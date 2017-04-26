SC calls for statutory regime to regulate NGOs, state funding

To bookmark you need to sign in

New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to consider putting in place a statutory regime to regulate the registration, funding, compliance and audit of the NGOs getting state support.

A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked the government to consider giving a statutory status to the entire process.

This legal regime might also envisage the civil and criminal action against the defaulting NGOs as deemed fit by the legislature.

Observing that the existing guidelines were not systematic, the court in its order also asked the Centre to tell whether it would opt for a statutory regime or continue with the present guidelines.

The apex court gave the Centre eight weeks' time to tell the court its stand.

However, it also made it clear that its order would not come in the way of any ongoing proceedings, including civil and criminal action against the NGOs.

The court order came on a PIL seeking to make NGOs accountable for the expenditure of the funds received from the government.

Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.