the engineering college has lost its brand value. It is a pale shadow of its glorious past. 
 
It is unfortunate that promoters of educational institutions seldom bother to look at the mental torture such professionals give to teachers. But that is only expected from them. They are not educationists (as they often proclaim themselves to be) but hard core businessmen. The regulatory authorities like National Accreditation Board (NAB) or the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) seldom look into the organisational culture or ecosystem when they give ranks to organisations. No faculty member will dare to speak the truth. But there can be a way out of this.  The feedback of teachers in an educational institution deserves some weightage.
 
I have spent so many years in academia and it took me long to realise that the behaviour of a few members of the teaching fraternity leads to an aggressive response from the management of educational institutions and the result is that everyone, including conscientious and dedicated teachers, are victimised. This is the reason many youngsters are unwilling to join the teaching profession. Besides the monotony associated with the job, students who get distracted easily but are hyper sensitive to disciplinary measures add to the burden.
 
I chucked a full time teaching career long ago when I realised that it was affecting my health and today I do not regret it.
 

User

COMMENTS

Milind Nadkarni

7 hours ago

The quality of education imparted in even the so called prestigious institutes is deteriorating year after year. The relevance of imparted education (from industry point of view) is also dropping. One of the main reasons for this is extremely limited engagement of institutes (in general) with industry professionals. My own experience is leadership of institutes is comfortable remaining in their academic cocoon, instead of openly embracing industry practitioners to come and lecture to the students. This is not even an issue of payments to industry professionals for delivering lectures, but it is just remaining away from industry, so that the limited practicality (from industry point of view) of the teaching staff, does not get exposed. The students are taking a very narrow approach to the studies and are just focusing on obtaining marks (by hook or crook) instead of learning the subject. So .... overall deteriorating relevance of knowledge by teaching staff, dropping interest to learn subject (instead of focusing solely on obtaining better marks) and dropping interaction of institutes with industry professionals. So called elite institutes are busy publishing the salary packages their graduates earn through campus recruitment. The combination of these factors is deadly. This in nutshell is the scenario.

REPLY

Shankar g

8 hours ago

BITS , PILANI??

REPLY

