SEBI allows options trade in commodity futures
IANS
14 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Securities markets regulator SEBI on Tuesday allowed exchanges to commence options trade in commodities futures on a pilot basis.
 
"It is decided that initially, on a pilot basis each exchange shall be allowed to launch options on futures of only one commodity that meets the criteria prescribed," the securities market regulator said in a circular.
 
"The commodity derivatives exchanges willing to start trading in options contracts shall take prior approval of SEBI for launching such contracts."
 
According to SEBI circular, only those commodities can be traded through the specified options which were amongst the top five 'Futures Contracts' in terms of total trading turnover value of the previous twelve months.
 
"The average daily turnover of underlying futures contracts of the corresponding commodity during the previous twelve months, shall be at least: Rs 200 crore for agricultural and agri-processed commodities, Rs 1,000 crore for other commodities," the circular pointed out.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
RBI finds 12 accounts, totalling 25% NPAs ripe for insolvency
IANS
14 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The RBI on Tuesday identified 12 accounts totaling 25 per cent of the non-performing assets (NPAs), or bad loans, of the banking system for insolvency proceedings, a day after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said action was on the anvil shortly in this regard.
 
"The IAC (Internal Advisory Committee) noted that under the recommended criterion, 12 accounts totaling about 25 per cent of the current gross NPAs of the banking system would qualify for immediate reference under IBC (Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016)," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement following the IAC's first meeting here on Monday. 
 
"The IAC recommended for IBC reference all accounts with fund and non-fund based outstanding amount greater than Rs 5,000 crore, with 60 per cent or more classified as non-performing by banks as of March 31, 2016," it said. 
 
The IAC has been constituted under the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2017, passed by the government last month, that allowed more power to the RBI to tackle the NPAs issue. It has been empowered to issue directions to commercial banks to initiate insolvency proceedings for recovering bad loans.
 
"The IAC took up for consideration the accounts which were classified partly or wholly as non-performing from amongst the top 500 exposures in the banking system," the RBI said.
 
Following his annual review in New Delhi of the performance of public sector banks (PSBs) on Monday, Jaitley told reporters that he expects "precipitative action" to be taken after the recent ordinance on bad loans, and this could strengthen recovery efforts of PSBs.
 
He said the RBI is at a fairly advanced stage of preparing a list of debtors whose cases require resolution through the IBC process, and added that 81 cases have been filed under IBC, with 18 of them coming from financial creditors.
 
The NPAs of state-run banks at the end of last September rose to Rs 6.3 lakh crore (almost $100 billion), as compared to Rs 5.5 lakh crore at the end of June 2016.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

5 hours ago

It is time the government tackles the NPA issues on a war footing, by adopting drastic measures, before it is too late.

Economy & Nation
68% of 51 mn small, medium businesses run offline
IANS
13 June 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Around 68% of the 51 million Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in the country are offline, said Shalini Girish, Director, Marketing Solutions, Google, on Tuesday.
 
Girish shared findings from a joint research study with KPMG titled 'Impact of Internet and Digitisation on SMBs in India'.
 
"The study reiterates that 68% of the 51 million Indian SMBs are offline and that digitally engaged SMBs grow twice as fast compared to offline SMBs," Girish said.
 
Quoting the report, she said digitally engaged businesses are able to grow their customer base significantly with 52% catering to customers beyond their home city versus only 29% offline SMBs.
 
Highlighting the macroeconomic impact of the Internet, the research found that rising penetration and greater uptake for digital means by SMBs could help increase their contribution to India's GDP by 10 percentage points, taking it up to 46% to 48% by 2020.
 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

