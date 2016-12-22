BUY
SEBI advises PACL investors to file claim only on notification by its Committee
Moneylife Digital Team
A Committee has been constituted by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) under the Chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) R. M. Lodha, former Chief Justice of India, for disposing of the properties of PACL Ltd., so that the sale proceeds can be paid to customers. 
 
The investors were informed that the process of auction is under way in terms of a notice dated 27 November 2016.
 
According to SEBI, the process of refund would be initiated upon realisation of sizeable amount by the committee. SEBI cautions that the claim could be filed only in the prescribed format upon specific notification by the committee.  Till such notification, investors have been requested to retain their documents with themselves and not to part with them for any reason. 
 
Meanwhile, it is noted that despite the above notice claims are being filed by individuals or through associations enclosing documents. SEBI has cautioned investors not to be misguided or fall into a trap by inducements and false promises.
 

Vijaykumar Gupta

11 hours ago

kabhi tak paisa milega

Investor Interest
Nifty, Sensex getting oversold; may bounce back– Thursday closing report
Moneylife Digital Team  and  IANS
Broadly negative global indices, coupled with foreign fund outflows and rupee depreciation, dragged the Indian equity markets lower on Thursday. The key indices closed in the red, as selling pressure was witnessed in metal, banking and capital goods stocks. The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) declined by 82.20 points or 1.02% to 7,979.10 points. Headline Sensex index on Thursday tanked 263 points, extending its falling streak to the seventh consecutive session, and ended below the crucial psychological level of 26,000.  The Sensex touched a high of 26,248.45 points and a low of 25,940.14 points during the intra-day trade.
 
The trends of the major indices in the course of Tuesday’s trading are given in the table below:
 
 
Sentiments remained down-beat after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s top economic adviser Bibek Debroy has said that the negative shock from demonetisation will last until the end of March, though he also said that improved growth next year should fully compensate for the loss.
 
The India VIX (Volatility) index was up 5.76% at 15.55. The BSE Midcap closed at 11,809 and Smallcap indices closed at 11,802. Out of 1,887 stocks traded on the NSE, 886 declined and 316 advanced today. The BSE market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears - with 1,990 declines and 660 advances. A total of six stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, whereas 31 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.
 
It was the first time since March 2015 that the domestic equity market has ended in the red for seventh session in a row. In the midcap and smallcap segments, the S&P BSE Midcap index closed at 11,808, down 176 points, while the S&P BSE Smallcap index ended at 11,801, down 149 points. In the sectoral landscape, metal stocks shed most weight followed by basic materials and consumer durables stocks. The S&P BSE Metal index plunged 286 points to close at 10,021.
 
The Indian Rupee was trading lower by three paise at 67.93 per dollar. Gold was trading at Rs26, 918 per 10 grams and silver was trading at Rs38, 983 per kg.
 
The top gainers and top losers of the major indices are given in the table below:
 
 
China stocks ended marginally lower as strength in the shares of state-owned enterprises (SOE) was offset by persisting tight liquidity in the wake of a bond scandal. The CSI300 index fell 0.1% to 3,335 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.1% to 3,140 points. Japan's Nikkei slipped from one-year high as investors booked profits on recent gainers. The Nikkei dropped 0.1% to 19,427. The broader Topix fell 0.1% to 1,543. Hang Seng slipped 1%. European stocks opened in the red. 
 
The closing values of the major Asian indices are given in the table below:
 
 

Economy & Nation
RBI's latest figures: The math still doesn't add up
IANS
 Despite much criticism, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has failed to give a credible account of the new notes supplied to the public.
 
In its latest press release on Wednesday, the RBI said it had sent out for distribution to the public 22.6 billion notes of various denomination worth Rs 5.93 lakh crore.
 
But the break-up given, taken with its earlier statements, shows that the RBI's latest update is a mathematical impossibility. 
 
Indeed, the gap between what the apex bank claims it has disbursed and what, according to its own earlier numbers, it could possibly have disbursed, has now grown to over Rs 66,000 crore.
 
This is assuming that 10 per cent of the high denomination notes distributed are of Rs 500 variety. But even if we assume the highly unlikely scenario that all the notes supplied by the RBI were of Rs 2,000 denomination, the math does not add up -- the shortfall would be around Rs 34,000 crore. 
 
