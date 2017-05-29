Say Goodbye to Cracked Software

India is a country of dubious standards, when it comes to copyright and authenticity issues. That explains why the majority of personal computers (PCs) sold in the country have pirated or cracked software, mainly the operating system (OS). Most branded laptops sold in India have pre-installed and authentic OS. Often, the seller himself installs the OS and other software on the machine as part of the deal. Since the buyer does not have to pay for this, she is more than happy to use the pirated or cracked software. But this could turn into a nightmare when there is a cyber-attack, like the recent WannaCry ransomware episode. The main reason why this happens is that such cracked or pirated software may not get the patch (a piece of software for updating or upgrading the software) that may protect your PC from cyber-attacks.



In the recent case of WannaCry, the systems attacked by ransomware were running on Windows OS, mainly the XP version. Two points need to be noted here. One, Microsoft had announced long ago that it will stop supporting XP and asked users to upgrade to its latest OS. Second, users (like most of the automatic teller machines—ATMs—in India) continue to use Win XP even today. Meanwhile, fearing exploitation of the vulnerability in Windows, mainly XP, in March 2017, Microsoft issued a special security patch (Microsoft Security Bulletin MS17-010, viz., https://technet.microsoft.com/library/security/MS17-010), and asked users to install it. Those who had bought official XP from Microsoft, and kept their systems on auto-update mode, installed this patch. They are, thus, saved from the ransomware attack. Those still using pirated Windows OS and have not installed the patch, are susceptible to the ransomware attack.



So what is the solution?



First, we need to understand what pirated or cracked software is. Software cracking or breaking (as known in the 1980s) is modifying the code to remove features (read authentication requirement or licence key) or removing annoyances like adware. A crack refers to the means of achieving software cracking, like a stolen serial number or a tool that performs the act of cracking. Some of these tools are called keygen (key generator), patch, or loader. Keygen generates the desired key for the software so that it can be used as an authentic one. Patch is a small programme or piece of software that modifies the cracked or pirated software while a loader modifies the start-up process of the software by circumventing it. Use or distribution of cracked or pirated software is illegal and may lead to lawsuits. In addition, when you install such cracked or pirated software, there is always the risk of an accompanying malware.



The high cost of the OS and the easy availability of pirated or cracked software at a much lower price, or even free, are the main reasons for people opting for these. For example, Windows 10 Pro is available for download at Microsoft website at Rs14,999. A cracked or pirated version of the same OS can be purchased for as low as Rs100 at Lamington Road, the tech-hub in Mumbai. A simple solution would be to make it mandatory for PC sellers to sell systems with pre-installed OS similar to the way they sell laptops. But this is a humongous task as there are lakhs of small players (assemblers), who sell PCs to end-users. It would be better for Microsoft to tackle this issue by offering lower prices for its OS and other software to these assemblers. But it is not easy and would take time.



So what can an end-user do to protect her PC from cyber-attacks?

1. Use official software, especially the OS and Office suits. It is not necessary to buy expensive software—there are several free OS and software available, which work just as well as the costlier software.

2. Get your PC to receive auto-updates, especially for the OS.

3. Check your PC for cracked or pirated software. If possible, uninstall or replace it with authentic versions, either downloaded from the official website or purchased from authorised dealer/ distributor.

4. Update your anti-virus and anti-malware software and scan your PC. Remove all infected files.

5. Disconnect from the Internet while working on locally saved files. 