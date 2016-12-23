BUY
SC refuses urgent hearing on IT exemption for political donations
IANS
23 December 2016
The Supreme Court on Friday refused an urgent hearing of a PIL challenging a provision of the Income Tax Act exempting political parties from disclosing the identity of the doners contributing upto Rs 20,000.
 
Directing the listing of the PIL on January 11, a vacation bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice L. Nageswara Rao querried petitioner, lawyer M.L. Sharma about the urgency as the provision has been part of the Income Tax Act since 1961.
 
As Sharma pressed for an urgent hearing, contending that political parties were taking advantage of demonetisation and large deposits of upto Rs 20,000 were being made in their accounts, the bench said that the law is in operation for last 50 years and what was happening was that only deposits are being made.
 
Not persuaded by Sharma's plea that political party would withdrew the money so deposited, the bench directed the listing of the matter on January 11, declining the plea for a hearing on January 3.
 
Sharma has sought the quashing of Section 13A of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and Section 29 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 as being illegal, unconstitutional, mala fide and against the national interest.
 
His plea has also sought issuance of directions to Central Bureau of Investigation to register a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and probe the funding of the political parties and the alleged swelling of their coffers in the wake of demonetisation.
 
Sharma has also urged the court to monitor the probe by the investigating agencies.
 
He contended that this was a clear case of violation of the Constitution's Article 14 (equality before law) as it amounted to double standards by the the central government vis-a-vis common man when it comes to unearthing black money.
 
While the common men is supposed to "bare it all, answer questions, face harassment even if his money is legitimate but politician enjoys a God-given immunity", he said in his PIL.
 
COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

21 hours ago

I am of the opinion that the PIL is appropriate to the prevailing situation in our Country. Hope his plea succeeds, as the government is of the people, for the people and by the people.


Economy & Nation
EC delists 255 parties existing on paper
IANS
23 December 2016
The Election Commission (EC) has delisted 255 political parties that existed only on paper and has asked the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to initiate appropriate action, if necessary.
 
None of these parties have ever contested a local body, assembly or Lok Sabha election since 2005, the EC found out while reviewing the records of unrecognised parties registered with it.
 
Although the EC does not have a direct power to cancel the registration of a political party, it exercised its powers under Section 29A of the Representation of People Act 1951, whereby it can take back the symbol of a party. 
 
Interestingly, the addresses given by some of these parties include Union Home Minister's present residence, and lawyer's chambers at Patiala House courts.
 
A party called All India Progressive Janata has given 17, Akbar Road as its address. This is currently the official residence of Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Another party by the name Pavitra Hindustan Kaazhagam gave its address as 11, Harish Chandra Mathur Lane, which is the office of Jammu and Kashmir CID. 
 
Similarly, the Akhil Bharatiya Dastkar Morcha and Rashtiya Yuva Loktantrik Party provided chamber number 187 and chamber 461 respectively at Patiala House courts as their addresses. 
 
"The Election Commission of India has so far deleted the names of 255 political parties from the list of registered un-recognised political parties maintained by the Commission under the Section 29A and and para 17 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968. 
 
"This is for your information and necessary action if any, in view of the provisions of Section 29B and 29C of R.P Act, 1951," the EC wrote in a letter to CBDT. 
 
The EC said that it has decided to review the cases of the unregistered unrecognised political parties "which do not set up any candidate at any of the general elections to the house of the people and/or state legislative assemblies held during the period from the year 2005 to 2015 as per the Commission's record" in order to consider whether they continue to exist and function from the registered office addresses available in the records of the Commission.
 
Economy & Nation
'Single cash payments over Rs2 lakh need to be reported'
IANS
23 December 2016
On the requirement for reporting cash payments exceeding Rs 2 lakh for sale of goods or services, the government on Friday clarified that the rule applies only to single transactions, which are not required to be aggregated for the purpose.
 
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has clarified that reporting requirements as per the rules are applicable when a single transaction involves receipt of cash payment exceeding Rs2 lakh for sale of goods or services, signifying that no aggregation is required, a Union Finance Ministry release here said.
 
"Any person who is liable for audit under section 44AB of the Income-Tax Act, 1961, is required to furnish a statement in respect of transaction relating to receipt of cash payment exceeding Rs 2 lakh for sale of goods or service," it said
 
"Doubts were raised if such transactions are required to be aggregated for reporting.
 
"CBDT has clearly indicated that the said transactions did not require aggregation and the reporting requirement under SFT (Statement of Financial Transactions) for this purpose is on receipt of cash payment exceeding Rupees Two Lakh for sale of goods or services per transaction," it added.
 




