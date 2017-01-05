BUY
SC seeks CBI probe into Air India aircraft purchase
IANS
05 January 2017
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the CBI to investigate an alleged scandal in the purchase and leasing of aircraft by Air India between 2004 and 2008 when the Congress-led UPA was in office.
 
The allegations, made by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation, include allotment of bilateral routes to private airlines at the expense of the national carrier.
 
Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel was the Civil Aviation Minister when the aircraft were purchased and taken on lease.
 
The bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice N.V. Ramana and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said it would be open to the petitioner organisation to move the court if it was not satisfied with the outcome of the CBI probe.
 
Disposing off the PIL, the court expressed hope that the investigating agency would adhere to the deadline of completing the probe by June 2017.
 
The counsel for the petitioner organisation CPIL had sought a court monitored probe. But Chief Justice Khehar said one could understand the plea if the same government was there.
 
"When the government is different, (the) party in power is different... We must have faith in our investigating agency," the Chief Justice said. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Economy & Nation
RBI contradicts its own notification, says bank staff union
IANS
05 January 2017
The Bank Employees Federation of India on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India's statement on December 31 contradicted its notification dated November 8.
 
"Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given a facility for exchange of specified bank notes (SBNs) during a grace period to Indian citizens and non resident Indian (NRI) citizens who were abroad during November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016. But the apex bank's November 8 notification said any person who would be unable to exchange or deposits demonetised notes on or before the December 30, 2016, should be given an opportunity," said union's General Secretary Pradip Biswas.
 
"The (December 31) directive is in direct conflict with RBI notification dated November 8," he said.
 
In the press statement issued on December 31, the apex bank said: "Resident Indian citizens who were abroad during November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016 can avail this facility upto March 31, 2017 and Non Resident Indian citizens who were abroad during November 9, 2016 to December 30, 2016 can avail this facility upto June 30, 2017."
 
Tthe apex bank in its notification dated November 8, under the provision of exchange facility, said, "any person who is unable to exchange or deposit the specified bank notes in their bank accounts on or before the December 30, 2016, shall be given an opportunity to do so at specified offices of the Reserve Bank or such other facility until a later date as may be specified by it".
 
"It is apparent and manifest that while on November 8, RBI assured the facility of late-deposit, beyond December 30 to any person, it backtracked on December 31, from its solemn assurance and restricted only to those who, having KYC compliant bank accounts and were out of country during the specified period," Biswas added.
 
COMMENTS

B. Yerram Raju

17 hours ago

We have two neighbours - Nepal and Bhutan - where Indian currency is in large circulation. One is at askance as to how much of such currency in the banned denominations and how much has been facilitated for conversion and whether there is inflow of these banned currencies is there into the vaults of the RBI. One is not also sure whether the figures of back to the kitty of the banned notes reflect the quantum with Nepal and Bhutan. In fact, Bihar and West Bengal that share the border with these nations would appear also to have taken advantage of since demonetisation in parking the banned currencies. (There is of course no concrete evidence, but it needs attention of the government and RBI). Yesterday, I was witness to an incident where one NRI family approached the RBI, Hyderabad for exchange of their Rs.500 and Rs1000 stock to the extent of sanctioned limits. The couple went abroad on the night of 8th November and returned on 3rd January 2017. Local RBI at the reception told him that the circular facilitates conversion of NRIs holding such currency only at four centers - Mumabi, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai and not other centers. Hence it would not be able to help.

Life
New Year resolutions doctors must stick to
Rajat Arora (IANS)
05 January 2017
It is easy to preach, hard to practise. Though, as a doctor, I pretty much practise what I preach, there are instances that knuckles me to the fact that I am still human!
 
Nevertheless, when I had a patient recently ask if doctors resolve to beat their long hours of work and give health a wee bit priority at the dawn of a fresh year, it got me pondering...
 
How many doctors are able to get at least six-and-half hours of sleep? All the lessons learned at medical college on how lack of sleep throws out of gear everything from your metabolism to your concentration now seem to remain in academic books, stashed away on library shelves. It is only after the doctor takes up the profession, does he/she realise that, practically, life is far from what is scripted in theory.
 
So, I impress upon the medical fraternity to resolve to a minimum of six-and-half hours of calm, peaceful and sound sleep each night to keep sanity intact!
 
Patient care is of utmost interest to any medical professional. There could be an average of 150 outpatients a day, leaving us with very little time to even answer nature's call. It is not possible to deny consultation. There cannot be a "come back another day" with patients. This being the case, have we even thought of relaxing our mind with simple breathing techniques?
 
It is not uncommon for doctors to come across patients and attendants who are over-inquisitive; come armed with sheets of queries based on the half-baked information that is thrown open liberally by the world wide web! It is now that a doctor needs to be patient, calmly explaining the nuances and that took us five years to learn in our MBBS course! And in such circumstances, simple breathing techniques help.
 
So, I insist that the doctors practise breathing techniques that have a direct influence on your mood and emotions.
 
Shape matters. Even for doctors! Pot belly jutting out of tucked-in pants may be quite an embarrassment. More so when you have a conference and you are all set in your suit and boot.
 
Will a medical professional with poor physique and a protruding tummy be taken seriously, no matter how phenomenal his presentation is? People may accept law enforcers with a swaggering belly but certainly not doctors!
 
So, resolve to get yourself a personal trainer to goad you into a fitness regimen.
 
Tea is the most important beverage consumed by a huge majority of the Indian population. Now, here, I am not talking about creamy milk tea that helps you take a break. Go in for its green counterpart that is known to improve brain function, helps in losing fat and lowers risk of cancer.
 
So, for the next 365 days, learn to appreciate the subtle fragrance of good quality green tea and use the tea time to unwind and meditate as a respite from your stress!
 
Though patients look upon doctors as gods, they do not come with immunity to diseases and health issues. Suffice to say that periodic health check-up for doctors is as important as it is for patients. It is important for professionals with such busy schedules to maintain a healthy lifestyle depending on their age and family history.
 
So, make an appointment for a master health check-up, preferably in another hospital, such that you are not dragged into consulting an emergency just as you are preparing yourself for day-long check-ups!
 
Last but not the least: make sure you have a health checklist. And to make the resolutions stick, set small goals based on your daily routine.
 
Ditch the pie-in-the-sky resolutions you make every year, follow these for a healthier and a happier year ahead!
 
