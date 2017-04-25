BUY
SBI Index declines below 50 in April 2017 indicating slowdown
Moneylife Digital Team
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
The yearly State Bank of India (SBI) Composite Index, an indicator for tracking India’s manufacturing activity, has slipped below 50 in April 2017 of 49.3 (low decline), compared to last month’s revised index of 50.3 (low growth). 
 
 
According to the researchers at SBI, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) may be in the positive territory in April 2017, mainly due to base effect. 
 
 
"Even as Index numbers are showing gradual traction, the corporate results outlook for fourth quarter of FY2017 is expected to exhibit improvement in topline and bottomline, unlike in the recent past, where improvement in bottomline was positive while topline growth was either tepid or negative. We expect topline growth ranging from 10-12% while bottomline may surpass topline growth," SBI says in a report.
 
According to the report, performance is expected to be varying for different sectors with FMCG expected to do better. It says, "Banks are expected to do better on net earnings levels but with low credit off take, the year is going to be a challenge on the margin front. The credit growth has been anaemic and was at 4.36% for the fortnight ended 24 March 2017, the lowest in many years. With banks flushed with funds, we expect to see the spreads coming under pressure. With further tightening of stressed assets provisions as per new norms from Reserve Bank of India (RB) we see the post proviso profit numbers a challenge. Automobile, Capital Goods, Metals, Oil and Gas are expected to declare double-digit revenue growth. In terms of profit after tax we may see sectors such as pharma, metals, capital goods come out with double digit growth."
 
Some of the best performers from the results announced so far include Hindustan Zinc (topline growth) as can be seen from the alongside table. Goa Carbon was the best performer in the bottomline. HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank also exhibited better performance. Overall, the report says, some of the well governed corporates have weathered the demonetisation storm. These companies have been the first to declare the results while some of them may yet assess the impact of demonetization.
 
"With the capacity utilization of the Indian industry still hovering in the seventies, we believe with Government push for Infrastructure, Housing etc. and better capacity utilization, Corporate earnings may set for better numbers in FY18," the report from SBI concluded.
 

SuchindranathAiyerS

4 hours ago

The Jaitley-Modi Government gave a 35% pay hike to the least productive and most corrupt section of society. This is, pretty much, the flawed economics and totalitarian style of this regime beginning with tax on EPF, the haphazard implementation of demonetization with no preparation or follow through to handle the endemic corruption and forged currency injected by alien State sponsors of Islam (Pakistan), Maoism (China) and Christianity (Churches with State powers and NGOs)

In just the last six months the prices of common food items such as bread have gone up by 35%. The excess liquidity in the hands of the State's Janissaries and Myrmidons , the Neta-Babu-Milard-Cop Kleptocracy is spent on inexpensive and better quality imported goods which is certainly not helpful to India in any way at all. India has now become a consumption economy with narry a care for productivity or cost and quality control. BJP has joined the Dravid-Congress-"Grand Coalition" competition of vote bank bribery that, with "free rice", "Free TVs" , "Free Lap Tops", "Free cycles" and so on have deprived coffee, tea and other plantations in the South, for example, of labour and resultant productivity while contributing to nothing but inflation.

Adding to this is the enormous, unavoidable Defense purchases in a situation where seventy years of the Indian "Reservations" - "Extortion" (aka corruption) Constitution that has pervasively eradicated accountability and competitiveness has made it impossible to make even an effective rifle or pistol in India let alone a combat aircraft.


This is the Nehru-Mahabalonobis Congress with a vengeance. Stealing from the haves and have-nots for the have-lots. The only "Temple of Modern India" that has stood the test of time.

REPLY
Public Interest
Media shouldn't sensationalise earthquakes
Arun Bapat (IANS)
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  0
Most educated people are used to sipping tea and reading a newspaper in the morning. If other family members are sitting in the same room, they sometimes exchange news. Disaster-related news is one of the big sources for initiating a discussion. Earthquakes which occur suddenly have a priority over volcanoes, which give some indications of an eruption.
 
The magnitude scale of earthquake is logarithmic and it is possible to have zero and negative magnitude earthquakes.
 
In seismological lexicon there is a magnitude-wise gradation. Unnoticeable (less than 2), weak (2 to 3), light (3 to 4), felt (4 to 5) and moderate (5 to 6). Above 6, everybody feels the seismic shaking.
 
It has been observed that much of the electronic media -- and sometimes, even the print media -- disproportionally magnify the seismic parameters. When the Latur earthquake occurred in 1993, early reporting of the death figure was as high as 70,000. Subsequently, this went down and ultimately it was officially pegged at 10,000.
 
Prior to 1960-65, most of the seismological instruments were able to record a minimum magnitude of 4.5 or so. With the advancement of electronic instruments, the detection potential of the instruments has increased and they can also record zero and negative magnitude earthquakes. The Richter scale is logarithmic, as such there could be zero and negative magnitudes.
 
With a large number of advanced instruments installed at various locations such as power plants, dams amd industrial units, the number of small earthquake records per day increased exponentially. Mahrashtra's Koyna region is moderately active seismically. After the 1967 moderate earthquake, there is no record of any sizable earthquake. But it records several small earthquakes of the 2.0 to 3.0 range. Incidentally, these are reported after several hours in the press and also on television. After hearing the news, I receive several calls enquiring about seismic safety. Every time I have to tell the callers not to fear or bother.
 
