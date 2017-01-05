BUY
SBI note says it expects credit growth to perk up following interest rate cuts by banks
Moneylife Digital Team
05 January 2017
The demonetisation drive has pushed credit growth to a historic low. Banks have received bumper deposits, leading to major reduction in interest rates. It would be interesting to see if credit growth picks up in the near future, says a research note. 
 
State Bank of India (SBI) says in its report, "The low credit growth is a matter of concern, as the fortnightly data of all scheduled commercial banks (ASCB) indicates that credit offtake on year-on-year (YoY) has declined to a historical low of 5.1% as on 23 December 2016. During the period 11th November to 23 December 2016, credit offtake has declined by Rs5,229 crore, while banks’ deposits grew by around Rs4 lakh crore."
 
Explaining the rationale behind rate cut and credit growth, the report says, "Empirical evidence suggests that when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reduced repo rate by 125 basis points (bps) during January 2015 till March 2016 and banks by 70 bps to customer, there was a substantial increase in credit to housing to the tune of nearly Rs1.5 lakh crore. With rate cuts now being 90 bps at one go, clearly the evidence is strong for a credit growth rebound, at least in the housing sector".
 
 
Commenting on the demonetisation drive, SBI says it sees normalcy to return by February end. The latest data released by RBI shows some interesting trends, like as on December end only 44% of the demonetised currency was replaced, as against earlier estimates of 53%. "One possible reason for this could be that RBI is also printing notes of small denominations apart from Rs500 notes and hence the total value getting replaced is lower than projections, though the number of pieces may not," it added. 
 
 
"Interestingly, if we assume that the RBI continues to print as it is doing as of now, then by January end only about 67% of the currency should get replaced (vis-à-vis earlier estimate at 75%). By February, at this rate, the RBI could thus print as much as 89% of the total currency. However, if the RBI decides to shift its printing more towards smaller denomination, this number could be close to 80%. Either way, we maintain, contrary to market perception, that things will be closer to normal by Feb-end as opposed to predictions of the crisis lasting longer," SBI adds.
 
Talking of credit growth, SBI says sectoral deployment of credit for November 2016 indicates that a slowdown in credit across all the sub-sectors on year-to-date (YTD) basis, while on YoY basis credit to services has increased marginally. It says, "During this period, major sub-sectors in industry which witnessed deceleration or contraction in credit include infrastructure, food processing, chemical and chemical products, all engineering, textiles and basic metal and metal products. Credit to housing has also declined, while auto loans are showing traction in YoY credit growth, which may be due to low base."
 
 
In the past, during November 2008 to August 2010, banks had slashed their benchmark prime lending rate (BPLR) by 75-80 bps and there was an incremental credit growth of around Rs7.3 lakh crore from a yearly average growth of Rs4 lakh crore. Further, on 1 July 2010, banks had shifted from the BPLR mechanism of pricing the lending rates to base rate system. There was a substantial decline in lending rates, which has pushed the average credit growth to 22.0% in the period July 2010-March 2011, compared to 18.1% in April to June 2010.
 
In April 2016, banks shifted to the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) from base rate system, but there were no significant differences in both the lending rates. "But after the reduction of recent MCLR by banks, the lending rates have declined significantly. We believe the credit growth will pick up, especially in housing sector," the report says.
 
Going forward, SBI says it expects RBI may not announce a rate cut in February as global uncertainties may again play spoilsport. "However, inflation trajectory is expected to remain significantly benign with CPI inflation now at sub-4% for coming months till February 2017. The December inflation numbers may witness a reading closer to 3.2-3.3%. Though inflation may increase in March, it may still be closer to the lower band of 4-4.5%. Hence the scope for accommodative monetary cycle will continue even in FY18," it concluded.

B. Yerram Raju

17 hours ago

Interest rate is on the fringe in credit decision of individuals and institutions. Highlighting one frequency does not lend much support to the argument. Credit growth occurred in areas where arm chair lending opportunities existed for the banks - viz., services and housing - viewed as retail and real estate as well.
During the last decade banks moved aggressively into infrastructure lending - mostly to the corporate sector-in particular, the PSBs- driven by overt and covert interventions by the Government (s). Risk appetite in all other areas, specifically, agriculture, agro enterprises, micro and small enterprises, is negative. Banks are mouthful on these depressed sectors in public and heartless and off their hands while extending credit to them.
NPA growth reflected in the FSR latest bears enough evidence to my argument.
SBI research should be more intense and pragmatic.
It is time to think whether the Banks would lend more to the sectors like agriculture and MSEs if the priority tag is removed; if the insurance and guarantee mechanisms that should include thereshold limits and claim settlement mechanisms, move to provide the needed cushion once the tag is removed to provide comfort to the borrower; Credit analyst to borrowers ratio for monitoring, supervision and follow up of the loan accounts in our country has accentuated the risks in lending compounded by the present government empowering the CBI to walk into the officers' dens at whispering levels. It is time to examine such issues through a High Level Committee. Such Committee should not consist just the existing Chairpersons who contributed to the current situation with inappropriate leadership but of experts who have the vision for a bright future for the Indian economy.

