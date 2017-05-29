SBI, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra again hit customers with hiked charges

Discontent over GST classification grows. CAIT seeks reclassification
There is growing discontent, especially among the trading community, over the classifications under the goods and service tax (GST). Items, which were in the lower category under value added tax (VAT) are now being categorised in higher tax slabs under GST, says a traders' body.
In a release, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said, "...classification of different items under various tax slabs of GST has created an environment of anxiety and concern among the trading community across the country, leading various verticals of retail trade to demand lower tax on the items being dealt by them since they have been categorised under higher tax slab in comparison to tax slab of current VAT tax regime."
About 1,211 goods and 36 services have been so far classified under GST, of which nearly 50% goods have been placed under 8% rate, 14% under 5% rate, 17% under 12% rate and 19% under 28% rate. The GST Council is yet to decide the tax bracket for items like textiles, gems and jewellery, and footwear. In view of the growing discontent over proposed GST rates, CAIT says it has urged the government to revisit the rate schedule.
It says, "The wider impact of the classification of items under different tax slabs needs to be gauged very cautiously, since under GST not only the taxes paid on goods but even the taxes paid on the services will be eligible for input tax credit, whereas on the other hand taxes paid on inter-state purchases of goods or availing services will also be eligible for input tax credit. Hitherto, both these advantages were not available under VAT tax regime. Therefore, impact on the prices of commodities will have to be drawn after calculating advantages of input tax credit."
"However," the traders' body says, "items like auto spare parts, which are under 5% VAT slab, have been placed under 28%, though milk is exempted but ghee and butter have been placed under 12% GST slab. Items related to construction and infrastructure like cement, builders hardware, iron & steel have been placed under 28% expecting to make housing and infrastructure costly under GST regime. General consumables like turmeric, jeera, red chilly, and dhania have been placed under 5% instead of exempted goods unlike other food products. Hand bags, wallet and similar items have been under the slab of 28% similar to marble, stone, iron & steel, and plywood used for construction of buildings. Pickles, sauces, instant mixer and some of the other items pertaining to food processing have been placed under 18% tax slab though these are consumed by large number of common people across the country. Though, utensils are in 12% tax rate but other incidental items like cutlery have been placed in 18% tax slab. Items used by students like crayon, pastels have been under 12% tax rate. Though contraceptives have been under exempted category, women hygiene product sanitary napkins has been placed under 12% tax rate."
CAIT has suggested that, to make transportation more economical, the tax slab of tyres and tubes, pegged at 28%, may also be reduced to a lower slab.
"While carrying out fitment of goods under different tax slabs of GST, the motive is to expand the tax base, no cascading impact on prices and easy compliance of the taxation system. In furtherance of the same, the CAIT has suggested the Government to constitute a Joint Committee of senior Officials and representatives of trade and industry to iron out the difference of opinion on tax rates," says BC Bhartia, National President, and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General of CAIT.
Amit Anam2 hours ago
This is crowd funding to recover Mallya's loan
Hemant Dehadray3 hours ago
The banks are behaving like traditional zamindars, trying to squeeze to the maximum possible extent, as were prevalent in pre independence era.
MUKESH AGARWAL3 hours ago
Actually, Indians are well cheated as difference in wholesale price and retail price is so large that middleman are sucking the hardened money. The tur pulse in WM is 66/- per kg but in retail shop malls it is sold for 90 to 130 per kg. Same is 90% items even in medicine Rs. 10/- costing generic medicine is sold under brand name for Rs.70/-. The drinking water 1 L bottle Rs. 15/- retail price which is off course high as Whole sale it is 9/- is sold at market, railway station, bus station, pilgrimage places for Rs. 20/- and inside airport Rs. 40/- to Rs. 60/-. while we are also paying airport development fee. The taxi rate are double at airport than OLA rate for same distance and when sufficient customers are available. We are paying a lot for nothing and not crying?
lakkur vijayakumar3 hours ago
Simple exploitation by banks. Government should look in to it
MUKESH AGARWAL3 hours ago
Bank charges are nominal than the Government Charges on various services. Bank also do a lot of work for government for which no fee is paid by Govt to Bank. e.g. Opening of branches late and in holidays in last 4 days of FY for income tax deposits. We understand that more than 10 Crs is paid per bank as working on holiday and Overtime while IT is required to be paid online. Similarly for Mudra Camp, Jandhan yojna accounts, Aadhar Card Campaign, Atal pension , Bima yojna, DBT all is free by Bank to Government. So Bank have to survive . Bank charges only which is generally over use of Bank or default on part of customers.
Simple Indian5 hours ago
Banks, as service providers, are well within their rights to charge for the services they provide. However, these ought to be in sync with the service levels offered by them. It's high time we Indians stop being a country of freeloaders.
