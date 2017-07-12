BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Nation
Economy & Nation
SC chides EC for going back on lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers
ians
12 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Wednesday chided the Election Commission for retracting from its earlier position supporting a plea for lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers from contesting elections.
 
"It is within the domain of the Election Commission, if you don't want to be independent, (and remain) constrained by the legislature, (then) say so," said a bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Navin Sinha as counsel for EC told the court it was supporting the cause of the petitioner to decriminalise politics. 
 
"When a citizen comes to the EC seeking lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers, is silence an option? Either you can say 'yes' or 'no'. Can you afford to be silent?" the bench said as it read a paragraph from the response of the EC which supported the plea for lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers on contesting elections.
 
However, the counsel for the EC told the bench that the said paragraph should not be read in isolation and should be read as a part of the entire response of the Commission.
 
The court said that the EC wanted the court to read in between the lines, and there was no reason why they should do so.
 
The court said this in the course of the hearing of a PIL by BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay seeking lifetime ban on convicted lawmakers and setting up of special courts for trying lawmakers accused of criminal offences.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

User

Public Interest
Government Agencies Also Play Dirty
SD Israni
12 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
All of us are familiar with the private sector indulging in sharp practices and taking...
Premium Content
Monthly Digital Access

Subscribe

Already A Subscriber?
Login
Yearly Digital+Print Access

Subscribe

Moneylife Magazine Subscriber or MSSN member?
Login

Yearly Subscriber Login

Enter the mail id that you want to use & click on Go. We will send you a link to your email for verficiation
Life
4 ShareApps: File Transfer over the Air!
YAZDI TANTRA
12 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Often, we have difficulty transferring files to and from friends and family—whether music, video or photographs—when we are face to face. Mostly, we use a cable, Internet connection or Dropbox or Google Drive, each of which involves several steps.
In comes 4 ShareApps. Once installed on both the phones—the sender’s and the recipient’s—fire the app and decide what to send. The recipient has to merely accept the sender’s request and the file is transferred immediately—no cables, no USB, no usage of Internet data, no other tools to be used. As simple as that—over the air! You can share photos, videos, music, installed apps or other files, with unlimited file size and amazing speeds. You can even backup your apps to your SD Card.
 
Android: https://goo.gl/tEZYt4
 

User

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More