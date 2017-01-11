BUY
SC cracks whip on NGOs getting government funds
IANS
11 January 2017
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the central government to undertake the audit of NGOs and voluntary organisation receiving government funds, and prosecute them in case of misappropriation or embezzlement of the funds.
 
A bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar rapped the central government for not putting in place a regulatory mechanism to track the accounts of the NGOs and directed it and Council for Advancement of People's Action and Rural Technology (CAPART) to complete auditing of over 32 lakh NGOs and submit its report by March 31, 2017.
 
The order came in a petition filed by advocate M. L. Sharma, seeking probe into the funds given to NGOs and their utilisation by them.
 
The bench said the funds given by CAPART and other departments is public money and must be accounted for.
 
"So much money running into crores of rupees has been given and you say that you don't have records. 
 
"It can't be," the bench said rejecting the government's submission by the Centre that it does not have records of the money given to the NGOs and voluntary organisations.
 
The government informed the court that of the nearly 33 lakh NGOs which receive government funds, only about 3 lakh of them filed audited accounts.
 
Amicus curiae Rakesh Dwivedi told the court that government funds in excess of Rs 9,000 crore were given annually to the NGOs and voluntary organisations.
 
Taking exception to the affidavit filed by a Deputy Secretary, the court said that all future affidavit should be filed by Additional Secretary level officer with approval of the Secretary. 
 
The court also ordered the Centre to frame rules and regulations to accredit the NGOs and voluntary organisations.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Life
ShortoftheWeek: Watch that great short film
Yazdi Tantra
11 January 2017
This is an amazing website. If you have 15 minutes to spare and would like to see a refreshing short film, head to http://www.shortoftheweek.com
 
It has a wonderful collection of short films from across the world. Some are made by celebrated film-makers and many others are from intellectuals and budding directors. Click on channels and you will find that the films are categorised subject-wise as well as by country. India also has a small section on offer. The news section has some interesting interviews and news items in related areas.
 
If you are a budding filmmaker, you can submit your film online for selection and get it published. Very interesting to watch and even more interesting to act upon!

User

COMMENTS

SRINIVAS SHENOY

4 hours ago

It ofcourse is really an amazing website and worth watching short films.


Life
Prabhu launches new IRCTC Rail Connect app
IANS
10 January 2017
 In a bid to promote ease of ticketing through digital transactions, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday released the new passenger mobile application named 'IRCTC Rail Connect app'.
 
"Currently e-ticketing system caters to over 10 lakh passengers daily (comprising 58 per cent of total reserved passengers). And to increase the ease to users, a new Android-based mobile application for reserved booking IRCTC Rail Connect has been developed," Prabhu told reporters here.
 
Further, Prabhu inaugurated many non-fare initiatives and IRCTC mobile apps.
 
Explaining about the new mobile IRCTC app, Prabhu said: "Rail Connect has been developed to bring the power of next generation e-ticketing system like high performance and enhanced security."
 
The new mobile-based application will replace the old existing IRCTC connect app. 
 
According to the Minister, the new application has features like 24/7 service with no time based checks, synchronisation of mobile app with NGET (Next Generation e-Ticketing) for ticket booking, simple and easy user interface and supports general, ladies, Tatkal and Premium-Tatkal quota.
 
The new application sports other features like advanced security of self-assigned PIN (Personal identification number) to login without entering username and password on each login.
 
Prabhu pointed-out that a new user registration and activation can now be directly done through the IRCTC Rail Connect.
 
The minister further said that the new application will be integrated with IRCTC e-wallet for faster and hassle free transactions.
 
"Through IRCTC Rail Connect app users can view and cancel old mobile app tickets also. The new app will provide payment gateway to over 40 banks to facilitate payments through net Banking, credit or debit cards and wallets like Paytm, PayU, Mobikwik," Prabhu informed.
 
"The IRCTC Rail Connect will also be inter-connected with IRCTC AIR, Food on Track mobile apps to facilitate booking of air tickets and food through e-catering."
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

