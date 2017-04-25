BUY
SC asks Unitech to pay interest to flat buyers or face attachment
IANS
25 April 2017
New Delhi, The Supreme Court on Monday asked real estate major Unitech to deposit interest on the money paid by flat buyers at its project at Gurugram by May 8, cautioning it that failure to deposit the interest may invite attachment of its property.
 
Refusing more time to the realtor, the bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said: "Let these matters be listed for May 8 by which time amount as directed on earlier occasions shall be deposited failing which this court may think of attaching the property of the appellant company."
 
The top court by its February 20 order had directed Unitech to pay interest at the rate of 14 per cent to 39 flat buyers at its Vistas project but who later chose to withdraw and sought both payment of their principal amount and interest thereon. These flat buyers had paid Rs 16.55 crore to the builder and had sought both the principal amount and the interest thereon after builder did not handover the possession of the flats as promised by 2012.
 
"Let the money come", the bench said as counsel for the real estate major sought more time to deposit the interest amount as directed by the court by its February 20 order.
 
The court had said that interest would be calculated from January 1, 2010 till Unitech deposited the principal amount with the top court registry. The court had on February 20 said that 90 per cent of the interest amount that would be deposited with its registry would be disbursed to the 39 buyers who have opted out. 
 
The court while directing the builder to deposit the interest has kept the question of rate of interest and compensation to be paid open. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Economy & Nation
'RERA authorities should ensure existing projects are first completed'
IANS
25 April 2017
Mumbai, The authorities who will monitor the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, (RERA) should concentrate on seeing all the existing projects are completed and delivered before allowing new projects, an official of National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco) said on Monday.
 
"RERA is the new paradigm which has come in. People will have to find ways not only by the builders but also by the enlightened buyers with RERA authorities come into force.
 
"The most critical is the Union and state governments to see how deliveries can be made as shorter time period as possible. Before new projects are allowed, we need to see all the existing projects are completed, delivered so that while you (builder) take approvals for new projects, you (builder) continue the process," said Naredco Chairman Rajeev Talwar.
 
"RERA is a good piece of legislation," he said, adding his hope that the problems the buyers have been facing will now become the story of the past.
 
"Buyers have been facing problems for almost a decade. Interest of the buyers must be protected," he said.
 
"In terms of implementation of the RERA, it will certainly take some time because the regulations say that you (builder) can register (a project) only after all the approvals have been taken. 
 
In a place like Maharashtra, the cycle can take up to two years. Very often, various authorities are not in place. They take plenty of times for processing the same approvals which should not be time-consuming," Talwar said in an interview with BTVi.
 
He said that the real problem to solve was for buyers who have already booked flats or apartments in a place like Mumbai and any other cities in India.
 
"The real solution lies in assuring all the buyers all over the country, the apartment they booked will be delivered to them without any additional charge and any specification albeit delays," he said, adding that for which, all the state governments need to get some things into action.
 
"The inventory of projects which have been undertaken for construction and which are nearing completion. We need to play more attention for these kind projects some kind of funding kick starts, if required, may be done through a screw account so that the projects start rolling," he said. 
 
Trust deficit should be negated, if it happens, the establishment of RERA would be justified, he added.
 
He said state and central government can intervene if prices of commodities go up. For example, cement prices from Rs 200 a packet to more than Rs 300 in the last six months. Prices of steel have gone up from Rs 33,000 a tonne to Rs 47,000 a tonne in the same period.
 
"We need to have that each one of these producers commit to a price over a year and the quantity, they will make available. Builders of affordable housing or other housing can actually plan their outlay and capital expenditure over a year's time," he said.
 
Maharashtra government released pro-consumer RERA rules and developers are to face action, stiffer penalties on violation of norms. In terms of penalties, he said criminal proceedings should not take place against developers.
 
"Let each of the RERA authorities take up each project and transparently bring out how much time is required," he added.
 
Economy & Nation
South Asia needs to improve its subdued competitiveness
Amit Kapoor (IANS)
25 April 2017
South Asia is becoming one of the most interesting regions in the world economy, displaying unprecedented growth, averaging close to six per cent per annum since the 1990s. According to a new World Bank report, it has consolidated its position as the global leader in growth.
 
South Asia is expected to have grown by an impressive 6.7 per cent (y-o-y) as a whole over the last year, staying higher than the growth rate of East Asia, which stood at 6.3 per cent. Other regions around the world have either been growing slowly or contracting.
 
Even though India accounts for more than three-quarters of the region's GDP, it is not the only country that has pulled the region into a high-growth trajectory. Apart from India, Bangladesh and Bhutan have grown at around seven per cent over the last year. In fact, Bhutan has become the fastest-growing economy in the region owing to its booming hydropower production.
 
However, there are a few causes of concern as well that can affect the region's long-term growth. First, investments in South Asia have been second only to East Asia, but declining over the last year, being pulled down by India and Sri Lanka. South Asia's public debt is also the second-highest across regions. These factors can be inimical to the economic growth of the region in the long run.
 
Second, and more importantly, South Asia has the weakest trade integration with the world and also within its economies. Globally, the region's exports account for only around 10 percent of its GDP, which is second-least only to sub-Saharan Africa. As a region, South Asia's regional trade accounts for less than six percent of its global trade. Now that labour in China is becoming costlier, South Asia can gain considerably by focusing on labour-intensive export industries. The debates about globalisation at least agree on the view that it has been poverty-reducing for developing countries. South Asia can tackle its poverty issues by spurring job creation through higher global and regional integration.
 
Third, the region has made little progress in diversifying its exports. Between 2001 and 2013, almost 80 percent of South Asia's export growth came from the sale of the same goods to the same destinations. All South Asian countries have been paragons of particular industries: apparel for Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, business process outsourcing for India and light manufacturing for Pakistan. A lack of diversification in exports can be dangerous for a nation in the long run as industries can easily shift base when operations become uncompetitive in that economy.
 
Therefore, even though South Asia is currently the fastest-growing region in the world, it is in no way out of the woods yet. A wide range of factors can put the brakes on its run unless and until the region improves its subdued competitiveness. A short-term method is to keep costs low, but the only sustainable path is to increase the productivity of its factors of production. South Asia, however, has seen growth through the accumulation of factor quantities rather than an improvement in their productivity.
 
A sustainable and efficient mechanism to improve productivity is through agglomeration, that is, through the benefits that arise to firms and workers by locating close together. Research shows that a rise of employment by 10 per cent in a district results in a 0.2-0.9 percent increase in total factor productivity in the firms located within the district.
 
However, even though South Asia is heavily concentrated in terms of economic activity, the degree of geographic concentration has remained mostly unchanged. For instance, an earlier World Bank report found that the degree of geographical concentration of manufacturing activities in South Asia has hardly changed in the last two decades. South Asian countries have hardly benefitted from the creation of clusters and the productivity that arises out of it. It is due to this reason that industries like electronics, which benefit from proximity among suppliers and manufacturers, could never flourish in the region in a way it did in East Asia, despite the former having competitive labour costs.
 
If policymakers in the region focus more on raising productivity by encouraging formation of clusters, the region's growth can become more sustainable in the long run. Competitive factor conditions along with lucrative clusters might attract foreign firms and investment. This would, firstly, tackle the issue of declining investments and rising public debt. Secondly, it would lead to better global integration of the region. Finally, creation of strong clusters leads to setting up of supporting industries around the region, which would also move the economy towards higher diversification.
 
By 2030, South Asia will be home to more than a quarter of the world's working adults. Informed public policy moves will define their future.
 
