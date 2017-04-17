SC wants Sahara's Aamby Valley property auctioned

Maharashtra CIC asks public authorities to maintain e-register for all PIOs under RTI
In a landmark order, the Maharashtra Chief Information Commissioner (SCIC) has asked public authorities to maintain an e-register for all Public Information Officers (PIOs) giving all details of the application filed under Right to Information (RTI) Act. This order was passed following a suggestion from Shailesh Gandhi, former Central Information Commissioner to the State Commission.
"...the (State Information) Commission appreciates excellent suggestion made by Shailesh Gandhi and treats his request as Complaint under section 18 of RTI Act, 2005. During last over 11 years, the Commission has noted almost total lack of review of the performance of PIOs and First Appellate Authorities (FAAs) by their superiors with the result that public authorities are not only required to pay huge compensation to the information seekers from public exchequer but the government is also responsible for ineffective implementation of such a revolutionary Act, which directly relates to citizens exercising fundamental right of 'Right to expression' enshrined in the Constitution," Ratnakar Gaikwad, the SCIC, stated in his order.
Mr Gandhi saw a letter from Kerala CIC about maintaining a register for RTI and decided to take up the matter with Maharashtra CIC.
In his suggestion to the SCIC, he said, "It is fairly difficult for Heads of Departments (HODs), and Information Commission to review overall performance of individual PIOs and FAAs on real time basis and to take corrective actions in an ongoing basis in real time. Software can easily be developed so that a dashboard showing each PIOs performance and of the public authority would be transparent for everyone to see. This will also facilitate preparation of the annual report and be a very useful tool for monitoring individual PIOs and public authorities continuously."
Mr Gaikwad, the SCIC, while appreciating the suggestion made by Mr Gandhi, decided to treat his request as complaint under Section 18 of the RTI Act. Exercising its powers vested under Section 19(8)(a) of RTI Act, the (Maharashtra) Commission ordered that “Chief Secretary, Govt of Maharashtra should create an online RTI register in every office, which has a Public Information Officer and put on a single platform all the RTI applications filed in every office at every level where RTI applications are submitted and filed and also upload this information on the websites of Public Authorities so that Citizens can also access this vital information."
"This platform would facilitate the compilation and tracking of RTI applications filed offline as well as those that might be filed online with Departments. This order should be implemented by 15 June 2017 and detailed compliance should be reported to Commission by 15 June 2015 positively," Mr Gaikwad said in his order.
The SCIC also approved the format for maintaining the e-register as suggested by Mr Gandhi. Here is the format...
Suggested format
Name of PIO: Unique Id no.
Name of Department:
Name of Office:
Location:
Name of First Appellate Authority:
This has drawn considerably from a request by the CIC of Kerala to the Chief Secretary of Kerala.
User