The Idukki dam authorities had published a report about 10 years back and it has documented about 150,000 earthquakes. Of these, only four were in the 4.5 to 5.0 range. There were thousands of earthquakes below magnitude zero. When this was reported in the newspapers, a leading literary lady personality asked: "Is the Kerala government sleeping?" At that time I was the chairman of a committee of the state government. I was asked for suitable reply. I said I would visit capital Trivandrum (now Thiruvananthapuram) and pitch a tent in front of that individual's house and would create an earthquake every minute. If a 5x10 brick of 20 cubic centimetres is dropped from a height of two metres, the impact is equivalent to magnitude 1.0 quake. That silenced the matter.
 
After the December 26, 2005, earthquake and tsunami I was camping in the Andamans in February 2006. I received a telephone from the Gujarat government saying that a volcano has erupted in the state and I should immediately inspect the site. I went there with all the necessary paraphernalia for chemical tests of the so-called volcanic material. I was shown a thick file of clippings on the danger of an eruption. There were at least a dozen television vans following our motorcade.
 
The local people gathered and started shouting about the daily noise of an eruption. They showed me four mouths of "volcanoes" about 15 cm in diameter and about 7 cm deep. These "volcano mouths" were just below an 11 kV High Tension cable. I could immediately decipher the volcano story. In villages, it is not unusual to steal electricity with hooks attached to a tall bamboo. When the wire is tapped in this way it trips and falls down, making a deafening noise. The ground below was basalt and the cable caused a hole.
 
The story was repeated at the Kudamkulam Atomic Power Plant. When its erection was opposed by people and supposedly funded by foreign organisations, I was requested to examine the report submitted by these people. The report said that there were four volcanoes within 20 km of Kudamkulam. It turned out to be a repeat story of Gujarat's so-called volcano.
 
I was on tour to Kanyakumari in 2006. During the wee hours, I received calls from three TV channels asking my opinion about the rumors being highly circulated in Gurdaspur and Bhatinda of an impending huge earthquake. I was also told that the rumors had originated from a neighbouring country and a large number of people have received telephone calls. I totally refuted it. Subsequently it was reported that this was a ploy to camouflage the entry of militants.
 
The reported news about an earthquake in Bengaluru on April 18 falls in this category. It was said to have been felt in the outskirts of the city and in Mandya, Tumkuru, and Kollegal et al. There was nothing recorded on any seismic recorder. It could well be due to quarry blasting or the collapse of a mine roof.
 
During the past two to three years, there have been accidental explosive blasts at army ammunition depots at Pulgaon (Maharashtra), Jabalpur and Pune. These were also reported as big earthquakes.
 
It clearly shows the excessive craze of press reporters to hunt for any kind of sensational stuff. The is disproportionately amplified to create breaking news. The reporters feel that they have done a very big job. But this is simply indulging in narcissism. I would sincerely request all concerned to avoid such blowing up of news. This only enfeebles the reporter's name and fame. They must throw away their misdirected obsession with sensation.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

After 9 years, 2008 Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi gets bail
IANS
25 April 2017 To bookmark you need to sign in  1
Mumbai, The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, one of the prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, nearly nine years after her arrest.
 
"The appeal filed by Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur is allowed... the applicant is directed to be released on bail on a surety of Rs five lakh," said a division bench of Justice Ranjit More and Justice Shalini Phansalkar-Joshi.
 
The court also said that prima facie, there was no case made out against the Sadhvi.
 
The bail comes 11 months after the National Investigation Agency had granted a 'clean chit' to her in May 2016.
 
However, the court rejected an appeal filed by another co-accused in the same case, former army officer Lt. Col. Prasad Purohit, challenging a lower court rejecting his bail plea.
 
Sadhvi's lawyer J.P. Mishra said that he requested the court for a month's time to organise the bail amount and surety which the court has accepted.
 
"In the meantime, while we organise it, we shall get her released by this week from her continuous custody, since her arrest on October 23, 2008," Mishra told IANS.
 
The investigating agencies had said earlier that the terror strike was carried out allegedly by the right-wing group, Abhinav Bharat and a total of 11 accused, including Sadhvi and Purohit were arrested.
 
Shortly afterwards, a NGO Jamiat Ulama-E-Maharashtra announced that it would challenge the bail granted to the Sadhvi before the Supreme Court.
 
"The JUeM on behalf of the victims of the blast intervened and opposed the bail of Sadhvi and Purohit. We have been providing legal assistance to the victims and shall now challenge the bail order in the Supreme Court," the NGO said in a statement.
 
At least six persons were killed in the blast in Malegaon, a Muslim-dominated powerloom town in Nashik district on September 29, 2008.
 
At the time of her arrest, the Sadhvi was charged for allegedly planning the terror blast and providing a two-wheeler that was used to plant the bomb.
 
Nearly eight years later after the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) produced videos and transcripts purportedly showing Sadhvi as part of conspiracy meetings for the 2008 Malegaon blasts, both the ATS and NIA backtracked on it before the Bombay High Court.
 
In May 2016, the NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case dropped charges under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Sadhvi and five others after which she filed for bail.
 
However, the bail plea was rejected by the NIA Court in June 2016 following which she appealed in the Bombay High Court contending that the NIA Court had considered only the ATS chargesheet and not the NIA chargesheet before rejecting her bail.
 
In her fresh plea, she contended before the high court that her health had been steadily deteriorating since her arrest in October 2008, and she had become 'infirm' due to numerous hardships she underwent during the probe by ATS.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

Deepak Narain

4 hours ago

We had even read in the newspapers that she was ill-treated by the Police. It has taken 9 years to consider her fit for getting bail. It is all a game of police, lawyers and judiciary. Their attitude changes according to the political party in power. In the meantime, they mint money and the accused suffers. All kinds of crimes happen in J & K, but the law penalizes the army even when they act in self-defense. Secularism (anti-Hinduism) and lack of courage in our political leadership is the main cause for this state of affairs.

REPLY

