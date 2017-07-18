BUY
Sign In Sign Up
Free Helplines
Tax
Credit
Legal
Feedback
Stocks
Investor Interest
SBI Life Insurance files DRHP for IPO
IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
State Bank of India on Monday said that its subsidiary SBI Life Insurance Company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi for an initial public offering.
 
According to a regulatory filing made to the BSE, the state-run bank said that the IPO will offer up to 12 crore equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

User

Investor Interest
HDFC Standard Life's board approves resolution for IPO
IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
HDFC on Monday said that the board of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company has approved an "enabling resolution for an initial public offering (IPO)".
 
According to a BSE filing, the proposed IPO will be done through an offer-for-sale (OFS) route for up to 20 per cent of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company's paid up and issued equity share capital by JV partners HDFC and Standard Life (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Ltd.
 
"The IPO is subject to relevant regulatory and other necessary approval," HDFC said in the regulatory filing.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.
  

 

User

Economy & Nation
Can't make public the names of big defaulters, RBI tells SC
IANS
18 July 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday told the Supreme Court that it could not make public the identities of the big defaulters of loans as such disclosure could severely impact the businesses.
 
Telling the bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar that disclosing the names of big defaulters could adversely impact the businesses, the RBI said that there were laws that can be looked into to decide whether the identities of big decision can be made public. 
 
The central bank, which has already submitted the list of big defaulters in a sealed cover, said: "There are a series of statutes that can be looked into to decide whether the disclosure can be made."
 
As the apex bank insisted that it could not make public the names of big defaulters, the court asked it to file an affidavit on the issue and directed the hearing of the matter after four weeks.
 
The RBI's stance in response to a plea by NGO Centre for Public Interest Litigation which is seeking the disclosure of the names of all defaulters who owe more than Rs 500 crore to the banks. 
 
The court also wanted to know how the public-owned banks and financial institutions advancing large scale loans without proper guidelines. The RBI was asked to tell the court if there were guidelines on advancing of loans and whether adequate procedures to recover them. 
 
The top court had, in the earlier hearings on the PIL, expressed concern over the rising bad loans. The CPIL had moved the court in 2003 pointing to bad loans advanced to a few companies by the state-owned Housing and Urban Development Corp Ltd. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

 

User

COMMENTS

GLN Prasad

8 hours ago

Protect them carefully Mylord. Use Revenue Recovery Act on small borrowers.

REPLY

We are listening!

Solve the equation and enter in the Captcha field.
  Loading...
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email
Close

To continue


Please
Sign Up or Sign In
with

Email

BUY NOW

The Scam
24 Year Of The Scam: The Perennial Bestseller, reads like a Thriller!
Buy Know More
Moneylife Magazine
Fiercely independent and pro-consumer information on personal finance
Buy Know More
Stockletters in 3 Flavours
Outstanding research that beats mutual funds year after year
Buy Know More
MAS: Complete Online Financial Advisory
(Includes Moneylife Magazine and Lion Stockletter)
Buy Know More