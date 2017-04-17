BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Companies & Sectors
Economy & Nation
SC wants Sahara's Aamby Valley property auctioned
IANS
17 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday asked the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court to auction the Aamby Valley property of the Sahara group to recover the money it has to pay to market regulator SEBI to be returned to investors.
 
Directing Subrata Roy Sahara to be personally present in the court on April 27, Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice A.K. Sikri demanded to know why the money had not been paid so far.
 
The top court had in 2012 asked Sahara to return the investors' money that Sahara India Real Estate Corp Ltd and Sahara Housing Investment Corp Ltd had raised in 2008 and 2009. 
 
Asking Roy to be present in the court on April 27, the bench said: "Now we are tired. We have heard a lot."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Economy & Nation
NCLT dismisses Mistry's waiver plea
IANS
17 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Mumbai, An apex corporate tribunal on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Cyrus Mistry's investment companies to waive off a regulatory bar on them, so that they can continue their legal suit against the Tata Sons.
 
Besides, the main petition which was filed against Tata Sons was also rejected.
 
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) here dismissed the plea filed by Mistry's investment companies -- Cyrus Investment and Sterling Investment Corp -- the order on which will be released on Friday, April 21. 
 
Under the current rules, only a shareholder with more than 10 per cent effective shareholding can file a minority interest petition with the NCLT.
 
However, the Companies Act empowers the NCLT to waive off this requirement for a petitioner to hold at least 10 per cent of the total issued share capital of the company to qualify for filing a minority interest petition.
 
The NCLT had ruled against the maintainability of the petition filed against Tata Sons, which cited governance lapses and compromise of minority shareholder interests after Mistry was ousted as Chairman of the holding company of the industrial conglomerate. 
 
On October 24 last year, Tata Sons' Board ousted Mistry as its Chairman and appointed Ratan Tata as Interim Chairman.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

Public Interest
Maharashtra CIC asks public authorities to maintain e-register for all PIOs under RTI
Moneylife Digital Team
17 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  2
In a landmark order, the Maharashtra Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) has asked public authorities to maintain an e-register for all Public Information Officers (PIOs) giving all details of the application filed under Right to Information (RTI) Act. This order was passed following a suggestion from Shailesh Gandhi, former Central Information Commissioner to the State Commission.
 
"...the (State Information) Commission appreciates excellent suggestion made by Shailesh Gandhi and treats his request as Complaint under section 18 of RTI Act, 2005. During last over 11 years, the Commission has noted almost total lack of review of the performance of PIOs and First Appellate Authorities (FAAs) by their superiors with the result that public authorities are not only required to pay huge compensation to the information seekers from public exchequer but the government is also responsible for ineffective implementation of such a revolutionary Act, which directly relates to citizens exercising fundamental right of 'Right to expression' enshrined in the Constitution," Ratnakar Gaikwad, the SCIC, stated in his order.
 
Mr Gandhi saw a letter from Kerala CIC about maintaining a register for RTI and decided to take up the matter with Maharashtra CIC.
 
In his suggestion to the SCIC, he said, "It is fairly difficult for Heads of Departments (HODs), and Information Commission to review overall performance of individual PIOs and FAAs on real time basis and to take corrective actions in an ongoing basis in real time. Software can easily be developed so that a dashboard showing each PIOs performance and of the public authority would be transparent for everyone to see. This will also facilitate preparation of the annual report and be a very useful tool for monitoring individual PIOs and public authorities continuously."
 
Mr Gaikwad, the SCIC, while appreciating the suggestion made by Mr Gandhi, decided to treat his request as complaint under Section 18 of the RTI Act. Exercising its powers vested under Section 19(8)(a) of RTI Act, the (Maharashtra) Commission ordered that “Chief Secretary, Govt of Maharashtra should create an online RTI register in every office, which has a Public Information Officer and put on a single platform all the RTI applications filed in every office at every level where RTI applications are submitted and filed and also upload this information on the websites of Public Authorities so that Citizens can also access this vital information."
 
"This platform would facilitate the compilation and tracking of RTI applications filed offline as well as those that might be filed online with Departments. This order should be implemented by 15 June 2017 and detailed compliance should be reported to Commission by 15 June 2015 positively," Mr Gaikwad said in his order.
 
The SCIC also approved the format for maintaining the e-register as suggested by Mr Gandhi. Here is the format...
 
Suggested format
 
 
Name of PIO:                                                                        Unique Id no.  
Name of Department: 
Name of Office: 
Location: 
 
Name of First Appellate Authority: 
 
 
This has drawn considerably from a request by the CIC of Kerala to the Chief Secretary of Kerala.

User

COMMENTS

GLN Prasad

2 days ago

Hon.CJ Karira, expert in RTI Act's opinion was as follows:
This order of the Maharashtra SCIC will be thrown out by a HC in a second.

The SIC has no powers to give any directions under Sec 19(8)(a) while hearing and disposing off a Complaint under Sec 18.
Hon.CJ Karira in his post in RTI INDA.ORG.

REPLY

Pradeep Kumar M Sreedharan

2 days ago

Great work, thank you Mr Shailesh Gandhi for spreading the right.

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More