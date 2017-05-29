BUY
Say Goodbye to Cracked Software
Yogesh Sapkale
Yogesh Sapkale
29 May 2017

India is a country of dubious standards, when it comes to copyright and authenticity issues. That explains why the majority of personal computers (PCs) sold in the country have pirated or cracked software, mainly the operating system (OS). Most branded laptops sold in India have pre-installed and authentic OS. Often, the seller himself installs the OS and other software on the machine as part of the deal. Since the buyer does not have to pay for this, she is more than happy to use the pirated or cracked software. But this could turn into a nightmare when there is a cyber-attack, like the recent WannaCry ransomware episode. The main reason why this happens is that such cracked or pirated software may not get the patch (a piece of software for updating or upgrading the software) that may protect your PC from cyber-attacks.

In the recent case of WannaCry, the systems attacked by ransomware were running on Windows OS, mainly the XP version. Two points need to be noted here. One, Microsoft had announced long ago that it will stop supporting XP and asked users to upgrade to its latest OS. Second, users (like most of the automatic teller machines—ATMs—in India) continue to use Win XP even today. Meanwhile, fearing exploitation of the vulnerability in Windows, mainly XP, in March 2017, Microsoft issued a special security patch (Microsoft Security Bulletin MS17-010, viz., https://technet.microsoft.com/library/security/MS17-010), and asked users to install it. Those who had bought official XP from Microsoft, and kept their systems on auto-update mode, installed this patch. They are, thus, saved from the ransomware attack. Those still using pirated Windows OS and have not installed the patch, are susceptible to the ransomware attack.

So what is the solution?

First, we need to understand what pirated or cracked software is. Software cracking or breaking (as known in the 1980s) is modifying the code to remove features (read authentication requirement or licence key) or removing annoyances like adware. A crack refers to the means of achieving software cracking, like a stolen serial number or a tool that performs the act of cracking. Some of these tools are called keygen (key generator), patch, or loader. Keygen generates the desired key for the software so that it can be used as an authentic one. Patch is a small programme or piece of software that modifies the cracked or pirated software while a loader modifies the start-up process of the software by circumventing it. Use or distribution of cracked or pirated software is illegal and may lead to lawsuits. In addition, when you install such cracked or pirated software, there is always the risk of an accompanying malware.

The high cost of the OS and the easy availability of pirated or cracked software at a much lower price, or even free, are the main reasons for people opting for these. For example, Windows 10 Pro is available for download at Microsoft website at Rs14,999. A cracked or pirated version of the same OS can be purchased for as low as Rs100 at Lamington Road, the tech-hub in Mumbai. A simple solution would be to make it mandatory for PC sellers to sell systems with pre-installed OS similar to the way they sell laptops. But this is a humongous task as there are lakhs of small players (assemblers), who sell PCs to end-users. It would be better for Microsoft to tackle this issue by offering lower prices for its OS and other software to these assemblers. But it is not easy and would take time.

So what can an end-user do to protect her PC from cyber-attacks?
1. Use official software, especially the OS and Office suits. It is not necessary to buy expensive software—there are several free OS and software available, which work just as well as the costlier software.
2. Get your PC to receive auto-updates, especially for the OS.  
3. Check your PC for cracked or pirated software. If possible, uninstall or replace it with authentic versions, either downloaded from the official website or purchased from authorised dealer/ distributor.
4. Update your anti-virus and anti-malware software and scan your PC. Remove all infected files.
5. Disconnect from the Internet while working on locally saved files. 

New Sustainability Index from S&P BSE expected in 2017-18
IANS
26 May 2017
Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a joint venture between S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and BSE Ltd, is planning to introduce a new Sustainability Index in India aiming to capture holistic sustainability parameters, a top company official said here on Friday.
 
According to the official, the new index is expected in the current fiscal. S&P BSE Indices have two sustainability indices -- S&P BSE Carbonex and S&P BSE Greenex -- which are environment-oriented and remained as "non-movers".
 
"We are already working toward introducing a new sustainability index that will try to capture holistic sustainability parameters. We are working with our partners and hope it could be out by this year," the index provider's Business Head Koel Ghosh said.
 
She said the index provider is waiting for data from RobecoSAM, an investment specialist focused exclusively on sustainability investing. 
 
"They are currently capturing sustainability data from BSE 100 companies and once they come out with data, we will create the index on the basis of that data," Ghosh said. 
 
"The two existing sustainability indices were created in 2012. They are non movers. Apart from carbon and green house gas emissions, there are other parameters in the sustainability category. The new index will capture more parameters in the sustainability space," Ghosh added.
 
She, however, said gradually passive investments have been gaining popularity through index based products. Assets under management for equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) amounted to Rs 27,203 crore as of December 2016-35 times higher than it was three years ago.
 
An ETF holds assets such as stocks, commodities, or bonds. It trades on the stock exchange like any ordinary stock over the course of the trading day. Most ETFs track an index, such as a stock index or bond index.
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

UGC orders special audit in 10 central varsities
IANS
26 May 2017
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed special audit in 10 central universities in the country to check complaints of financial, administrative, and academic irregularities, officials said on Friday.
 
The UGC order follows a Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) directive, a top Tripura (Central) University official said on the condition of anonymity.
 
"The Tripura varsity has already notified the UGC decision to all its 41 departments and eight centres and asked officials concerned to be prepared for the special audit," the official added.
 
The audit will also be conducted at the Aligarh Muslim University and Allahabad University in Uttar Pradesh, Pondicherry University, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Uttarakhand, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Jammu, Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya in Wardha in Maharashtra, and Hari Singh Gour University in Madhya Pradesh.
 
Meanwhile, the Tripura assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on Thursday to urge the Ministry of HUman Resource Development for action on complaints of various irregularities in the Tripura (Central) University.
 
Trinamool Congress key leader and legislator Sudip Roy Barman moved the resolution requesting the ministry to send a high-level team to probe the misdeeds of the Tripura University.
 
Education Minister Tapan Chakraborty, and Congress and treasury bench members supported the resolution before it was accepted by Deputy Speaker Pabitra Kar.
 
Teaching and non-teaching staff of the Tripura (Central) University have been agitating for several months against alleged irregularities.
 
"There have been irregularities in the recruitment of professors, assistant and associate professors, promotions, admissions, construction and purchase of materials in the university," Salim Shah, a spokesperson for professors and the teaching staff, told the media here.
 
He said the varsity spent Rs 10 crore on purchase of e-books from select few publishers without floating tender and without consultation/requisition from academic departments concerned.
 
Tripura (Central) University Vice Chancellor Anjan Kumar Ghosh was not available for comments and other senior varisty officials refused to comment. 
 
Disclaimer: Information, facts or opinions expressed in this news article are presented as sourced from IANS and do not reflect views of Moneylife and hence Moneylife is not responsible or liable for the same. As a source and news provider, IANS is responsible for accuracy, completeness, suitability and validity of any information in this article.

