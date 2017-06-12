BUY
SC permits CBSE to declare NEET 2017 results
IANS
12 June 2017
The Supreme Court on Monday permitted the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare the results of NEET 2017 for under graduate medical courses.
 
Staying a Madras High Court order restraining the CBSE from declaring the result of NEET 2017 for under graduate medical courses - MBBS/BDS, the vacation bench of Justice Prafulla C. Pant and Justice Deepak Gupta said that no High Court across the country would entertain any plea relating to the NEET 2017.
 
Staying May 24 order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, Justice Pant passing the order said: "The High Court shouldn't have easily and liberally interfered with the schedule."
 
The apex court order will pave the way for counselling and admission to 56,000 MBBS/BDS seats in the country. NEET exam was held on May 7.
 
Saying that the High Court order amounted to "diluting the schedule fixed by the Supreme Court" in 2016, the vacation bench said that all the steps taken consequent to its order would be subject to the outcome of the matter before it.
 
Issuing notice on the plea by the CBSE and individual petitioners Namita Sibal and Apoorva Atul Joshi, the bench directed the listing of the matter after the court reopens after its summer vacation.
 
Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh told the bench that as per the schedule, the CBSE had to declare the NEET result by June 8. The NEET is now held as a statutory mandate.
 
Addressing the court, Additional Solicitor General Singh said there are nearly 13 lakh students who had appeared for NEET - 2017 out of which 10.50 lakh had taken their exam in English and Hindi.
 
The court was also told that besides English and Hindi, in pursuance to the top court's earlier orders there were question papers in eight vernacular languages too.
 
Since it was for the first time that NEET question papers were set in eight different languages, ASG Singh said that there was a need for translators and evaluators in eight different languages including Tamil and Gujarati.
 
The court was told that there were 10 set of question papers with different question but the difficulty level of these question papers was the same.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
RBI at advanced stage of preparing top loan defaulters' list: Jaitley
IANS
12 June 2017
Plagued by huge bad loans problem, the government on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is in an advanced stage of preparing a list of debtors whose cases will be taken up through the insolvency route for a speedy resolution.
 
"RBI is at a fairly advanced stage of preparing a list of those debtors where resolution is required through Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process, and you will be shortly hearing about it," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the morning session of a meeting here with heads of public sector banks called to review the situation on Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). 
 
RBI has constituted a committee which is working on resolution of NPAs. 
 
"There are 81 cases that have been filed under IBC. Of these, 18 cases have been initiated by financial creditors. These are already before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and since the bulk of NPAs, about 70 per cent, are either in consortium or multiple banking arrangement, a speedy resolution is required," he said.
 
RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra, who was also present at the meeting, said RBI has already collected information of bad loan accounts from banks. 
 
"Right now, the RBI is discussing on it. Information has already been collected on such accounts from banks," Mundra said.
 
Jaitley said that at the review meeting, various challenges to credit growth and their resolution were considered as the public sector banks' state finances continued to be the major concern. 
 
"Challenge with regard to credit growth was discussed and resolution also came up for consideration. In the morning session, the most important item was with the state of finances of public sector banks (PSBs) and NPA resolution," he said.
 
In the detailed presentations made at the meeting, it emerged that in 2016-17, PSBs have made a stable operating profit of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Subject to various provisioning requirements, their net profit stood at Rs 574 crore. 
 
Further, a review of financial inclusion schemes like Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India and cyber security was also done at the meeting here.
 
Detailed discussions on movement towards digitalisation were also held and a presentation was made in this regard.
 
Since the banking industry will also be liable to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST), in the afternoon session the bankers will meet Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia and other officials of certain departments of governments, Jaitley said.
 
When asked if the government was considering further consolidation of public sector banks, Jaitley said efforts were on in that direction. 
 
"Consolidation was not on agenda in today's meeting. But we are actively working in that direction. I can't give further details."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
States will have to find funds for farm loan waivers: Jaitley
IANS
12 June 2017
With mounting demands from farmers for loan waiver, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said states will have to find funds for it from their own resources -- virtually ruling out any funding from the Centre.
 
"I have already made the position. States which want to go for these kind of schemes, will have to generate them from their own resources. Beyond that as the central government, I have nothing to say," Jaitley told reporters when asked if the Centre will help states on the issue of farm loan waivers.
 
The Finance Minister was speaking after the morning session with heads of public sector banks to discuss their festering bad loans situation.
 
On Sunday, Maharashtra announced writing off the loans of small and marginal farmers in the face of a 10-day strike by agriculturists demanding among other things loan waiver.
 
Similarly, facing an agitation Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised to look into the demand for waiving agricultural loans. 
 
Soon after BJP's stunning electoral victory in Uttar Pradesh earlier this year, the Yogi Adityanath government had announced writing off farm loans to the tune of over Rs 30,000 crore. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

