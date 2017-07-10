BUY
SC vacates stay on counselling, admission to IITs under JEE (Advanced)
IANS
10 July 2017
The Supreme Court on Monday vacated its stay on counselling and admission to IITs and other institutions related to JEE (Advanced) entrance examination.
 
The bench, headed by Justice Dipak Misra, while vacating the stay, said that no High Court will entertain any plea on this issue.
 
"We are inclined to vacate the order passed on July 7 and also convey that we are not inclined to interfere with the counselling and admission process, and high courts should act accordingly and not interfere in the admission process," the court said in its order.
 
The apex court also said that it desires that errors, mistakes in the framing of questions and in printing of question papers should not happen.
 
On June 30, the Supreme Court had sought the Centre's response to a petition challenging the grant of seven extra marks to all candidates who appeared in the IIT-Joint Entrance examination (IIT-JEE) for advance course.
 
The extra marks were granted in the wake of a printing error in a Hindi language paper.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
Mallya fails to appear in SC
IANS
10 July 2017
The Supreme Court on Monday deferred a hearing on a contempt plea against beleaguered liquor barron Vijay Mallya as he did not appear before the court in response to its notice.
 
The court will now hear the plea on Friday. A consortium of banks led by the State Bank of India had filed the plea. 
 
The apex court had on May 9 held Mallya guilty of contempt for suppressing information and misleading the court. It had sought his response on the quantum of punishment.
 
Mallya was expected to be present in the court in person. 
 
A bench of Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Uday Umesh Lalit adjourned the matter to July 14, as counsel appearing for Mallya told the bench that they have no instructions.
 
Economy & Nation
Jio database safe, hackers' website suspended
IANS
10 July 2017
With Reliance Jio refuting reports of a breach into its database, the account of the website that claimed to have dumped the data on its platform has now been suspended.
 
The website titled magicapk.com claimed on Sunday it has hacked into Jio database and has made personal details of its users available on the website.
 
"We have come across the unverified and unsubstantiated claims of the website and are investigating it. Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic," a Jio spokesperson said in a statement.
 
"We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement," the spokesperson added.
 
The account of the website now stands suspended.
 
The domain name is registered somewhere in India but there are no details on domain registration services who owns the website.
 
"We have informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken," the Jio statement said.
 