Economy & Nation
No exemption from environment clearance until further orders
IANS
05 January 2017
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) said on Thursday that the union Environment Ministry's notification exempting construction projects up to an area of 150,000 sq mtrs from obtaining clearance shall not be adhered until further orders.
 
The Environment Ministry in December 2016 issued a notification which exempted the big building and real estate projects spanning on an area of 20,000 sq mtrs to 1,50,000 sq mtrs from getting environment clearance. 
 
The notification also replaced the environment impact assessment authority from the state of centre to the local urban authorities like municipalities or development authority.
 
"Until further order the notification will not be implemented.... If you grant even one clearance under the new notification we will stay the notification," NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.
 
The green court made the observation following the petition of an NGO Society for Protection of Environment and Biodiversity. 
 
The next hearing is due on January 11.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

Public Interest
Aerated drinks are banned in Parliament canteens but the public can guzzle them
Vinita Deshmukh
05 January 2017
It is well known that India is the diabetes capital of the world but we have not seen any government at the centre clamp down on aerated drinks, which worldwide are known to have a high amount of sugar and are detrimental to health and a cause of lifestyle diseases. However, a reply received under the Right to Information (RTI) Act reveals that since 2003 aerated drinks are banned in all canteens of Parliament, obviously to protect the health of our members of Parliament (MPs).
 
In an order dated 6 August 2003, E Ahamed, then Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Food Management, says, “It is hereby ordered that supply of all soft drinks like Pepsi-cola, Coca-cola, Limca, Mirinda, Orange, 7-up, Fanta, Sprite, Thums Up, Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Blue Pepsi etc. and all other brands of drinks of this nature shall be discontinued in the catering centres and canteens within the Parliament House Complex with immediate effect.”
 
“Agencies of these soft drinks be informed to remove their display refrigerator, advertisement material, if any, from the Parliament House immediately,” the order adds.
 
Noted RTI activist Subhash Chandra Agrawal had filed the RTI application to Northern Railways, which is the catering agency for Parliament. He says, “If such a ban is imposed in Parliament House complex, then these drinks should be banned for general public also. After all, public health must not be considered less important than of Parliamentarians and others using Parliament canteens. It is significant that cola companies voluntarily stopped selling cola drinks in schools worldwide in view of increasing obesity in school-going children. It is surprising that the Indian government failed to notice such harmful effects of cola drinks and has allowed their sale to children.”
 
 
In a brochure released on 28 December 2016 by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, titled `Healthy Children, Healthy India’, there is barely any mention that aerated drinks are bad for health. At the beginning of the brochure there is one bullet point which states, “Limit sugar, salt and aerated drinks”, and then under the title `Junk Food’ it is merely mentioned, “Junk food is calorie rich food containing high amount of fat, sugar, salt; regular intake of junk food results in obesity.” Check the brochure here
 
Since aerated drinks are banned in Parliament, one would think that the Health Ministry would spread the word even more eloquently and widely when it comes to children’s health; but no, it has chosen to be so mild that it amounts to criminal negligence.
 
Considering that 50 million Indians suffer from Type 2 diabetes, one would imagine the government would put aerated drinks as the highest risk for this disease and create large public awareness and ban them in schools and colleges. Instead, it is sitting smugly, ensuring that its MPs are taken care of. 
 
 
How dangerous are soft drinks can be gauged by this study of Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. It says:
  • People who consume sugary drinks regularly — 1 to 2 cans a day or more — have a 26% greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.
  • A study that followed 40,000 men for two decades found that those who averaged one can of a sugary beverage per day had a 20% higher risk of having a heart attack or dying from a heart attack. A related study in women found a similar sugary beverage–heart disease link.
  • A study, spread over 22 years, of 80,000 women found that those who consumed a can a day of sugary drink had a 75% higher risk of gout. Researchers found a similar elevated risk in men.
  • Dr Frank Hu, Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology at Harvard School of Public Health, recently made a strong case that there is sufficient scientific evidence that decreasing sugar-sweetened beverage consumption reduces the prevalence of obesity and obesity-related diseases.
 
Mr Agrawal says, “The Government can at least ban advertisements of cola drinks. It is senseless to exempt cola drinks from printing their ingredients on bottles in the name of trade secret when every packaged food commodity has to do so. Earlier, too, soft drink manufacturers were asked to remove an oil from their products which was found to be harmful to health. Compulsory printing of ingredients on cola bottles, including re-usable glass bottles, will clear doubts about the presence of any intoxicant or addicting substance in cola drinks.”
 
It is indeed galling that even health directives are the privilege of our netas, like many other privileges.
 
(Vinita Deshmukh is consulting editor of Moneylife, an RTI activist and convener of the Pune Metro Jagruti Abhiyaan. She is the recipient of prestigious awards like the Statesman Award for Rural Reporting, which she won twice in 1998 and 2005 and the Chameli Devi Jain award for outstanding media person for her investigation series on Dow Chemicals. She co-authored the book “To The Last Bullet - The Inspiring Story of A Braveheart - Ashok Kamte” with Vinita Kamte and is the author of “The Mighty Fall”.)
 

SRINIVAS SHENOY

1 day ago

This article pertaining to our health is highly useful and informative and the general public should be made aware about its dangers akin to smoking by issuing the requisite health directives.