Despite attempts to seek clarity, the RBI has not responded to IANS' queries.
 
On December 7, during the monetary policy press conference, the Deputy Governor of RBI, R. Gandhi, informed the media that a total of Rs 4 trillion or Rs 4 lakh crore had been disbursed to the public in new currency notes till the day before.
 
Of this amount, Rs 1.06 lakh crore in value or 19.1 billion pieces were in smaller denomination currency notes while the rest -- Rs 2.94 lakh crore -- was by way of high-denomination notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500.
 
On December 12, the RBI Deputy Governor told reporters that 21.8 billion pieces of notes were issued to the public till December 10, worth Rs 4.61 trillion or Rs 4.61 lakh crore. The next day, an RBI release on the deputy governor's statement said that 20.1 billion pieces of small notes from Rs 10 to Rs 100 were circulated, while the higher denomination notes amounted to 1.7 billion (or 170 crore) pieces.
 
An earlier IANS report showed, as below, that the RBI math did not add up. 
 
According to the RBI, the increase in small notes between December 6 and December 10 was only one billion pieces (from 19.1 billion to 20.1 billion). Even if all the small notes printed were of Rs 100 denomination, it takes the value of small notes to Rs 1.16 lakh crore (from Rs 1.06 lakh crore) leaving Rs 3.45 lakh crore to be covered by high denomination notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500.
 
Assuming that only 10 per cent of the total 1.7 billion high denomination notes (170 million or 17 crore) were in Rs 500 notes, its total value (17 crore x 500) amounts to Rs 8,500 crore. Rest of the 90 per cent (1.53 billion or 153 crore) of Rs 2,000 notes amounts to (153 crore x 2,000) Rs 3.06 lakh crore The value of these two high denomination notes amount to Rs 3.14 lakh crore.
 
That leaves a gap of Rs 31,000 crore to be covered, which finds no explanation in any of the RBI's statements.
 
Now let's look at the latest RBI statement on December 21.
 
In this, the RBI says that 22.6 billion currency notes worth Rs 5.93 lakh crore were issued to the public by December 19. Of this, small notes upto Rs 100 denomination were 20.4 billion pieces (2,040 crore pieces) and the rest, 2.2 billion pieces (220 crore pieces) were of higher denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500.
 
Let's do the calculation based on this claim.
 
The RBI had said earlier that by December 10, the smaller notes upto Rs 100 in circulation were 20.1 billion. The latest statement thus adds just 0.3 billion (30 crore pieces) to the smaller notes in nine days, till December 19. For the higher denomination of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500, the total notes go up from 1.7 billion pieces to 2.2 billion pieces, thus adding 0.5 billion pieces (50 crore pieces).
 
Even if all the small notes supplied after December 10 were of Rs 100 denomination, it takes the value of small notes to Rs 1.19 lakh crore on December 19 (up from Rs 1.16 lakh crore on December 10) leaving Rs 4.74 lakh crore to be covered by high denomination notes of Rs 2,000 and Rs 500.
 
Let us again assume that only 10 per cent of the total 2.2 billion high denomination notes (220 million or 22 crore) were in Rs 500 notes. It's total value (22 crore x 500) amounts to Rs 11,000 crore. Rest of the 90 per cent (1.98 billion or 198 crore) of Rs 2,000 notes amounts to (198 crore x 2,000) Rs 3.96 lakh crore.
 
The two high denomination notes together amount to Rs 4.07 lakh crore (Rs 3.96 lakh crore + Rs 11,000 crore), leaving a gap of Rs 66,713 crore.
 
How does the RBI explain this continuing discrepancy?
 
The ten per cent assumption is not without basis. In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the Minister of State for Finance, Arjun Ram Meghwal, said that till November 29, 156 million pieces (15.6 crore) of Rs 500 and 1,608 million pieces (160.8 crore) of Rs 2,000 had been supplied. The Rs 500 notes amount to about 8.85 per cent of the higher denomination notes. 
 
The Parliament reply is the only place where the government has given a break up of the high denomination notes supplied. The RBI has never given this break up -- and that's where the problem lies.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Kuldip Singh

12 hours ago

The Government must realise the importance of credibility. I cannot envisage Governments and multi national corporations doing business with a Government that lacks credibility.

