SBI note says it expects credit growth to perk up following interest rate cuts by banks

The demonetisation drive has pushed credit growth to a historic low. Banks have received bumper deposits, leading to major reduction in interest rates. It would be interesting to see if credit growth picks up in the near future, says a research note.

State Bank of India (SBI) says in its report, "The low credit growth is a matter of concern, as the fortnightly data of all scheduled commercial banks (ASCB) indicates that credit offtake on year-on-year (YoY) has declined to a historical low of 5.1% as on 23 December 2016. During the period 11th November to 23 December 2016, credit offtake has declined by Rs5,229 crore, while banks’ deposits grew by around Rs4 lakh crore."

Explaining the rationale behind rate cut and credit growth, the report says, "Empirical evidence suggests that when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced repo rate by 125 basis points (bps) during January 2015 till March 2016 and banks by 70 bps to customer, there was a substantial increase in credit to housing to the tune of nearly Rs1.5 lakh crore. With rate cuts now being 90 bps at one go, clearly the evidence is strong for a credit growth rebound, at least in the housing sector".

Commenting on the demonetisation drive, SBI says it sees normalcy to return by February end. The latest data released by RBI shows some interesting trends, like as on December end only 44% of the demonetised currency was replaced, as against earlier estimates of 53%. "One possible reason for this could be that RBI is also printing notes of small denominations apart from Rs500 notes and hence the total value getting replaced is lower than projections, though the number of pieces may not," it added.

"Interestingly, if we assume that the RBI continues to print as it is doing as of now, then by January end only about 67% of the currency should get replaced (vis-à-vis earlier estimate at 75%). By February, at this rate, the RBI could thus print as much as 89% of the total currency. However, if the RBI decides to shift its printing more towards smaller denomination, this number could be close to 80%. Either way, we maintain, contrary to market perception, that things will be closer to normal by Feb-end as opposed to predictions of the crisis lasting longer," SBI adds.

Talking of credit growth, SBI says sectoral deployment of credit for November 2016 indicates that a slowdown in credit across all the sub-sectors on year-to-date (YTD) basis, while on YoY basis credit to services has increased marginally. It says, "During this period, major sub-sectors in industry which witnessed deceleration or contraction in credit include infrastructure, food processing, chemical and chemical products, all engineering, textiles and basic metal and metal products. Credit to housing has also declined, while auto loans are showing traction in YoY credit growth, which may be due to low base."

In the past, during November 2008 to August 2010, banks had slashed their benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 75-80 bps and there was an incremental credit growth of around Rs7.3 lakh crore from a yearly average growth of Rs4 lakh crore. Further, on 1 July 2010, banks had shifted from the BPLR mechanism of pricing the lending rates to base rate system. There was a substantial decline in lending rates, which has pushed the average credit growth to 22.0% in the period July 2010-March 2011, compared to 18.1% in April to June 2010.

In April 2016, banks shifted to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) from base rate system, but there were no significant differences in both the lending rates. "But after the reduction of recent MCLR by banks, the lending rates have declined significantly. We believe the credit growth will pick up, especially in housing sector," the report says.

Going forward, SBI says it expects RBI may not announce a rate cut in February as global uncertainties may again play spoilsport. "However, inflation trajectory is expected to remain significantly benign with CPI inflation now at sub-4% for coming months till February 2017. The December inflation numbers may witness a reading closer to 3.2-3.3%. Though inflation may increase in March, it may still be closer to the lower band of 4-4.5%. Hence the scope for accommodative monetary cycle will continue even in FY18," it concluded.