Sucheta DalalIn Reply to Simple Indian 1 hour ago
where do you get your facts from sir? You are behind an anonymous email so we dont know your motivation. But when banks earn 6.5% spread on our money (THE HIGHEST IN THE WORLD), SURELY it is usurious to charge the kind of rates they are charging for basic services that ought to be FREE. And have been free for decades!
KshitijIn Reply to Sucheta Dalal 9 minutes ago
Well said Sucheta. MNC banks are under perpetual pressure to keep increasing profits annually. The easiest route for this is to keep increasing charges as well as charge customers for services "offered" even if not used. (Theft of money from customer's bank account).I have faced this 2-3 times from an MNC bank. Having personally worked in another MNC bank I can attest to the fact that these are some of the most untalented people drawing pie-in-the-sky pay packets and doing absolutely nothing in comparison to their salaries. Whereas ATM technology was a great game changer several decades back, there has been virtually no innovation since then. The banking community is basically inept and overpaid. Now that internet and mobile banking has come about, it is surprising that the banks continue to hike charges instead of reducing them to pass on savings from technology efficiency! The Indian banks appear to simply follow the lead of the MNC banks' practices.
B. Yerram Raju7 hours ago
It is time that we lead a campaign countrywide against the usurious charges and penalties for putting in cash and withdrawing cash from the bank accounts - both cash and non-cash (digital). The Change.org that Money Life seem to have caught the Nelson's eye. ASSOCHAM, FICCI, CII and all such associations are asking for low interest rate regime on advances that would finally decimate interest on deposits and make the senior citizen's life less financially secure and force the banks to load charges for entry into the bank and exit out of the bank to make up for the loss in net interest margins. I am reminded of a story of Tenali Ramakrishna the most famous Telugu poet who charged likewise to teach a lesson to a courtier. The Courtier was reported to have fell at the feet of the poet by paying her one month's earnings to make him leave his house as his presence proved highly expensive!! Today, banks feel that customer should not enter the bank either in the physical branch or website. No wonder banks are unable to fill the ATMs and even putting restrictions still on the personal accounts of the customers for withdrawal at the counters as the vaults are becoming empty. RBI has become a mute spectator. Even ten rupee coins - proclaimed legal tender - were not accepted by a few nationalised bank branches mentioning that their counting capacity and holding capacity eroded! We are passing through tragic times in banking with the government and RBI unable bring sanity in them. Banks today are handled at retail level by those who know computers rather than banking.
Girish Nadkarni7 hours ago
Bahot hua phokat ka. Ab suvidha ke paise do. Weldone Banks.
Gurudutt Mundkur14 hours ago
Charges for issuance of even 1st cheque book [of 10 leaves] is ridiculous and smacks of usury .
Avinash Murkute15 hours ago
Recently, one incoming NEFT was rejected by one of the Bank mentioned in this article. The reason was incorrect account number maintained by the Bank. They are debiting annual Demat charges from the account when it comes to taking money from customers but maintaining incorrect account number when it comes to paying money to customers. When the matter was discovered, it was reported but the officer took it very casually and not bothered to reply. When the matter was escalated, the senior officer apologized over telephone and in email - requesting lenient view on the complaint (May 22, 2017). Anyway, I sincerely urge customers, to be more aware of such charges, check their accounts properly and do not be lenient in dealing with such casual staff. Next time I will not be lenient and shall press for 1 Rs. Compensation in the form of Demand Draft only and that too to be deducted from the salary of casual staff.
S RAVINDRANATH15 hours ago
Have you noticed the most draconian charges of SBI? Savings Bank Accounts closed Account Closure Charges
Up to 14 days of opening NIL
After 14 days - Rs.500 + ST.
That is, even if you have been a customer of SBI for many decades, you lose Rs.500 plus S.T. presently it is Rs.575. It is only bank in India, which charges for closure of account after 1 year. Not HDFC Bank, nor ICICI Bank or any other private sector or public sector bank. ONLY SBI.
MUKESH AGARWALIn Reply to S RAVINDRANATH 3 hours ago
There is no need for closure of SBI account hence no charges are payable. The account with SBI is precious.
Girish NadkarniIn Reply to S RAVINDRANATH 7 hours ago
Ya u r liable to pay alimony.
suneel kumar gupta16 hours ago
Govt controlled businesses r habituated to function in monopoly and their attitudes will not change. Even there is no accountability. Soon they will loose business to private banks and ultimately close down. In settlement they will get full balance salary
Ramesh Bajaj17 hours ago
This is the price / profits of digitization. For senior citizen s a heavy price. Is it worth it? What is happening vis-a-vis HDFC Bank, etc.?
PRAKASH D N17 hours ago
What is RBI, Dhritarashtra, doing? When in all other matters RBI interferes, why RBI keeping mum over this public loot? It is time banking public start protest in all forms so that RBI/ Govt. open their eyes.